As Parliament debates sweeping new safeguarding powers over independent educational settings, a detailed safeguarding framework already placed before the Government has received no serious examination. That framework — the Haredi Safeguarding Standards Framework — describes an existing safeguarding system operating within a distinctive educational community. It was presented in writing to the Department for Education, argued in person to senior officials, and cited in parliamentary correspondence. The Government has not engaged with its substance.

That is not an allegation. It is a matter of documented record.

The framework was developed by the British Rabbinical Union, grounded in decades of practice within strictly Orthodox Jewish educational settings, and aligned in explicit terms with every major instrument of British safeguarding law.

The Government’s reply, delivered consistently across every channel, has been a variation of the same procedural sentence: once the legislation passes, we will engage with interested parties about standards.

Legislate first. Examine the evidence later.

In effect, the legislative architecture is advancing ahead of the evidential assessment that would normally inform it.

For those who believe that public power must be grounded in evidence before it is exercised, that sequence is not merely unusual. It is constitutionally problematic.

Six Decades in the Classroom

I speak not as a lobbyist but as a practitioner.

I began school in 1958, at the age of four. I have known the Haredi educational system from three vantage points across most of my life: first as a pupil, then as a teacher, and later as the principal of the largest Haredi school in the United Kingdom.

Across those decades I witnessed thousands of school days and thousands of children pass through that community’s care.

Yet in all those years I never encountered a single occasion when the police were called to a Haredi school to deal with a violent crime.

Not once.

That is not a rhetorical flourish. It is a statement of professional experience spanning nearly seven decades.

Crime statistics consistently show that the strictly Orthodox Jewish community has exceptionally low incarceration rates — roughly one per ten thousand, compared with a national average of approximately fifteen per ten thousand. This is not a community characterised by disorder. It is a community that has, for generations, taken the protection of its children seriously as a matter of religious obligation.

If a community has a demonstrably strong safeguarding record, why would government legislate to impose a new framework without first examining the one that produced it?

An Existing Safeguarding System, Not a Proposal

The Haredi Safeguarding Standards Framework is not a campaign document or a statement of good intentions.

It is a structured safeguarding architecture covering thirteen discrete operational areas: preventative awareness, leadership visibility of the setting’s social wellbeing, five defined capability domains, governance principles, home and community partnership, multi-agency integration, designated safeguarding roles, an escalation pathway table, training obligations, information-handling and record-keeping, review cycles, and specific inspection focus areas.

Each of those areas is aligned in explicit terms with the statutory framework: the Children Acts, Working Together to Safeguard Children, Keeping Children Safe in Education 2024 — cited by Part and Annex, not by vague reference — and the Online Safety Act 2023. The framework addresses safer recruitment, DBS and prohibition order checks, single central records, LADO referrals, peer-on-peer harmful behaviour, looked-after children, and SEND. It does not gesture towards these obligations. It maps onto them.

It also does something most compliance frameworks do not: it builds safeguarding into the continuous life of the institution rather than activating it in response to incidents. The framework requires structured leadership visibility of the setting’s social health — not as an annual review but as an ongoing function of educational governance. It calibrates early-awareness protocols for children with trauma histories and disrupted attachment. It treats community-level controls not as a cultural preference but as a primary safeguarding layer, documented and inspectable. It maps belonging, participation and wellbeing signals as live indicators, not retrospective data.

The standard regulatory model intervenes when something goes wrong. This framework is designed so that the conditions for things going wrong are continuously monitored and disrupted before they materialise. That is a fundamentally different safeguarding philosophy — and a more demanding one.

It is, in short, a safeguarding framework that any serious regulator would want to examine. The question is why this one has not been.

Structure, Not Reassurance

The framework is structural rather than rhetorical.

It explicitly requires that statutory safeguarding thresholds trigger immediate external referral, without the possibility of internal review or communal consultation acting as a gate. There is no halachic override, no communal eldership veto, and no internal investigation capable of delaying a referral once a statutory threshold is reached. The language used mirrors — and in some respects exceeds — the plain terms of Keeping Children Safe in Education.

The framework requires full compliance with Disclosure and Barring Service checks, prohibition order checks and single central record obligations. Safer recruitment is treated as a non-negotiable safeguarding function that admits of no communal exception. Allegations concerning individuals in positions of trust must be referred directly to the Local Authority Designated Officer without delay for internal review or communal consultation.

The framework does not seek exemption from scrutiny. It sets out a safeguarding architecture designed to operate transparently within the statutory system and capable of being inspected against it.

The Record of What Actually Happened

On 25 January 2025, the British Rabbinical Union submitted written evidence to the call for evidence on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. That submission formally proposed the concept of a dedicated Haredi educational inspectorate — a community-rooted, statutorily-grounded oversight body that would provide the Government with the regulatory assurance it sought without dismantling the educational framework it threatened. The Department for Education did not engage with that proposal.

On 3 December 2025, the British Rabbinical Union met directly with senior Department for Education officials. It was at this meeting that the Haredi Safeguarding Standards Framework was presented — a comprehensive, thirteen-section safeguarding architecture, aligned by Part and Annex with every major instrument of British safeguarding law, and grounded in decades of operational practice within the community.

