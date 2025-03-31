Introduction: From Education to Engineering Minds

Throughout British history, the purpose of education has been to cultivate independent thinkers — citizens shaped by moral clarity, intellectual discipline, and cultural literacy. The Schools Bill, now approaching its second reading in the House of Lords, threatens to shift the very foundation of that legacy. Under the pretext of “suitability” and “safeguarding,” it introduces a model of education that leans heavily towards state oversight, conformity, and vocational training — at the expense of analytical thinking, parental rights, and true human development.

And now, in the age of artificial intelligence, that shift may be not just misguided, but devastating.

The Rise of AI — and the Collapse of Outdated Training Models

Once upon a time, parents dreamed of their child becoming a doctor, a lawyer, or an engineer. They pushed them through a rigid path of exams, coursework, and specialisation. The logic was clear: education equals profession. But AI is rewriting that contract.

Today, large language models can write legal briefs, diagnose illness, draft architectural plans, and solve complex mathematical problems in seconds. It is no longer fantasy — it is reality. In this new era, professions that once took years of human study are now being replicated and, in some cases, surpassed by machines.

And so the question must be asked: what happens to the child who spent his youth training in a narrow field, only to wake up and find that AI can do it faster, cheaper, and better?

A Tale of Two Students: Training vs. Education

Take Daniel.

From the age of five, his parents identified his talent in mathematics. They nurtured him, enrolled him in extra courses, and celebrated every certificate. Daniel worked hard, sacrificed weekends, social activities, even family time — all in pursuit of mastering the field. By 16, he was a prodigy. By 18, he applied to university, ready to dedicate his life to engineering.

But the world had changed. Software could now generate complex engineering blueprints in real time. Companies sought people with broader skills — creativity, adaptability, ethical judgment. Daniel’s deep but narrow training had left him unprepared for a world where machines had moved the goalposts.

Then there was David.

David was raised in a household where Torah learning was central. From a young age, he studied the Bible, Mishnah, Talmud — not just the text, but the process. He was taught how to question, how to compare sources, how to listen to opposing views and weigh nuance. Through his learning, he absorbed logic, ethics, history, human nature — and above all, how to think clearly and judge wisely.

When AI entered the picture, David didn’t panic. He hadn’t spent his youth memorising what a machine could replicate. He had cultivated something no machine could mimic: discernment. Whether in business, education, or communal life, David thrived. Because his education wasn’t built to produce output — it was built to produce understanding.

The Schools Bill: Legislating a Dangerous Shift

Under the Schools Bill, the State seeks to define what is “suitable” for all children — with increased authority to intervene in private education, home education, and traditional religious models. The emphasis is on standardisation, measurable outcomes, and government control.

But here’s the contradiction: just as the State tightens its grip on education, the world is shifting away from what that system produces. Machines do training. But who trains the mind? Who shapes the imagination?

This Bill was not written for the future — it’s a bureaucratic solution to a philosophical problem. And in doing so, it confuses the real challenge: not how to train children for jobs that may not exist, but how to raise thinkers, leaders, and ethical humans in a world that desperately needs them.

What’s at Stake for Faith Communities — and the Nation

For communities that prioritise Torah and values-based learning, the threat is existential. These children are not being neglected — they are being cultivated. They are learning timeless skills: how to reason, how to live with purpose, how to see the divine in daily life.

The Bill would treat this as unsuitable — as though a child who spends years mastering deep legal and ethical reasoning through traditional Jewish texts is somehow deemed “uneducated” simply because he hasn’t memorised a government-sanctioned list of exam answers. This is not just shortsighted. It is a profound misunderstanding of what it means to be truly educated.

And it goes far beyond the orthodox Jewish community. All of British society stands to lose if we reduce education to functional compliance. Every parent, every school, and every child deserves an education that nurtures the full dignity of the human intellect — not just to pass exams, but to build the kind of thinking, judgement, and adaptability that will open doors to real careers, meaningful work, and lasting success in a world that’s changing faster than ever.

Wisdom is Not Replaceable — and Never Was

We are not Technophobes. We embrace tools that help children thrive. But we reject the lie that human worth can be measured in productivity, certificates, or state conformity.

In an age of artificial intelligence, the one thing that will never be artificial is wisdom. The Schools Bill, if passed in its current form, may leave a legacy of compliance — but it will not raise thinkers. It will not raise leaders. It will not raise human beings.

The time to speak is now.

The Orthodox Jewish community is not seeking to impose its model on wider society. But neither should it be forced to abandon it. What we ask is the space to continue an education that understands the future — not fears it. A system that raises graduates AI cannot replace. A tradition that teaches children how to think, reason, and grow — not merely how to perform.

This isn’t a relic of the past. It’s a roadmap for the future.