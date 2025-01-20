BRITISH RABBINICAL UNION

Principal Rabbinic Authority for

DEFENDING TRADITIONAL EDUCATION

Advancing the right to authentic Torah education for over 10,000 children

20 January 2025

To: scrutiny@parliament.uk

Dear Members of the Public Bill Committee,

Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill: Call for Evidence

This is the Written Evidence of Rabbi Asher Gratt, on behalf of the British Rabbinical Union, to the call for evidence in relation to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill 2025.

The British Rabbinical Union advocates for the rights of over ten thousand strictly Orthodox Jewish children currently receiving education in England. This submission draws upon the insights and perspectives of a diverse group of Haredi parents and stakeholders, highlighting the shared concerns of thousands of members of the strictly Orthodox Jewish community across the UK regarding the potential effects of this Bill.

2. Overview of the Bill’s Impact on Haredi Education

2.1. As currently drafted the Bill’s provisions regarding registration (clause 24), school attendance orders (clause 25) and independent educational establishments (clause 30) create excessively intrusive processes and institutions that deeply undermine the freedom of Haredi parents to provide religious education to their children. We strongly oppose these provisions, as they infringe upon the autonomy of religious education. While we propose constructive amendments to mitigate the Bill’s impact, our steadfast position remains that its overreach is fundamentally incompatible with the principles of religious and parental freedom.

2.2. If the Bill is not amended, it will have grave consequences for the Orthodox Jewish communities of the United Kingdom and is likely to disproportionately affect them.

2.3. Haredi education, with its distinctive religious foundation and notable success in educating generations of productive, happy, and independent members of the community who lead meaningful lives, is a testament to its effectiveness. Notably, the Government’s explanatory notes do not assert any problems whatsoever with Haredi educational institutions.

2.4. The provisions of this Bill constitute a substantial and concerning encroachment on the rights of religious communities. We strongly oppose any measures that compromise the autonomy of Haredi education. The amendments we propose are presented solely as a constructive approach to mitigating the potential adverse effects of the Bill, should it be enacted.

2.5. We remain confident that an accommodation can be reached within this Bill through the introduction of the modest amendments we have outlined.

3. The Haredi Educational System

3.1. The Haredi community’s educational system is rooted in the teachings of the Bible and shaped by the interpretative wisdom of esteemed sages throughout history. These scholars, with profound insight, have developed a structured framework for religious education that adapts thoughtfully to the needs of the time and place in which the community resides, ensuring both its enduring relevance, its alignment with foundational principles, and its positive contribution to society at large. Far from being merely a means of academic instruction, this system serves as a vital pillar of cultural preservation and moral development, enriching British society with its emphasis on community, integrity, and charity.

3.2. This system, carefully calibrated with defined limits and guidelines, has withstood the test of time, proving its enduring efficacy in nurturing moral, intellectual, and vocational success. The members of the Orthodox Jewish community remain steadfast in their adherence to this heritage, trusting in the foresight and divine wisdom as set forth by the Creator of the universe and interpreted through the Talmud, Shulchan Aruch, and the authoritative rulings of leading sages of our times. In keeping with religious requirements, we are obligated to follow these established practices.

3.3. As demonstrated in the following appendices, the current draft of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill will jeopardise Haredi education. The Bill establishes processes of intrusive supervision and surveillance, which create a true ‘hostile environment’ for any faith-based home education.

4. Proportional Safeguards and Existing Protections

4.1. We agree that the welfare of children necessitates measures and oversight to prevent any harm to a child. While rare instances may arise where families are unable to provide adequate protection for their children, such measures must remain proportionate. It is well-established that Haredi Jewish communities provide abundant resources for nurturing children both within and outside the home, supported by longstanding and robust safeguards. The proven success of these practices underscores this perspective.

4.2. There is no social or factual justification for state intrusion into the established systems of Haredi education and the community’s longstanding practices for ensuring the welfare of their children. The Government’s explanatory Notes provide no explanation why Haredi education should be assessed as if it were part of the secular educational system. We believe that the push to alter our education is driven by misleading narratives and risks resulting in ideological indoctrination, both of which are fundamentally incompatible with the tolerant and liberal traditions of this country.

5. Our Request

5.1. We respectfully request that the Public Bill Committee protect our religious rights and the autonomy of the Haredi educational system by enabling it to be excluded from specific requirements and oversight provisions of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

6. Key Areas of Concern

6.1. We focus on three key matters, outlined in the appendices:

· Appendix A: Registration of Home-Educated Children

· Appendix B: School Attendance Orders

· Appendix C: Regulation of Independent Educational Institutions

For each issue, we provide a brief summary of the proposed reforms affecting our community, an analysis of their adverse effects on Haredi families, and constructive recommendations, outlined in Appendix D.

7. Conclusion

7.1. We believe that this is a workable and practical proposal that can effectively address the aims of the government.

7.2. We stand in solidarity with any communities or parents who may be affected by the provisions of this Bill and share a collective commitment to preserving religious education and parental freedom in all its diverse forms.

7.3. We are grateful to the Public Bill Committee for considering our submission. We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications or any other assistance in this matter.

7.4. We have no objection to the publication of this letter.