The response that followed — and that has been repeated in substance in every subsequent exchange — was this: when and if Clause 45 is approved by Parliament, Ministers will need to decide which standards to prescribe for settings regulated under the Education and Skills Act 2008. That decision, officials said, would be made only following engagement with interested parties, including the British Rabbinical Union.

Pass the legislation first. We will consider your evidence later.

But if the framework is capable of achieving the safeguarding objective by less intrusive means, examining it only after the powers have already been enacted defeats the very purpose of examining it at all.

The parliamentary record confirms the same pattern. On 25 January 2025, the British Rabbinical Union submitted written evidence to the Government’s call for evidence on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. Eleven days later, on 5 February 2025, Lord Jackson of Peterborough asked the Government what consideration had been given to concerns expressed by the president of the British Rabbinical Union about clauses 25 and 26 of the Bill. Baroness Smith of Malvern answered on 18 February 2025. Her answer acknowledged that the department “respects the work of yeshivas and other institutions.” It then pivoted immediately to concerns about children not on a school roll. It made no reference to the written evidence submitted on 25 January. That omission is part of the parliamentary record (HL4753).

The framework was submitted. It was presented in person. It was cited in parliamentary correspondence. The response, in each case, was procedural redirection.

Evidence placed before government and left unanswered is not evidence that has been considered. It is evidence that has been shelved.

What the Courts Will Eventually Consider

The legal significance of this sequence should not be underestimated.

When public authorities exercise powers affecting fundamental rights — including religious freedom under Article 9 of the European Convention and parental rights in education under Article 2 of Protocol 1 — proportionality is not an afterthought. It is a condition of lawful exercise. Courts have said so repeatedly, in Strasbourg and in the domestic courts.

Proportionality requires that decision-makers genuinely consider whether less intrusive means exist to achieve the same legitimate aim. A detailed, independently developed, statutory-aligned safeguarding framework — already in operation within the affected community, presented in person to the responsible officials, and preceded by a formal written proposal that itself received no substantive response — is precisely the kind of evidence a court would expect to have been considered before sweeping new regulatory powers were enacted.

Courts will ask whether that evidence was genuinely examined. They will ask whether the alternative it represents was seriously evaluated. They will ask whether affected communities were given a real, substantive opportunity to present their case — not merely a procedural opportunity to join a future consultation after the legislative architecture has already been built and the standards already set.

The Government’s own position — that the framework may be considered when Ministers decide which standards to prescribe under a clause not yet enacted — is not an answer to those questions. It is a deferral of them. And deferrals have a way of becoming the central exhibit.

A Wider Point About Regulatory Seriousness

This matters beyond a single religious community.

Modern regulatory policy increasingly assumes that safeguarding must be designed centrally and imposed uniformly. But safeguarding systems frequently emerge organically within institutions that take responsibility for children long before regulators arrive. The question a serious safeguarding policy asks is not “do these institutions share our compliance framework?” It is “does the safeguarding work?”

Where detailed, structured, statutory-aligned systems already exist, examining them carefully is not generosity towards a minority community. It is basic regulatory competence. Understanding how safeguarding works in practice is the starting point for designing better safeguards, not an obstacle to be bypassed in the rush to legislate.

The debate surrounding the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill has proceeded largely without that examination. Whatever the merits of the Bill’s other provisions, a framework placed before policymakers, acknowledged procedurally, and deferred substantively is not evidence that has been considered. It is a conversation that has not yet begun.

The Debate That Should Have Happened

The Haredi Safeguarding Standards Framework was drafted as a bridge — a formal explanation of how safeguarding functions within a distinctive educational and communal environment, offered to policymakers so that oversight could be designed with understanding rather than imposed by assumption.

It does not seek exemption from statutory safeguarding duties. It explicitly affirms them. It does not seek to avoid scrutiny. It proposes inspection areas, governance responsibilities and documentation requirements designed to make safeguarding practice visible and accountable.

What the framework offers is evidence of a safeguarding culture that predates the Bill, operates independently of it, and has by any measurable outcome performed well. Parliament is now on the verge of enacting sweeping regulatory powers without seriously examining that evidence. The community submitted it. The community presented it. The community placed it before the relevant officials.

The failure to engage with it is not the community’s failure. It is the system’s.

A Test of Seriousness

Safeguarding is too important to be reduced to a legislative timetable.

If the Government genuinely wishes to protect children — as it repeatedly insists — it should have no difficulty examining a safeguarding system already operating in practice. Examining evidence is not a courtesy extended to communities that lobby effectively. It is the minimum requirement for responsible government.

The Haredi Safeguarding Standards Framework has been submitted, presented, cited and ignored. The question now before Parliament is a simple one: will it require the Government to engage with this evidence before the legislation passes, or will it allow new coercive powers over religious education to be enacted on the basis that the evidence can be looked at later?

Later, in public law, has a way of meaning never.

And if Parliament does not ask that question, the courts will.

Legislating first and examining the evidence afterwards is not safeguarding. It is regulation by assumption. And children deserve better than that.