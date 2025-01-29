BRITISH RABBINICAL UNION

28 January 2025

To: scrutiny@parliament.uk

Dear Members of the Public Bill Committee,

Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill: Call for Evidence

Additional Supplementary Submission.

The Linguistic and Cultural Threats Posed by the Schools Bill – 28 January 2025

Introduction

This supplementary submission is presented in light of additional evidence provided by the UCL Department of Hebrew & Jewish Studies, led by distinguished experts in the field of endangered and minority Jewish languages. Professor Lily Kahn, Head of Department, and Dr. Sonya Yampolskaya, a leading researcher in Jewish languages, bring decades of scholarly expertise to this analysis. Their work underscores the critical importance of the Haredi educational system in preserving endangered languages such as Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic. The Schools Bill, as currently drafted, poses a direct threat to this unique and vital system. When read alongside our earlier submissions dated 20 and 27 January 2025, this submission consolidates the cultural and linguistic arguments to demonstrate that the provisions of the Bill would irreparably harm these endangered languages and undermine the UK’s obligations under international law.

Linguistic and Cultural Evidence

The UCL submission (see Appendix A ) highlights the indispensable role of Haredi education in:

Preserving Yiddish: The Haredi community’s use of Yiddish ensures intergenerational transmission, both orally and in writing. As noted by the UCL Department of Hebrew & Jewish Studies, “Haredi Yiddish remains the main daily language of up to 750,000 speakers worldwide,” with significant centres in Stamford Hill, Manchester, and Gateshead. The Haredi educational system provides extensive Yiddish-medium education, including dedicated grammatical and stylistic instruction, fostering fluency and literacy in Yiddish. Moreover, the thriving Haredi Yiddish publishing industry - the only global forum producing new Yiddish materials - is sustained entirely by the linguistic competence nurtured in Haredi schools.

Sustaining Ashkenazic Hebrew: The UCL submission highlights that Ashkenazic Hebrew, with its distinct phonological and grammatical features, “continues to thrive as a written language in contemporary Diaspora Haredi communities,” thanks exclusively to the Haredi educational system. Unlike modern Israeli Hebrew, Ashkenazic Hebrew retains the unique linguistic characteristics developed over centuries in Central and Eastern Europe. The Haredi system ensures that graduates are proficient in composing highly complex written works, from community announcements to book-length texts, thereby safeguarding this unique linguistic tradition.

Maintaining Aramaic: Through intensive Talmudic study, the Haredi yeshiva system preserves Aramaic as a living language of scholarship. According to UCL, students engage with the Talmud in its original Aramaic, “interpreting it orally in Yiddish in pairs under the supervision of a specialised teacher.” This rigorous study develops advanced linguistic and analytical skills, ensuring the continued transmission of Aramaic, a millennia-old language integral to Jewish scholarship and cultural identity.

The survival of these languages over centuries is a testament to the Haredi educational system’s unique approach, which has remained entirely free from external interference. As the UCL submission states, “Minoritised and endangered languages are highly vulnerable to decreased speaker transmission and ultimately death, yet Haredi Yiddish continues to thrive because the Haredi educational system acts as a lynchpin for the language’s formal instruction at all levels.”

The Impact of External Interference on Endangered Languages

The UCL report provides compelling evidence of how any deviation from the Haredi educational model - or external interference - can lead to the rapid decline of these languages. For example:

Loss of Yiddish: As detailed in the UCL submission, institutions that reduced their emphasis on Yiddish or adopted secular curricula found that Yiddish became alien to their students within a single generation. These students transitioned to the language of the land (e.g., English), relegating Yiddish to a ceremonial or historical context. Decline of Ashkenazic Hebrew: Non-Haredi institutions that shifted to modern Israeli Hebrew for Jewish studies have effectively displaced Ashkenazic Hebrew, leading to its marginalisation and eventual disappearance in those communities. Erosion of Aramaic Proficiency: Communities that abandoned the rigorous Talmudic study methods of Haredi yeshivas now rely on translations or simplified interpretations, causing a significant decline in Aramaic literacy and comprehension.

The proposed Schools Bill, by introducing state-defined educational standards and bureaucratic oversight, would create precisely the conditions that have historically led to the decline of these languages. Any external interference, even if well-intentioned, disrupts the delicate balance that has allowed these languages to thrive within Haredi communities.

Why the Haredi Model is Irreplaceable

The Haredi educational system’s success lies in its holistic, outcomes-driven approach that integrates language preservation with religious and moral education. This model:

Creates Immersive Environments: Students are surrounded by Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic in both academic and social contexts, ensuring that these languages remain dynamic and relevant.

Prioritises Intergenerational Continuity: By embedding these languages into daily life and religious practice, the Haredi system ensures seamless transmission from one generation to the next.

Resists Assimilation: By maintaining autonomy and resisting external pressures, the Haredi model has shielded these languages from the homogenising forces of globalisation and secularisation.

The UCL submission notes that without such a system, Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic would likely face the same fate as many other minoritised languages, which “are in danger of dying out by the end of the current century.”

Cultural Genocide and Endangered Languages

The UCL submission provides compelling evidence that the Haredi educational system is the sole mechanism ensuring the survival of Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic. These languages are integral to Jewish identity and culture, as recognised under Article 13 of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (1995), to which the UK is a party. By disrupting the Haredi educational system, the Bill would:

Effectively “kill off” these languages: Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic are already classified as endangered. The Bill’s provisions would dismantle the only system capable of preserving them, leaving no viable alternative for intergenerational transmission.

Breach the UK’s obligations to protect linguistic diversity: Under the Framework Convention, the UK is committed to safeguarding the cultural and linguistic heritage of national minorities. The Bill’s failure to accommodate the unique needs of the Haredi community represents a dereliction of this responsibility.

Conclusion

The Schools Bill, as currently drafted, poses an existential threat to the Haredi educational system and the endangered languages it preserves. The resulting loss of these languages would not only devastate Jewish cultural and linguistic heritage but also represent a significant failure by the UK to uphold its commitments to cultural and linguistic diversity under international law. The irreplaceable cultural value of Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic cannot be overstated, and their preservation is inextricably linked to the survival of the Haredi educational system.

We urge the Public Bill Committee to reconsider the impact of this legislation and take necessary steps to safeguard the unique role of the Haredi educational system in preserving these endangered languages. Failure to do so risks irreversible damage to a vital component of the UK’s cultural fabric.

Yours sincerely,

Rabbi Asher Gratt

President, British Rabbinical Union

I fully endorse this supplementary submission.

Rabbi David Weis

Chief Rabbi, British Rabbinical Union