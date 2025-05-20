Parental Choice, Not State Control: Lord Carter Condemns 'One-Size-Fits-All' Approach in Schools Bill

House of Lords - 20 May 2025

In a considered intervention during the House of Lords debate on 20 May 2025, Lord Carter offered a pointed critique of Part Two of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, challenging the Government’s framing of the legislation. He stated:

“…particularly where it describes the purpose of the Bill as being to improve standards and remove barriers to opportunity in schools in England and Wales.

I'll be very brief and I just want to focus on part two dealing with schools.

For me, part two should be first and foremost about promoting parental choice, because only parents really know what sort of education is best for their children. Not the state, but parents. So there should be choice, as much as possible, since children are all different, and what can be better than an education which enhances the unique talents and personalities of each child?

This also chimes with Article 2 of Protocol 1 to the European Convention on Human Rights, which states in terms that, and I quote:

“...in the exercise of any functions which it assumes in relation to education and to teaching, the State shall respect the right of parents to ensure such education and teaching in conformity with their own religious and philosophical convictions.”

So, choice should be enshrined in any Bill purporting to promote children's wellbeing. Is this the Bill's aim? Looking at part two, I rather fear the opposite is the case.

To take just two examples:

Academies are important, since their heads have shown by their excellent records of achievement that they know how to run schools better than government. But part two would impose a one-size-fits-all national curriculum on academies, with the worst probably to follow in sweeping Henry VIII powers.

And then there are faith schools.

What could be more important than a child being educated in an environment rooted in discipline, dignity and duty, which are the hallmarks of our faith schools, such as Haredi schools and other faith schools? But part two would grant sweeping powers to local authorities to monitor, register and regulate faith-based settings.

It seems to be an agenda seeking uniformity over choice, threatening our diverse landscape so much admired across the world.

As it stands, therefore, part two of this Bill does not, for me, enhance children's wellbeing, which is what the title of the Bill says it is supposed to do.”