Dr. Bernard Fryshman

Professor of Physics

November 18, 2024

I have been following the course of events related to the Education Bill that is currently before the Parliament in Britain.

I am astonished at the level of inaccuracies implicit in the quotes of members of the House of Lords. For example, Lord Watson is quoted as having concerns over child safety and protection. Where is the evidence that there has ever been a problem relating to child safety or protection in home schooling? Quite the contrary, all the evidence that I have seen relates to concerns over child safety and protection in public education.

Similarly, Lord Desai speaks of the preparation of the student for civic life. The fact is that students trained in the Talmud and the Bible graduate far better prepared for civic life and for careers in an AI influenced society than products of conventional English schools.

What we have here is a simple trampling of the rights of the individual. The British Parliament is introducing a policy of indoctrination of children, and a policy of intrusion of the home, both of which are simply not consistent with a history of Great Britain nor with the norms of Western Civilization.

Children and Families will be hurt; Freedom in the UK will be restricted, and people everywhere will be saddened.

Sincerely,

Bernard Fryshman

Professor of Physics

New York Institute of Technology