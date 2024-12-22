Hanukah. The very word evokes the warm glow of candles flickering against the dark winter night, the smell of latkes frying in oil, and the joyous sound of children spinning dreidels. But behind these cherished traditions lies a story of profound courage, sacrifice, and unwavering faith-a story that has transcended time to speak to every generation.

Over 2,000 years ago, the Jewish people faced an existential threat under the oppressive Greek-Syrian Empire. The Greeks, determined to erase Jewish identity, desecrated the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and outlawed core Jewish practices. It seemed impossible to fight back against such a formidable force.

And yet, a small band of Jewish fighters, the Maccabees, rose up with grit, faith, and determination. Against all odds, they reclaimed the Temple. When they sought to rededicate it, they found only one jar of pure oil, enough for one day alone. But then a miracle happened: the menorah burned bright for eight days, testifying to Divine intervention and the resilience of the human spirit.

Hanukah is more than a celebration of a military victory or even a miraculous flame. It is a timeless reminder that the fight for religious freedom and identity is never over. Each year, as we light the menorah, we are reminded of our ancestors’ resilience and the strength that faith can ignite in the darkest of times.

The lessons of Hanukah seem particularly pointed today, as the Orthodox Jewish community faces the challenges of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The story of the Maccabees echoes across the centuries, urging us to remain steadfast in preserving our traditions.

The parallels to the era of the Maccabees are striking. Antiochus IV Epiphanes imposed legislation, in 167 B.C.E., in a move to “enlightenment” that would ultimately homogenise education and destroy Torah observance.

What began as minor rules snowballed into an all-encompassing effort to snuff out Jewish identity. But there, battered and oppressed, stood an obstinate people-the Jew-refusing to go into the night. They resisted with no great armies but rather ingeniousness, community, and faith.

This is why so many cherished Hanukah traditions, such as the game of dreidel and the secret Torah study by Jewish children in caves and cellars during the Seleucid ban, have stood the test of time. A spinning top with Hebrew letters emblazoned on it masked a forbidden activity as play. It was more than a game; it symbolised resistance, resolve to protect that which mattered.

Today, the stakes feel eerily similar. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill proposes measures requiring religious institutions like yeshivos to register with the government and adhere to secular curricula. The stated aim is to “prepare children for adult life” and “integrate minorities into society.” To a community steeped in Torah values, however, these measures are not merely administrative but an attempt to tear apart the very fabric of Jewish education and identity.

The Bill also allows for local authorities to enter the homes of home-educated children, along with punitive measures against parents who refuse to allow entry. Presented as protections from “neglect” or “harmful socialisation,” these measures bear the possibility of being taken advantage of, especially with regard to communities already suspect. There is a possible punitive threat to families who desire only to raise their children in ways that align with their beliefs.

History is a stern warning to tread with care. In the Germany of the 1930s, Jewish children were registered under the guise of “educational oversight.” What followed was a well-orchestrated campaign of control, repression, and persecution. Though the context is different today, the echoes are unmistakable: policies that come across as neutral can evolve into tools of oppression, and vigilance has never been more imperative.

Besides, the government’s emphasis on “integration into society” gives rise to profound questions. Efforts to infuse yeshiva curricula with “pluralistic values” risk diluting the essence of Jewish education. For a faith community, education is not merely academic; it is the lifeblood that connects us with our ancestors, our traditions, and our Maker. To redefine it is to risk severing that connection.

Hanukkah reminds us that resilience is not born of comfort but of challenge, that the light of the menorah burned not because conditions were right for it but because faith turned scarcity into plenty. The dreidel’s spin reminds us how creativity and determination can preserve what laws threaten to erase.

As we light the Hanukah candles this year, their flames call us to action. They urge us to protect the sanctity of our traditions and the rights of parents to guide their children’s education. They remind us that the battle for religious freedom is not just a historical memory but a living struggle-one that requires courage, unity, and faith.

It is not a fight against regulation as such, but against measures that erode the autonomy of religious institutions, the dignity of parental choice. Just as the Maccabees stood tall in their time, we must do so today.

Hanukah’s enduring message is clear: with Divine assistance, no challenge is insurmountable. Together, as a community bound by faith and resilience, we can ensure that the light of Torah continues to shine brightly for generations to come.