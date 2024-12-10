Press Release

London, 19 November 2024

Professor Bernard Fryshman a distinguished physicist, educator, and international advocate for religious and educational freedoms, has issued a powerful critique of the UK’s proposed Education Bill. With decades of experience in academia and policy, Professor Fryshman warns that the legislation represents a fundamental threat to personal liberties, parental rights, and the integrity of faith-based education. His insights call for urgent reflection on the Bill’s far-reaching implications for families and society at large.

Drawing on decades of experience as the executive vice president of the Association of Advanced Rabbinical and Talmudic Schools and a two-term member of the U.S. National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity, Professor Fryshman has raised profound concerns about the Bill’s implications for individual rights and religious education.

Legislation That Threatens Core Freedoms

In his statement, Professor Fryshman described the legislation as a “trampling of the rights of the individual” and criticised the British Parliament of pursuing policies of “indoctrination of children” and “intrusion of the home.” He warned that these measures contradict the foundational values of British history and Western Civilization.

Refuting Unfounded Assertions in Parliament

Professor Fryshman expressed astonishment at what he termed “inaccuracies implicit in the quotes of members of the House of Lords.” Addressing Lord Watson’s concerns about child safety and protection in home education, he countered, “Where is the evidence that there has ever been a problem relating to child safety or protection in home schooling? Quite the contrary, all the evidence that I have seen relates to concerns over child safety and protection in public education.”

Similarly, he contested Lord Desai’s assertion that religious education inadequately prepares students for civic life, asserting, “Students trained in the Talmud and the Bible graduate far better prepared for civic life and for careers in an AI-influenced society than products of conventional English schools.”

Global Concerns Raised

Professor Fryshman’s statement also emphasised the wider significance of the debate, noting, “Children and families will be hurt; freedom in the UK will be restricted, and people everywhere will be saddened.” His remarks have struck a chord with religious leaders and educators worldwide, igniting international concern about the Bill’s broader implications.

Decades of Dedicated Advocacy

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Professor Fryshman earned his Ph.D. in physics from New York University and has dedicated over six decades to championing the rights of religious educational institutions. His remarkable career includes serving as an advisor to the U.S. Department of Education on accreditation and federal aid programs.

“As the UK Education Bill continues to spark international debate, Professor Fryshman’s insights underscore the urgent need to protect the freedoms of families and religious communities,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt. “His distinguished expertise in education and policy provides a vital perspective to this critical discussion. Engaging with voices like his is essential for fostering constructive dialogue and guiding policymakers toward balanced and inclusive solutions.”

