London, UK – The British Rabbinical Union (BRU) has issued a formal legal challenge to the UK Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, warning that key provisions within the legislation fundamentally violate international human rights law and threaten the religious and cultural autonomy of faith-based minority communities.

In a supplementary legal submission to Parliament, the BRU highlights alarming legal oversights in the Government’s European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) Memorandum, exposing how the Bill, if enacted, would directly contravene fundamental protections enshrined in international law.

A Direct Assault on Minority Rights & Religious Freedom

The Schools Bill introduces a mandatory registration system for home-educated children, intrusive local authority monitoring, and government oversight of religious schools, effectively placing faith-based education under state control. These measures would impose a devastating burden on the Haredi Jewish community, whose centuries-old Torah education system is now at risk of extinction under the proposed legislation.

The Government’s own legal analysis fails to acknowledge key ECHR case law, which affirms the parental right to religious education without state interference. The BRU’s legal submission draws upon precedent-setting rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, including:

Konrad v Germany (2006) – which found that state interference in religious education must be proportional and must not obstruct a religious minority’s ability to pass down its faith-based traditions . The Government misrepresents this ruling, ignoring material differences between Germany’s blanket ban on home education and the UK’s historically permissive stance on faith-based education.

Kjeldsen v Denmark (1972) & Papageorgiou v Greece (2019) – which reinforce the absolute prohibition of state indoctrination in education. The Bill’s expanded state control over curriculum content risks crossing this legal threshold , infringing upon the parental right to raise children in accordance with religious beliefs.

Dzibuti v Latvia (2023) – which establishes high legal barriers for state intervention in minority education. The Court ruled that democracy does not mean that the majority’s worldview should override minority rights. This principle directly contradicts the UK Government’s heavy-handed approach toward faith-based education in the Bill.

A Bill That Will Drive Families Out of the UK

“This Bill is nothing short of an existential threat to religious minorities,” said Rabbi Asher Gratt, President of the British Rabbinical Union.

“If passed, it will strip parents of their right to provide their children with a faith-based education and impose a one-size-fits-all secular curriculum that is incompatible with our deeply held religious values. The impact would be catastrophic: many Haredi families will be left with no choice but to leave the UK to preserve their religious way of life.”

Legal & Political Consequences for the UK Government

The UK is bound by the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, which explicitly guarantees the right of faith-based communities to establish and manage their own schools without state interference. Yet, the Government’s legal memorandum completely omits any reference to these binding obligations.

The British Rabbinical Union has put Parliament on notice: If the Bill is passed in its current form, the Government faces potential legal action in domestic and international courts for violating the ECHR and other treaty commitments.

“The UK Government cannot simply draft ‘guidance’ on a whim to override legally binding international human rights protections,” stated Chief Rabbi David Weis. “Parliament must recognize the gravity of this situation and take immediate action to remove the discriminatory provisions from this Bill before it is too late.”

A Call to Action for Lawmakers

The British Rabbinical Union calls upon MPs, Peers, and legal experts to take a stand against this unprecedented assault on religious education. As the Bill moves through Parliament, the window for amendments is rapidly closing.

“If this Bill is about child welfare, it must respect the law and fundamental rights of religious minorities,” said Rabbi Gratt. “The Haredi community has thrived for centuries by educating our children in accordance with our faith. We will not stand by while the Government bulldozes our religious freedoms and forces state indoctrination upon our children.”