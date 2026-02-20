A note on authorship: I write as President of the British Rabbinical Union (Union) and as a member of the Haredi community directly affected by this legislation. Thousands of parents within our community have an obvious interest in the outcome of this debate. I have sought to present the legal and factual questions with accuracy and to engage honestly with arguments that cut against our position - including those the Government has advanced in Parliament. Readers should weigh what follows accordingly.

As the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill approaches its final parliamentary ping-pong - with the Commons expected to consider the Lords’ amendments shortly - one of the most constitutionally significant disputes in the Bill remains unresolved. It concerns a question that sounds technical but carries profound implications for the relationship between the State and minority religious communities: when does a religious learning institution become a school?

Lords Amendments 60 and 61 seek to clarify that certain yeshivas - institutions providing Torah study within what is known as a dual-delivery educational model - do not fall within the independent school regulatory regime. Ministers resist that clarification. The dispute raises questions about parental responsibility, minority rights, legal certainty, and the proportionality of state intervention.

I do not pretend to write from a neutral position. What I do claim is that the legal questions raised by these amendments are genuine, that the Government’s responses to them are, at present, legally incomplete, and that a ministerial statement made in the House of Lords on 28 January 2026 - intended to reassure - has in fact introduced a degree of legal uncertainty that Parliament has not yet fully confronted.

Five Generations and One Educational Model

The Haredi community has been present in the United Kingdom since before the Second World War. Now in its fifth post-war generation, approximately 95 percent of Haredi families in England educate their children within the same broad model that their grandparents and great-grandparents used. That consistency is not inertia. It is the deliberate, continuously renewed choice of a community that regards Torah education as a foundational religious obligation rather than a lifestyle preference.

Within this model, boys attend yeshivas for intensive Torah study. Secular education - mathematics, literacy, and other core subjects - is delivered separately by parents at home, in exercise of the parental duty under section 7 of the Education Act 1996. The two components together constitute the child’s complete education. Neither, in isolation, does so.

I should be honest about the factual objection the Government will raise: it contends that secular home education within our community is, in practice, nominal rather than substantive - that the yeshiva is effectively the sole educational provider, with home education serving as a legal description rather than an educational reality. I cannot speak for every family. What I can say is that this characterisation does not reflect the lived experience of the strictly Orthodox parents on whose behalf I write, and that Parliament has not been presented with evidence of systemic failure of the section 7 duty within the Haredi community. If such evidence exists, Parliament should see it. If it does not, legislation designed to address a problem that has not been demonstrated requires careful scrutiny.

The Government’s own explanatory notes assert no problems with Haredi educational institutions. Five generations of productive, self-sufficient, and law-abiding citizens are not, by themselves, proof that the educational model works as described - but they are at least evidence that the outcomes it has produced are not ones that should prompt precautionary structural intervention without further evidence.

I recognise that the absence of Ofsted inspection data for unregistered settings is partly a function of the absence of inspection - and that this is precisely the information gap the Government says it is trying to close. That is a fair point, and I do not dismiss it. My argument is not that oversight is never warranted, but that a regime whose standards are undefined, applied to a community with a demonstrable five-generation track record, requires stronger justification than has so far been offered.

The Definitional Question at the Heart of the Dispute

The critical legal question in Amendments 60 and 61 is definitional. Does a yeshiva, operating within a genuine dual-delivery model, provide “full-time education” within the meaning of section 92 of the Education and Skills Act 2008? If it does not, the entire regulatory superstructure that follows is misdirected. If it does, the yeshiva must register as an independent school and comply with the Education (Independent School Standards) Regulations 2014 - standards that contain curriculum requirements in Parts 1 and 2 that are structurally incompatible with institutions whose entire purpose is religious study and whose secular curriculum is delivered elsewhere.

Supporters of Amendments 60 and 61 argue that classifying a yeshiva as an independent school in these circumstances is not stricter regulation - it is definitional error. The statute should reflect educational reality. The Government must decide whether it is prepared to assert that religious instruction alone, where secular education is separately and genuinely delivered at home, amounts to “full-time education” by the religious setting. That position would have implications well beyond the Haredi community, potentially engaging Catholic centres of religious formation, Islamic madrassas, and other minority faith settings that operate on similar arrangements.

What Baroness Smith Said - And Why It Matters

On 28 January 2026, Baroness Smith of Malvern addressed the House of Lords on behalf of the Government. Her statement deserves to be read carefully, because its reassuring tone conceals a legal framework of considerable openness. I quote it at length because its precise content is central to this analysis:

“Clause 45 starts from the position that, if a setting is providing full-time education to children of compulsory school age, it should be regulated and subject to oversight... I reiterate that it is categorically not the Government’s intention to close down yeshivas... there is nothing in this clause that, in itself, requires impacted settings to become schools or to operate identically to other settings already regulated by this regime... the Government will produce guidance so that it is clear whether a setting is being brought into regulation by this measure... Ministers have not yet decided which standards would be prescribed. Any decision will only follow extensive engagement and consultation. This is likely to take a minimum of several months and will take into account all relevant views, including those concerning the appropriateness of teaching relationships and sex education in regulated settings.”

