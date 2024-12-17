London, 17 December 2024 - Today, the UK government has launched what is arguably the most authoritarian and oppressive assault on parental rights in recent memory. The so-called Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, unveiled to Parliament today, introduces measures that will see parents stripped of their fundamental right to educate their own children according to their values, beliefs, and religious principles.

This unprecedented Bill, introduced under the guise of child protection, proposes a nationwide register of all children not attending school, a unique identification number for each child akin to a National Insurance number, and, most disturbingly, a requirement for parents to seek council permission to educate their own children at home if a child is under a child protection plan.

“This is the State Seizing Control Over Our Children”

Under these draconian measures, the government assumes control over children’s education in ways that have never before been seen in the UK. Parents will be forced to “register” their children like property and submit to the authority of local councils to determine whether their education is “suitable.”

The Bill not only criminalises conscientious parents who seek to provide an education aligned with their religious or philosophical beliefs, but it also sets a dangerous precedent for the erosion of fundamental civil liberties. This is a direct violation of parents’ rights as enshrined in Article 2 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which guarantees parents the right to educate their children in accordance with their own religious and philosophical beliefs.

A “Tracking Number” for Children

Perhaps the most shocking measure is the introduction of a unique identifier for every child in England. This “child-tracking number” will be used across services to monitor and log the child’s every movement, akin to a social credit system. Civil liberties groups are calling this provision “deeply chilling” and reminiscent of surveillance measures seen in authoritarian regimes.

The government claims that these measures are necessary for “child protection,” but critics argue that it is state overreach on an unimaginable scale.

“This is a slippery slope,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt, president of the British Rabbinical Union. “Today it’s a register for children not in school. Tomorrow, it’s control over every aspect of family life. Once the state assumes control of our children’s education, the loss of parental autonomy is inevitable.”

The Right to Home-Educate at Risk

For decades, parents in the UK have been able to educate their children at home without interference, a right that is rooted in centuries of common law. But this Bill changes everything. If a child is under a “child protection plan,” parents must seek council permission to continue home education. This measure effectively treats parents as suspects under constant surveillance, undermining the presumption of parental competence and good faith.

This policy also has profound consequences for vulnerable families, particularly those dealing with medical or special educational needs (SEN) children. By forcing parents to seek permission from council authorities, this Bill threatens to reduce the flexibility and personalisation that home education provides for children with complex needs.

“A Surveillance State in Disguise”

Critics are describing this Bill as a stealthy way for the government to introduce a state-controlled, top-down education system under the pretext of “safeguarding.”

“If you care about parental rights, you should be terrified by this Bill,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt, president of the British Rabbinical Union. “This isn’t about education quality. It’s about control. It’s about knowing where every child is at every moment of every day. Parents are being reduced to mere caretakers, with the state as the ‘true parent.’ This is something you expect in authoritarian regimes, not in a democratic society.”

“The Greatest Attack on Parental Rights in Recent History”

The proposed register will affect thousands of families across the UK, with home-educated children being unfairly targeted. Home education advocates warn that the Bill threatens the very foundation of parental autonomy, and could push well-meaning parents into conflict with councils, resulting in unjust legal battles.

What’s at Stake?