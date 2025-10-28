The Day Parliament Remembered Who Children Belong To

Yesterday in Westminster Hall, a rare moment of moral clarity cut through the bureaucratic fog.



No spin. No sterile jargon. Just one Member of Parliament — Rupert Lowe — standing up to remind the state of something so simple, so human, that modern politics has almost forgotten it: children belong to their parents, not to the government.

“Parents bring their children into this world; parents clothe them, feed them, love them, parents raise them and, yes, parents educate them. Schools exist to support families, not to replace them.”

— Rupert Lowe MP, Westminster Hall, 27 October 2025

A Speech That Cut Through the Noise

Those words landed like a thunderclap.

In an age when ministers speak in acronyms and departments in spreadsheets, Lowe’s speech felt almost subversive in its sanity. He spoke not as a career politician, but as a father — and as a citizen weary of a state that treats families as problems to be managed rather than pillars to be strengthened.

“The state must realise that parents are not the enemy.”

This was not rhetoric. It was rebellion — the kind of moral rebellion Britain once produced instinctively but now whispers apologetically.

The Schools Bill: A Bureaucratic Overreach

The Schools Bill, currently moving through Parliament, epitomises the quiet creep of state overreach: new inspection powers, bureaucratic controls, and mechanisms that subtly erode parental authority. Dressed up in the language of “safeguarding” and “consistency,” it risks reordering the very hierarchy of trust between parent and state.

Lowe saw through it.

“Parents know what is best for their children far better than a distant bureaucrat sitting in these buildings armed with a spreadsheet. I think I will listen to the parents.”

In those few sentences, Lowe did what few have dared: he reasserted the ancient compact between love and liberty. For no government — however well-intentioned — can love a child. Only a parent can.

A Moral Question, Not a Policy One

The debate over the Schools Bill is not merely administrative — it is civilisational.

Do parents have the right to decide how their children are educated, or does the state decide for them?

That choice marks the difference between freedom and quiet tyranny.

Lowe captured this tension powerfully when he declared:

“Childhood is short. Parents should not need permission from the state to raise their own children. It is time to return authority to parents and shrink the reach of this bloated and inefficient state into our family lives.”

While Lowe’s phrasing was characteristically blunt, his point is unarguable: the state has strayed too far into family life, and authority must return to parents.

These words were not nostalgia. They were a manifesto for renewal.

Lowe’s courage lies in his refusal to couch conviction in focus-grouped safety. He named the issue plainly: Britain is drifting toward a society that sees the state as the ultimate moral arbiter — and parents as a liability. Against that tide, he planted a standard for common sense, for conscience, and for the primacy of the home over the apparatus of the state.

A Call to Conscience

If we care about liberty — if we believe that the first classroom is the home and the first teachers are the parents — then the battle over the Schools Bill is not merely political.

It is a question of conscience and of principle: the right to raise our children without asking permission from the state.

That right is not granted by government; it is inherent in the very order of nature. It is the first freedom from which all others flow.

Lowe’s intervention is, therefore, more than a speech. It is a rallying cry — a reminder that no bureaucracy, however well-meaning, can substitute the love, judgement, and responsibility of parents. Liberty begins not in legislation but in the living bond between parent and child.

If Parliament forgets who brings the children into the world, then it is time for parents to remind it.

The family does not belong to the state. The state exists to serve the family.

If this moved you, share it.

Let Westminster hear one clear message: Britain’s families are not state property — they are its foundation.