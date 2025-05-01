Rabbi’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Tait's avatar
John Tait
3d

Typical government rampant deceit and overreach. Thankyou for the update Rabbi Asher.

This is what they are creeping in on Landowners in Canada. Property control cloaked in the guise of

wetlands. www.watersheddebacle.ca Any means of control is fair play for these tyrants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
wendy perzow's avatar
wendy perzow
3d

Well, former U.K. Member of Parliament, Andrew Bridgen was completely ignored on the needle issue despite the fact that his education is in Biology Sciences ! and knows more than any....then expelled by his own Conservative Party for unwelcome questions. His confreres stood up from their seats and left the House of Commons rather than here his facts.

The Lords speaking out now is certainly very inspiring...nevertheless, I have grown weary and jaded. I will remain guarded.

G-d help us now in these dark days, I pray.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rabbi Asher Gratt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture