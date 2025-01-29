London, UK – The British Rabbinical Union (BRU) has issued a formal legal warning to Parliament, highlighting that the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill directly violates the UK’s binding commitments under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages and the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. The Bill threatens the very survival of three critically endangered languages—Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic—by imposing regulatory measures that would dismantle the last remaining education system that sustains them.

The BRU’s supplementary submission to Parliament draws upon authoritative linguistic evidence from the UCL Department of Hebrew & Jewish Studies, which underscores the irreplaceable role of Haredi Jewish education in preserving these minority languages. The submission warns that, if the Bill is passed in its current form, the UK will be in clear breach of its international legal obligations and could face legal action in both domestic and European courts.

SCHOOLS BILL WILL DESTROY ENDANGERED LANGUAGES

The findings of Professor Lily Kahn and Dr. Sonya Yampolskaya, leading experts in minority Jewish languages at UCL, confirm that the Haredi education system is the only mechanism ensuring the survival of Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic in the UK. The BRU’s submission outlines how the Schools Bill will effectively “kill off” these languages:

Yiddish: The Haredi community is the only group worldwide where Yiddish remains a fully functional daily language , used in education, publishing, and everyday life. State interference in Haredi schooling will disrupt the intergenerational transmission of Yiddish, leading to its rapid decline and eventual extinction.

Ashkenazic Hebrew: This historic written tradition, distinct from Modern Hebrew, is entirely dependent on Haredi education for its continued use. The Bill’s standardisation of curricula threatens to erase this linguistic heritage .

Aramaic: The Talmud, the foundational text of Jewish law, is studied in Aramaic within Haredi yeshivas, making them the last remaining institutions where this ancient language is actively used. Increased government oversight of faith-based education will sever the only remaining link to Aramaic as a living language.

The BRU warns that once these languages are lost, they will never be revived, drawing parallels to the historical state-driven eradication of regional languages like Cornish, Scottish Gaelic, and Breton.

UK BREACHES INTERNATIONAL TREATY OBLIGATIONS

By advancing legislation that threatens the very existence of these languages, the UK Government is violating its legal commitments under international human rights law, including:

The European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages (1992) Article 7 : The UK is obligated to actively support and promote minority languages, not undermine them . Article 8 : The UK must ensure that minority communities can establish and manage their own educational institutions in their language.

The Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (1995) Article 13 : Guarantees the right of national minorities to establish their own schools and teach in their language . Article 5 : Prohibits the UK from taking measures that would erode the cultural or linguistic identity of a minority group .



The Schools Bill, as currently drafted, is in direct conflict with these legal protections. The UK Government cannot claim to be a defender of minority rights while simultaneously dismantling the only education system that sustains these endangered languages.

A PRECEDENT FOR CULTURAL GENOCIDE

The BRU warns that if Parliament allows this Bill to pass, it will set a dangerous precedent for the suppression of minority cultures. Historical precedents demonstrate that state interference in education has repeatedly led to the destruction of minority languages, including:

The forced assimilation policies that led to the near eradication of Scottish Gaelic and Cornish .

The systematic suppression of Indigenous languages in Canada and Australia, where state schooling policies severed linguistic transmission between generations.

The Schools Bill follows this same trajectory, and if enacted, it will result in the final destruction of Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic as living languages in the UK.

LEGAL CONSEQUENCES: GOVERNMENT RISKS INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS

The BRU’s submission puts the UK Government on notice: if this Bill passes unamended, the UK risks being taken to the European Court of Human Rights and could face international legal consequences for violating binding treaty commitments.

“If Parliament allows this Bill to pass, it will have the disgraceful legacy of being responsible for the deliberate extinction of three historic languages,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt, President of the British Rabbinical Union. “This is a direct assault on minority rights and a flagrant violation of international law.”

IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED: MPs MUST AMEND THE BILL

The BRU is calling on MPs, Peers, and international legal bodies to intervene immediately to ensure legal compliance and protect minority language education. Specifically, Parliament must:

· Introduce explicit exemptions for minority-language faith-based education.

· Recognise the unique role of Haredi schools in safeguarding endangered languages.

· Align the Bill with the UK’s obligations under the European Charter and Framework Convention.

“This is not just about religious freedom—it is about the fundamental right of minority communities to exist without government interference,” said Chief Rabbi David Weis. “The Schools Bill is a betrayal of Britain’s commitment to the protection of national minorities. Parliament must act now before irreparable damage is done.”

The British Rabbinical Union urges lawmakers to act immediately. Failure to amend the Bill will leave the UK in clear violation of international law and set a dangerous precedent for the systematic erasure of minority languages worldwide.