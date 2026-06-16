Every few years Britain rediscovers the alleged scandal of the yeshiva.

The details vary. The language changes. New headlines are written. Yet the pattern remains remarkably familiar.

Children are said to be undereducated. Communities are said to be isolated. Religious schools are portrayed as relics resisting modernity. Critics predict social failure.

And every time I find myself asking the same question.

Where are the failed adults?

If the educational system of Britain’s Haredi communities is as disastrous as critics claim, where are the generations left unable to function in society? Where are the neighbourhoods collapsing under the weight of educational neglect? Where are the thousands incapable of supporting families, sustaining employment, contributing to civic life, or assuming responsibility for themselves and others?

It is an obvious question. Curiously, it is one that is rarely asked.

The latest ITV investigation into illegal schools follows a familiar pattern. It opens with disturbing descriptions of unsafe premises, safeguarding failures and claims that children are being hidden from public scrutiny.

Some of the cases described are genuinely shocking.

If children are being taught in unsafe conditions, if safeguarding is being ignored, then those responsible should be prosecuted. No decent person should wish otherwise.

Yet something curious happens as the report unfolds.

The evidence presented concerns a variety of settings: a learning centre in Southall, a school in Streatham, a Christian school in Birmingham and a fundamentalist Christian educational programme criticised by a former pupil. The report also includes testimony from a father, identified only as “Moshi”, who says that boys leaving unregistered yeshivas at sixteen are illiterate and innumerate — that they learn no science, no mathematics, “not even basic maths,” and that no one vets or trains the teachers.

It is a grave charge, and I do not intend to wave it away.

Every community benefits from honest criticism. Every parent has a right to speak for his children. Reform rarely begins with silence.

But journalism has obligations too.

The experience of one man is the beginning of an inquiry, not the conclusion of one. Moshi describes what he has seen, and what he has seen may be real. The question a fair report must still ask is whether his experience describes the system or its worst corner. That question is never put.

Take the heart of his charge. Jewish law has never regarded practical competence as optional. The Talmud teaches that a parent who fails to prepare a child for an honest livelihood effectively teaches him theft, and Maimonides ruled that study divorced from the means of self-support eventually collapses into wrongdoing. Literacy, numeracy and responsibility are not foreign to this tradition; they are among its foundations. It is why its graduates go on to run businesses, keep books, sign contracts and raise families. Where an individual child is failed, the answer is to put that right.

When Allegation Becomes Association

The reader is left with an uncomfortable impression. The report repeatedly returns to Haredi education, yet the examples of proven criminal wrongdoing it cites come from elsewhere. Allegations, anxieties and documented offences begin to merge into a single narrative.

This is not fabrication.

It is association.

The sewer and the study hall appear in the same frame, and the audience is invited to draw its own conclusions.

The gravest charge is the one made by implication: that these are closed worlds where harm is hidden and no one reports it.

That accusation should be met plainly. The religious law these communities live by treats the protection of children as paramount. In a written ruling, Dayan David Weis, the Chief Rabbi of the British Rabbinical Union and author of a fourteen-volume body of responsa, held that a teacher who deliberately harms a child forfeits the protections of communal law and may be reported to the civil authorities — and that where the harm involves abuse or degradation, reporting is not merely permitted but obligatory, requiring no rabbinical court’s prior leave. The proper question, then, is not whether reporting is permitted, but whether safeguarding procedures are followed faithfully in every case. That is a fair question to put to any school in the country, and proportionate, competent oversight is the right way to answer it.

But the suggestion that abuse must remain hidden because religion requires silence is simply untrue.

The Question Nobody Asks

What should we make of a community whose educational system is routinely criticised, but whose social outcomes refuse to bear out the allegations made against it?

It is worth recalling what the official record actually shows. When Parliament legislated on home education and independent settings, the Government’s own explanatory notes identified no problem with Haredi educational institutions, and its equalities assessment acknowledged that the measures would fall heavily on these very communities. Whatever inspectors may fear in the abstract, no body of findings against Haredi education was placed before Parliament to justify the alarm.

The alarm, as so often, runs ahead of the evidence.

Let me answer, for once, not as an observer but as an example.

I passed through the very educational system now under scrutiny. Like many boys in the Haredi community, I spent my formative years immersed in religious study rather than the model favoured by modern policymakers. Long before I negotiated commercial contracts, I spent hours bent over a page of Talmud with a study partner, testing arguments and analysing texts. Looking back, I suspect I learned more there about reasoning and critical analysis than many acquire in formal business training.

Far from hindering me, that education laid the foundations on which my career was built. I went on to found a telecommunications company serving more than 300,000 residential customers before it was acquired by Centrica. More importantly, that education instilled habits of discipline, resilience and responsibility that proved indispensable throughout my working life.

My experience alone proves nothing. One anecdote never settles an argument.

But it does raise an obvious question: if the system is producing widespread failure, why are there so many counter-examples?

Walk through Stamford Hill and you will find families, businesses, charities, volunteer ambulance crews and neighbourhood institutions sustained by a remarkable sense of communal responsibility. You will find communities that care for their vulnerable, support one another and generate extensive networks of voluntary service.

No community is perfect, and neither is ours.

But there is also a reality that cannot simply be ignored.

The same communities so often portrayed as educationally deficient have produced generations of adults who establish businesses, support families, volunteer their time and contribute positively to society.

What Is Education For?

The question is not whether the system is perfect. No educational system is.

The question is whether critics are measuring the right things.

Modern educational debate often assumes that success can be captured through inspection frameworks, curriculum requirements and examination results. Literacy and numeracy matter, and no one should pretend otherwise. But they do not tell the whole story.

Most parents ultimately want something more profound for their children. They want them to become decent human beings, acquire judgement and self-control, build stable families and lead lives of meaning and purpose.

These are not easily measured qualities. Yet they remain among the most important outcomes any education can produce.

The Haredi educational system approaches these questions differently from mainstream Britain. Its students spend years debating fine points of law, ethics and public policy — an intellectual training in language, logic and analysis, conducted through the text rather than parcelled into separate lessons. Mathematics, history and reasoning are found within it, not absent from it. And it forms character as much as intellect.

Nor is this mere assertion. Where Haredi schools are registered and inspected, Ofsted itself has repeatedly praised their pupils — their behaviour, their courtesy, their personal and moral development. The very inspectorate the report holds up as the cure has examined these schools and liked what it found.

That does not place it beyond criticism. Nor should it.

Genuine failures should be put right, in any community, ours included. But the remedy for a particular failing is to address that failing, not to subject a whole educational system to a framework built for a different kind of school, applied by people unequipped to recognise what they are looking at. An inspection of teaching that cannot understand what it is judging does not protect children; it merely unsettles the families doing right by them.

Criticism should be grounded in evidence rather than assumption. A free society ought to be capable of distinguishing between proven wrongdoing and unfamiliar custom. It ought to resist the temptation to treat difference as suspicion.

For once difference itself becomes evidence, evidence is no longer required.

That is a dangerous principle to apply to any minority community.

Children deserve honesty — and honesty requires us to distinguish between the sewer and the study hall.

Justice demands better.

Journalism should too.