There is much in this statement that is genuinely reassuring in tone. The Government does not intend to close yeshivas. Different standards may be prescribed for different types of setting. Consultation will follow. Relationships and sex education requirements will be considered.

But read carefully, the statement does something that creates rather than resolves legal uncertainty. On three points in particular, it leaves the legal position conspicuously open.

First, the question of whether a given setting provides “full-time education” will be determined not by statute but by guidance, based on what the Baroness describes as “an ordinary understanding of those words.” This is not a legal definition. It is an invitation to interpret by reference to an unspecified standard, with the threat of enforcement for those who interpret it wrongly. A community cannot regulate its conduct by reference to words whose meaning will emerge from guidance that has not yet been written. Second, the Government has “not yet decided which standards would be prescribed.” This means that, if the Bill passes without Amendments 60 and 61, our community will be subject to a registration obligation whose substantive content - the standards we must meet - is currently unknown. We will be required to register for a regime whose requirements will be determined after the enabling legislation has been passed, in a consultation that has not begun, on a timeline of “a minimum of several months.” That is not regulation in any meaningful sense. It is the creation of a statutory obligation whose content will be determined after the legislation has passed, on a timeline that has not been specified. Third, and most significantly, the Baroness confirmed that “the regulatory regime found in the 2008 Act permits different standards to be prescribed for different types of setting.” This is legally correct. But it means that the entire substance of what this legislation will require of our community - whether it will be compatible with our religious obligations or not - depends entirely on the exercise of ministerial discretion that has not yet occurred and is not constrained by any criteria specified in the Bill.

In short: the Government is asking Parliament to create a registration obligation whose substantive content - the standards that compliance will require - has not yet been determined. That is not unusual in the structure of delegated legislation. What makes this instance different is the combination of three specific features:

The obligation to register takes effect before the standards are set. Criminal enforcement attaches to non-compliance with those standards. The community required to comply has no statutory guarantee - or even defined criteria - that the eventual standards will be compatible with its religious obligations.

The reassurance that they will be is ministerial, not legal. Parliament should understand the distinction.

The 2014 Standards - The Problem That Has Not Gone Away

Baroness Smith’s statement that different standards may be prescribed for different settings is welcome. But it does not resolve the problem - it merely defers it. The Education (Independent School Standards) Regulations 2014 currently in force contain provisions that our institutions cannot comply with without altering their religious character. Until those standards are amended for settings of our kind, the default regime remains incompatible.

The 2014 Standards were developed in a two-stage public consultation that did not include the Haredi community and included no assessment of compatibility with faith-based dual-delivery settings. This Bill extends their reach without amending them. The Government’s assurance that consultation will follow is sincerely meant, I have no doubt. But it leaves our institutions in a position of legal exposure for an indefinite period while that consultation takes place.

A critic might respond that this is standard legislative practice - enabling powers are routinely granted before the secondary legislation that gives them effect. That is true. What makes this case different is the combination of three factors: the regulatory obligation takes effect upon registration, which may be required before the consultation concludes; the standards currently in force are incompatible with our provision; and the community has no guarantee, let alone a statutory guarantee, that the eventual standards will accommodate our religious obligations. The assurance exists. The legal protection does not.

The Section 7 Constitutional Settlement

For three decades, section 7 of the Education Act 1996 has reflected a particular constitutional settlement: parents bear the primary duty to secure suitable education. Local authorities may intervene where that duty is demonstrably breached, but there is no presumption of failure and no requirement for prior state approval.

The Bill introduces a registration and monitoring framework that, in effect, transfers regulatory focus from parents to the institutions their children attend. Where parents lawfully provide secular education at home, the religious setting may nonetheless be treated as the regulated entity responsible for the child’s full-time education. Whether Parliament intends that transfer of accountability - and the constitutional shift it represents - is a question worth confronting directly.

I want to be clear about what we are not arguing. We are not arguing that our institutions should be exempt from safeguarding requirements. We affirm, without reservation, that the protection of children from harm is a paramount obligation - one that our religious law also commands. Existing powers under the Children Act 1989 already provide local authorities and police with comprehensive intervention mechanisms. What we are arguing is that those powers are adequate to address any genuine welfare concern that arises, and that the additional imposition of the full independent school regime - before compatible standards have been developed, before consultation has occurred, and without evidence of systemic failure - is not a proportionate response to any problem that has been demonstrated to exist.

