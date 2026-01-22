There are moments in the passage of legislation when Parliament must decide not what policy it prefers, but what kind of legislature it intends to be.

One such moment arises when the House is invited to pass a framework of sweeping authority while leaving its essential boundaries to be determined later—by Ministers, by regulators, by guidance issued quietly in rooms far from Westminster.

At that point, the importance of safeguarding and education is not in dispute. What is in dispute is something more fundamental: whether Parliament intends to write the law, or merely to authorise others to write it on Parliament’s behalf.

This is not a rhetorical distinction. It is a constitutional choice with lasting consequences.

The reassuring language of deferral

The language used to justify leaving hard questions for later is always reassuring.

Ministers promise guidance. Officials point to consultation. Flexibility is invoked as a virtue, pragmatism as wisdom. Parliament is told that even difficult or contested questions—the scope of new powers, the limits on their exercise, the safeguards against overreach—can safely be resolved once the statutory framework is in place.

The message is simple: trust the process. We will work it out.

But this is not a neutral choice. It represents a shift in constitutional responsibility—one that is easy to accept in the moment, and difficult to reverse later.

What primary legislation is for

Primary legislation has a specific constitutional function in our system.

It is the moment at which Parliament decides the scope of lawful power: who may act, against whom, for what purposes, and within what limits. Delegated legislation and guidance exist to implement those choices, not to supply them.

When Parliament enacts a statute that leaves foundational questions unanswered—what conduct is lawful, how compliance is assessed, which standards apply, by whom and how—it does not leave those questions open. It answers them by default, in favour of the executive.

Once a Bill receives Royal Assent, the constitutional baseline shifts.

The moment of no return

Before enactment, Parliament holds the pen. It can debate, amend, refine, reject. It controls the text, and therefore controls the law.

After enactment, Parliament holds only oversight—and oversight is a far weaker instrument than authorship.

Once enacted, the statute becomes the legal baseline. Ministers act within its four corners. Regulators interpret its silences. Courts apply its terms. Assurances given during passage—however sincerely offered—do not travel with the law. They bind no successor, constrain no discretion, and create no enforceable entitlement.

What was once a right becomes a permission. What previously required state justification becomes a matter of administrative discretion. The burden shifts from government to citizen.

This is why timing is not a procedural detail. It is the hinge on which constitutional power turns.

Why consultation cannot supply what statute omits

It is often said that post-enactment consultation can resolve whatever clarity statute lacks. This misunderstands what consultation is.

Consultation is a duty of fairness in process, not a guarantee of outcome. It requires that views be heard. It does not require that limits be adopted. It cannot compel Ministers to constrain their own discretion, nor can it prevent future reinterpretation under different political pressures, different Ministers, or different crises.

Consultation does not define power; it merely manages how that power is exercised.

Where Parliament leaves fundamental questions unanswered in statute, those questions do not remain open. They are resolved by default at the moment of enactment—and the resolution inevitably favours those who will wield the power.

Why guidance is not law

Guidance is weaker still.

It may soften how authority is applied. It may introduce administrative restraint. But it cannot define authority where statute is silent. It can be revised quietly, withdrawn entirely, or reinterpreted without parliamentary scrutiny.

To suggest that guidance can supply constitutional boundaries is to confuse administrative practice with legal protection.

When Parliament defers boundary-setting to guidance, it does not preserve flexibility; it transfers power from the legislature to the executive and asks citizens to rely on restraint rather than law.

That is incompatible with a system governed by the rule of law.

Power persists while people change

None of this requires an assumption of bad faith.

Constitutional safeguards are not built because officials are untrustworthy. They exist because power persists while people change. Ministers rotate. Governments fall. Priorities shift. Crises intrude. What seems proportionate today may be stretched tomorrow.

Statute exists to ensure that when those changes occur—as they inevitably do—the boundaries of lawful authority do not move with them.

This is not speculation; it is constitutional realism.

A quiet constitutional drift

The cumulative effect is a quiet but consequential drift in how we are governed.

No single Bill announces it. Each deferral appears reasonable in isolation. Each assurance sounds sincere. Each promise to “work it out later” seems pragmatic.

But together, they establish a precedent: that Parliament may grant power now and define its limits later; that statutory clarity is optional; that the law which actually governs citizens’ lives will be shaped not on the floor of the House, but in guidance rooms and regulatory processes beyond Parliament’s control.

Once accepted, that precedent does not remain confined to one policy area. It becomes a template.

The question Parliament must ask

Parliament should pause before accepting this role for itself.

This is not opposition to regulation or reform. It is a question of order.

Where the State claims new authority—particularly authority that reaches into family life, education, or conscience—the extent and limits of that authority must be defined in law, by Parliament, before it is exercised.

Not promised for later.

Not deferred to consultation.

Not left to guidance.

Defined now, in statute, while Parliament still can.

Deferral may be justified where limits are genuinely secondary, technical, or uncontested. But where they are contested, sensitive, or politically uncomfortable, that is precisely when statute—not guidance—is required.

Whenever Parliament is invited to leave hard questions for later, it should ask one simple question:

If these limits matter enough to promise, why do they not matter enough to enact—now?

That would be a quiet change.

But it would be a lasting one.

