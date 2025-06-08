Rabbi’s Substack

Voices of Reason in the House of Lords

Peers Speak Out Against the Schools Bill – What They Said Should Concern Every Parent in Britain
In this powerful segment, several members of the House of Lords express grave concern about the increasing overreach of government into the lives of families, the education of children, and the rights of parents.

This isn’t theory — it’s already happening. And these peers are among the few speaking with clarity and courage.

This debate matters — because it’s about your role as a parent, your community’s autonomy, and the future of educational and moral freedom in Britain.

Watch it. Share it. And if you value your role as a parent, educator, or citizen, stay informed.

