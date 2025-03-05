Hundreds of American parents residing in the United Kingdom have launched an urgent appeal to the President of the United States, calling for intervention as the UK government advances legislation that they say threatens parental rights, free speech, and religious education.

The Schools Bill, currently under scrutiny, seeks to expand government oversight over private and religious education, a move that parents fear will erode their ability to educate their children in accordance with their faith and values.

This follows a stark warning issued at the Munich Security Conference by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who stated that “free speech is in retreat” in the UK and across Europe. American citizens in the UK are now raising alarms over what they describe as an assault on fundamental freedoms.

“This legislation goes far beyond educational regulation—it directly infringes on parental rights and imposes ideological content on faith-based schools,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt, President of the British Rabbinical Union. “The Government’s unprecedented overreach into family life and religious education is not just an intrusion—it is a direct assault on free speech and the right of communities to pass on their values without state interference. Such control has no place in a modern democratic society.”

In response to the proposed legislation, American parents have begun writing directly to the White House, urging the President to engage with the UK Prime Minister. They warn that if Washington remains silent, this precedent could embolden other Western governments to infringe on religious freedoms and parental rights.

At the same time, leading rabbinical authorities worldwide have issued formal rulings urging Haredi Jewish parents in the UK to defy the Schools Bill should it become law.

“The Schools Bill is an attempt by the state to take control of children's upbringing, depriving parents of their fundamental right to raise their own children according to their values and beliefs,” said Rabbi Elyakim Schlesinger, the 103-year-old sage and Dean of Yeshiva Horomoh in London a signatory to the rabbinical rulings released this week. “The duty to uphold the law of the land does not extend to laws that contradict our sacred obligation to the Torah. When such a conflict arises, our allegiance remains firmly with the Torah.”

In a formal proclamation addressing the threat to religious education, 60 leading UK rabbinical authorities declared:

“We ask all members of our community to raise a unified and unwavering voice, proclaiming loud and clear—both internally and externally—that our path will not change. This declaration must be heard in the House of Lords and within Parliament: that our holy yeshivas and sacred education are our very lifeblood and the foundation of our future, and no power in the world will move us even the slightest from continuing our pure and uncompromised Torah education, just as we have until now.”

Among the esteemed signatories were Rabbi Avrohom Gurwicz and Rabbi Sholom Friedman.

The letter to the President, now being widely circulated among American citizens in the UK, stresses the urgent need for U.S. diplomatic intervention. Parents warn that legislative model, if unchallenged, could establish a dangerous precedent far beyond the UK.

“For generations, religious communities have educated their children according to their values, free from government interference,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt. “A government that dictates what children must be taught is a government that no longer respects the rights of its people.”

