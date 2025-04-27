LONDON, UK - A bold new petition has been submitted to the UK Parliament demanding that the Government be declared to have forfeited its legitimacy by breaching constitutional rights.

The petition, which is currently under official review by the Petitions Committee, has already secured its initial supporters. According to communications from the House of Commons Petitions Team, the process requires five signatures before a petition is reviewed. Once this threshold was met, the Petitions Team confirmed:

“Your petition ‘Declare Government has forfeited legitimacy by breaching constitutional rights’ has received 5 supporters. We are checking it to ensure it meets the petition standards.”

The core of the petition is clear:

“Declare Government has forfeited legitimacy by breaching constitutional rights.”

The call to Parliament is urgent:

“We call on Parliament to recognise the Government’s serious breaches of fundamental freedoms and to initiate appropriate Parliamentary proceedings to restore lawful governance, end violations of parental rights, family privacy, and religious freedom, and curb unprecedented excessive state overreach.”

A Warning of Constitutional Crisis

Supporters of the petition point to a dangerous erosion of Britain’s historic democratic protections.

Through measures such as the controversial Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, the Government stands accused of:

🚨 Undermining the fundamental right of parents to raise and educate their children according to conscience;

🚨 Breaching the right to private and family life as protected under the Human Rights Act 1998;

🚨 Weakening freedom of belief and conscience;

🚨 Authorising unprecedented state intervention into private family life;

🚨 Betraying Britain’s unwritten constitutional foundations — proportionality, restraint, and the sanctity of the home.

The petition warns that Britain's democracy, built on restraint, accountability, and liberty, cannot survive if the basic principles of constitutional governance are abandoned.

It further states:

“Britain's democracy - built on restraint, accountability, and liberty - stands in grave danger if the core principles of constitutional governance are abandoned. The Government has breached fundamental freedoms - parental rights, family privacy, and freedom of belief - as exemplified by measures contained in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, on which it voted three times in the House of Commons.

By violating these principles, the Government has broken its constitutional covenant with the British people, betrayed their trust, and thereby forfeited its moral and legal legitimacy to govern.

Parliament is duty-bound to act urgently to defend Britain’s constitutional order.”

It echoes the sentiment that when constitutional principles are betrayed, silence is not an option - and that Britain’s future depends on urgent action now.

Next Steps

Once the petition passes the checking stage, it will be formally published and available for wider public signature.



Until then, organisers urge citizens to stay alert — and to prepare to defend Britain’s constitutional order when the time comes.

⚖️No Government is above the Constitution.

⚖️No Parliamentarian can stand idle when democracy itself is under attack.

⚖️No citizen can afford to look away.