For months the Government has insisted that the Schools Bill is a narrow, “common-sense” tidy-up of education law. Read the small print and a very different story emerges: one of sweeping powers that would let local authorities, civil-service algorithms and Whitehall Ministers overrule parents on everything from school choice to a child’s daily wellbeing score.

Home-education families and faith communities spotted the danger early because state scrutiny already falls heaviest on them. But mainstream parents who send their children to ordinary state schools have as much—perhaps more—to lose.

Here is how the Bill would redraw the parent-school contract for everyone.

1. “Suitable” Education—Redefined by the State

At present, parents decide what counts as an adequate education. They can complain or withdraw their child if a school is failing. Under the Bill, that power flips: local authorities will acquire an open-ended right to decide what is “suitable”—and their decision trumps yours.

If a council officer believes your child’s phonics scheme, GCSE package or religious-studies syllabus falls short, you must comply or face a School Attendance Order and possible prosecution. That is not a safety net for the few; it is a gate that every family must pass through.

2. Permission Slips for Changing School—or Leaving a Toxic One

Bullying, harassment or trauma used to be clear grounds for a swift school move. Clause 42 says you will first need the local authority’s written approval. The council may refuse if it regards the destination school as “less suitable” or if it thinks a move undermines its attendance statistics. In short, the people who never met your child gain veto power over your attempt to keep that child safe.

3. Paperwork Offences That Can Criminalise Good Parents

The Bill introduces termly reporting duties for every home-educating family and ad-hoc data returns for any parent whose child changes school. Fail to submit a form on time—perhaps because you work nights or care for an elderly relative—and the council is obliged to start enforcement.

A mother acting in perfect good faith could find herself in court for a clerical lapse, while her child loses weeks of education during the dispute.

4. Data Harvesting: From “Safeguarding” to Mass Surveillance

Schools already hold detailed files, but those records are protected by purpose and consent. The Bill scraps that boundary. Wellbeing scores, medical notes, even conversations with a counsellor can be shared “across agencies” without asking child or parent.

Once inside multi-agency databases, data is hard to correct and impossible to forget—yet it will inform future decisions on social-care thresholds, school suitability and even police flagging. A label applied at age nine could follow a child into adulthood.

5. The Silencing of Advocates

Parents who challenge an EHCP delay or a mislabelled safeguarding alert risk being classified as “unco-operative.” The Bill lets councils cite such resistance as evidence that a family requires further intervention. The message is stark: speak up for your child and you may trigger more scrutiny, not less.

6. One-Size-Fits-All Wellbeing

Government talk of “whole-child wellbeing” shrinks to tick-box metrics that slot neatly into spreadsheets. A child who grieves by keeping headphones on all day, another who stims when anxious, or one who skips lunch because of a medically prescribed diet could all be flagged as “concerning.” Neurodivergent behaviours risk being pathologised, SEND pupils judged against neurotypical baselines, and families penalised when algorithms misread everyday norms—such as early-morning sports training, caring duties for younger siblings, or long commutes from rural areas.

7. Teachers Become Enforcers, Not Mentors

Staff already juggle record workloads and mental-health crises. The Bill adds layers of attendance tracking, suitability audits and wellbeing paperwork—without a penny of funded transition. Good teachers will leave rather than act as census-takers; the rest will have less time for the actual craft of teaching. Meanwhile, children see their favourite adults reduced to data collectors who must report any “inconsistency.”

8. A Widening Inequality Gap

Wellbeing monitoring steals class time that richer schools can cushion with tutoring and extracurriculars. Under-funded schools will cut art, outdoor learning and play to make room for dashboards, deepening the divide. Poorer children—already likelier to live with overcrowding or food insecurity—will be the first to be labelled, the last to be offered real help.

9. The Constitutional Shockwave

For 150 years British law has presumed that parents act in their children’s best interests unless proven otherwise. The Bill reverses that presumption. It installs the state as the default judge of “best interests,” relegating parents to licensed caregivers whose choices count only if officials approve. The scale of that power-grab rivals some of the most controversial intrusions of recent times—think of the abandoned national ID-card scheme—only this time the target is not adults’ privacy but the day-to-day authority of every mother and father in the country.

Why This Matters to the Quiet Majority

You may trust your local headteacher, be on first-name terms with your child’s form tutor and never have dreamed of home educating. Yet once these powers exist they apply to all families. A new head arrives, a budget crisis hits, your teenager’s mental health dips and the algorithm pings: suddenly you need permission for a fresh start—but the system says no.

Faith families see their beliefs second-guessed. Home-educators face attendance orders on paperwork grounds. Mainstream parents will discover that the very avenues they once relied on—moving school, negotiating timetables, shielding private data—are now privileges subject to bureaucratic licence.

What You Can Do

Write to your MP today and demand they back Lords amendments that restore parental primacy and data privacy.

Tell your school’s governors you expect them to defend teacher autonomy and pupil confidentiality.

Share this article with WhatsApp groups, PTA chats and union branches. Sunlight is the best disinfectant; virality is sunlight in the digital age.

The Schools Bill brands itself as protective. In reality it swaps trust for suspicion, support for surveillance and partnership for permission.

Whether you teach in a bustling comprehensive, worship in a faith community or drop your children at the local primary each morning, this Bill puts your family on the state’s watch list.

Stand up now—before ordinary parenting itself is reclassified as a licensed activity.