The Equality Dimension

Section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 requires ministers to have due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination and advance equality of opportunity. The Government’s own ECHR Memorandum acknowledges that the provisions disproportionately affect strictly Orthodox Jewish families. The impact is not incidental but structural: the community’s entire educational model is what the Bill proposes to reclassify.

The Government’s ECHR Memorandum relies partly on Konrad v Germany, a 2006 Strasbourg admissibility decision, to support its proportionality analysis. The Union’s submissions have argued that Konrad is inapposite: it concerned a Christian family seeking to home-educate in Germany, a state that does not permit home education and where Christianity is the majority religion. The UK context - a state that expressly permits home education, where the affected community is a minority - is materially different. The Government has not answered that argument. Given that the equality duty requires rigorous, group-specific analysis and consideration of less restrictive alternatives, the adequacy of the memorandum’s treatment of this community is, at minimum, open to question.

The Proportionality Question - And the Available Alternative

Applying the four-stage proportionality test from Bank Mellat v Her Majesty’s Treasury, the legitimate aim of safeguarding children and ensuring suitable education is uncontroversial. The rational connection between registration and that aim is arguable. The real dispute is at Stage 3: minimum impairment.

Three less restrictive alternatives exist and have been formally proposed by the Union since January 2025:

· Targeted enforcement of the existing section 7 duty where secular home education is found to be inadequate, rather than wholesale reclassification of the religious setting. If the Government’s concern is that home education is nominal in some cases, the remedy is to enforce the duty that requires it to be substantive.

· Use of existing Children Act 1989 powers for any specific safeguarding concerns that arise.

· Approval under section 106 of the 2008 Act - a power Parliament has already conferred and which is currently exercised in respect of several independent inspectorates - of a differentiated inspectorate framework tailored to dual-delivery religious settings. This proposal, set out in detail in the Union’s written evidence to the Public Bill Committee in January 2025, has received no substantive Government response.

Baroness Smith confirmed that section 106 permits different standards and different inspection arrangements. That confirmation makes the failure to engage with the community’s January 2025 proposal more, not less, difficult to explain. The statutory mechanism to create a differentiated pathway already exists. The Union has described in detail how it would operate. The Government has not said why that pathway is inadequate - only that it has not yet decided what the standards will be.

What Parliament Is Actually Being Asked to Decide

The Government has assured Parliament that it does not intend to close yeshivas, that different standards may be prescribed, and that extensive consultation will follow. I accept that these assurances are sincerely made.

But the legal position that Parliament is being asked to create is this: our community’s institutions will be subject to a registration obligation whose substantive content has not been determined; the standards they must meet will be decided in a future consultation that has not begun; “full-time education” will be defined in guidance yet to be written; and all of this will be enforceable through the standard mechanisms of the 2008 Act - which, as with most regulatory frameworks of this kind, include criminal penalties for non-compliance. That is not in itself unusual. What is unusual is that criminal liability will attach to conduct whose definition has not yet been settled. Compliance becomes a legal obligation before the content of compliance is known.

Amendments 60 and 61 propose a different architecture: interim exclusion from the regime, pending the development of standards that are compatible with dual-delivery religious instruction settings and the approval of an inspectorate capable of assessing them. Not exemption from oversight - a structured pathway to oversight that is proportionate, legally certain, and compatible with our religious obligations.

The Government’s own statements in the House of Lords have confirmed that everything the amendments seek is legally possible within the existing framework of the 2008 Act. Ministers have confirmed that different standards may be prescribed, that different inspection arrangements may be approved, and that extensive consultation will follow. The amendments ask that those commitments be given statutory form rather than left to ministerial discretion that may or may not be exercised, and on a timeline that has not been specified.

The Broader Question

There is a narrower way to put the question that will face Parliament at ping-pong, and it may be the most useful one. The Government has committed, publicly and in terms, to extensive consultation before standards are prescribed, to the possibility of different standards for different settings, and to consideration of the specific concerns of faith communities including this one. Amendments 60 and 61 ask that those commitments be given the legal structure necessary to make them enforceable rather than discretionary.

Whether Parliament regards that ask as reasonable - or as an attempt to negotiate an exemption from a regime that applies to everyone else - will depend partly on how the Government’s assurances are weighed against the legal position they leave in place. That is a judgment Parliament is entitled to make. What it should make it with is a clear understanding of what the current drafting does and does not guarantee.

The answer to that question is less settled than the Bill’s supporters have suggested, and rather more open than the community’s critics have acknowledged.

Rabbi Asher Gratt is President of the British Rabbinical Union. The Union submitted written evidence to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill Public Bill Committee in January 2025 (CWSB49). The views expressed in this article are those of the author.