Lord Watson of Invergowrie

Shadow Minister for Education

House of Lords

London

SW1A 0PW

12th November 2024

Copied to: The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education and Ms. Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State for School Standards

Dear Lord Watson,

Re: Home School Education Registration and Support Bill [HL]

I hope this message finds you well. As one of the speakers scheduled for the upcoming House of Lords debate on the Home School Education Registration and Support Bill on 15 November 2024, I am reaching out to share the substantial concerns of many parents within the strictly Orthodox Jewish community in North London. These concerns pertain to the far-reaching implications of the bill, which I believe merit close examination as the legislation is debated.

Your statements during the House of Lords debate on 23 May 2022 suggest that you advocate for a careful, measured approach to regulation - one that avoids extending powers unnecessarily into areas where parental rights and educational diversity are already being responsibly upheld.

“… I absolutely agreed with what he said on this important matter. When supported by parents who have an understanding of the educational needs of their children and the ability to ensure that these needs are met, home schooling is appropriate and usually beneficial. Such out-of-school settings do not present a problem.” “I hope that we get a better idea about this list of incredibly sweeping powers...”

I appreciate your consideration of these concerns as we approach this significant debate. Given these perspectives, the proposed legislation warrants closer scrutiny.

By granting local authorities sweeping oversight of home education, without clear limitations or guidelines, this legislation threatens to undermine the principles of family autonomy and parental freedom. It sets a troubling precedent for governmental overreach, risking infringement on parents’ rights to make educational choices. Although framed as promoting ‘support’ and ‘safeguarding,’ this bill appears to create a pathway for state indoctrination of children, potentially disrupting families’ autonomy in raising and educating their children. Such legislation stands in stark contrast to the foundational principles of our democratic society, which protect individual rights, and it opens the door to state intrusion into the sanctity of private homes.

Moreover, the bill as currently structured intrudes upon a parent’s right to make educational decisions aligned with deeply held beliefs. It is crucial to question whether it is truly the role of government to impose state-mandated standards on home education when laws such as sections 7 and 9 of the Education Act 1996 already affirm the right of parents to direct their children’s education as they see fit. This proposed legislation may set a troubling precedent for government involvement in home education.

There is an implicit suggestion that this bill serves as a mechanism to address extremism. However, there appears to be no evidence linking our community’s educational practices to any such concerns, leaving us clearly caught in the crossfire. Allocating resources towards institutions with documented issues of violence and extremism, rather than imposing general restrictions, would not only be more efficient but also prevent the unjust stigmatisation of communities that have no such issues. Using extremism as a rationale for imposing broad restrictions on groups without substantiated cause misallocates resources and risks unfairly targeting communities based on broad assumptions rather than established facts.

With regard to educational standards, it is essential to recognise the stark contrast between our educational environment and that of mainstream schools. Our proven and successful educational system offers a uniquely protected setting, effectively shielding students from issues such as violence, drug exposure, and bullying - problems that unfortunately are prevalent in many other educational settings. Our commitment to character development and ethical living is evident in our students, who emerge as well-rounded, responsible citizens.

Furthermore, the multilingual fluency many of our students achieve - in English, Yiddish, and Hebrew - is complemented by rigorous Talmudic study, which cultivates critical thinking, civic responsibility, and a deep commitment to ethical living. The result is a community marked by stable family structures, thriving careers and businesses, and exceptionally low crime rates - an undeniable testament to the effectiveness of our educational system.

In conclusion, this bill warrants careful evaluation to determine whether it represents sound, measured legislation consistent with democratic values or risks overreach by imposing regulation where it is neither needed nor warranted. Rather than introducing measures that could infringe upon parental rights and compromise educational diversity, it is essential to assess if this approach truly aligns with our commitment to democratic principles.

The issues outlined above emphasise the serious, potentially far-reaching consequences this legislation could impose - not only on our community but on all communities that value educational freedom and parental rights.

Thank you for considering these pressing concerns, which underscore the broader implications this bill could have for diverse communities across the UK.

Yours sincerely,

Rabbi Asher Gratt

CC: The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education

Ms. Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State for School Standards.