Rabbi’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ron's avatar
ron
6h

This is like signing a binding legal contract indefinite contract, without reading the small print and agreeing to it! Your and other people's death warrants in the future.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rabbi Asher Gratt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture