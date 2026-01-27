This follow-up provides the specific evidential mapping to support this morning’s report on the parliamentary debate. While the Government presents the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as a settled policy, a clause-by-clause analysis reveals a “significant divergence in legislative technique” that creates a separate, less certain legal reality for minority settings.

This is not a matter of political opinion. It is a matter of legislative record. The Committee’s concern is not with the aims of the policy, but with legislative method - specifically, whether Parliament is being asked to approve enforcement and oversight architecture before the substantive legal standards it will enforce are settled in primary legislation.

1. A Bill Using Two Different Legislative Techniques

The Committee’s finding: a significant divergence in legislative technique within the Bill.

For mainstream schools, the applicable standards, inspection frameworks and regulatory expectations are largely fixed in statute and long‑established practice.

By contrast, for Children Not in School (CNIS), the Bill establishes a new regulatory regime whose operative legal content is largely deferred to secondary legislation, statutory guidance or administrative practice.

Although the CNIS provisions occupy a relatively small proportion of the Bill by volume, the Committee notes that they carry disproportionate constitutional weight for those subject to them, because Parliament is not shown the full legal framework at the point of enactment.

2. Matters of Principle Left to Secondary Legislation

Mapped to: Clauses 47, 48, 49 and 59

The Committee reiterates its settled constitutional position that delegated powers should not be used to determine matters of principle. These include the scope of a regulatory regime, the substantive tests governing compliance or failure, the standards against which regulated persons are judged, and the conditions under which enforcement powers may be exercised.

In relation to CNIS‑affected settings, the Committee finds that the Bill departs from this principle in cumulative ways. Clauses 47–49 establish the existence of a regulatory regime - registration, assessment and oversight - while Clause 59 confers wide powers enabling the core content of that regime to be supplied later by the executive.

The Committee’s concern is not the existence of regulations as such, but that Parliament is being asked to approve enforcement architecture before the applicable legal standards are settled on the face of the Bill.

3. “Suitable Education” Without a Settled Statutory Test

Mapped to: Clauses 49, 50 and 59(1)(b)–(d)

The Bill relies on the long‑standing parental duty under section 7 of the Education Act 1996 to ensure that a child receives a suitable education.

However, the Committee notes that the Bill materially alters the operational consequences of that duty by attaching it to a new registration, inspection and enforcement regime, without specifying in primary legislation the criteria by which suitability is to be assessed in that context.

In particular, the Bill does not indicate whether suitability is to be judged by reference to educational outcomes or curriculum content, does not require decision‑makers to have regard to parental educational intent, and does not provide statutory safeguards ensuring that education structured around a religious or cultural ethos is assessed by standards aligned to that ethos.

Instead, these matters are left to regulations, statutory guidance or inspectorate practice. The Committee considers that the test by which compliance with the law is judged is a matter of principle and should be set out in primary legislation.

4. Scope of the Regime: Who Is Regulated

Mapped to: Clauses 47(3)–(5), 48(4)–(6) and 59(1)(a), (e)

The Bill confers wide powers to define, through secondary legislation or guidance, which forms of educational provision fall within scope, the thresholds of attendance or intensity that trigger regulation, and the circumstances in which part‑time or supplementary provision may be treated as regulated activity.

These determinations go to the heart of Parliament’s legislative function. The Committee reiterates its established position that the identity of those regulated by statute should ordinarily be clear from the statute itself.

For those affected by the CNIS provisions, the absence of settled statutory thresholds means that the practical reach of the regime cannot be assessed at the point the Bill is enacted.

5. Inspection Standards as Substantive Benchmarks of Legality

Mapped to: Clauses 52, 53 and 59(1)(f)–(h)

The Bill empowers the Secretary of State to make provision, by regulations or guidance, concerning inspection standards, criteria and evidential requirements applicable to non‑school settings.

The Committee emphasises that inspection standards are not merely procedural mechanisms. They operate as substantive benchmarks of legality, determining whether a setting is assessed as compliant or non‑compliant.

Yet the Bill contains no statutory indication of the educational benchmarks to be applied, the relationship between safeguarding and educational assessment, or the accommodation of faith‑based educational models. As a result, substantive policy is left to executive determination.

6. Enforcement Powers Without Defined Statutory Triggers

Mapped to: Clauses 54, 55, 56 and 59(1)(i)–(k)

The Bill enables significant enforcement measures, including compliance notices, escalation mechanisms and school attendance orders.

However, the Committee notes that it leaves to secondary legislation or guidance the circumstances in which enforcement is triggered, the proportionality framework governing escalation, and the distinction between remediable non‑compliance and systemic failure.

For those subject to the regime, this means that the legal consequences of regulatory failure cannot be fully understood from the face of the Bill.

7. Safeguarding and Education: An Unsettled Boundary

Mapped to: Clauses 50(2)–(4), 52 and 59(1)(l)

The Bill does not delineate on its face the boundary between safeguarding risk and educational non‑conformity in the CNIS context.

The Committee notes that, in the absence of statutory demarcation, there is a risk that educational non‑conformity may be treated as a safeguarding concern through guidance or administrative practice, with attendant enforcement consequences.

8. Reliance on Guidance and Ministerial Assurances

Mapped to: Clauses 58 and 59

During parliamentary debate and in departmental correspondence, Ministers have offered assurances that regulations and guidance will be applied sensitively and proportionately.

The Committee reiterates its settled position that ministerial assurances, however sincerely given, do not bind successors and do not substitute for statutory clarity. Where a Bill confers wide discretionary powers affecting fundamental interests, safeguards must be placed on the face of the legislation.

The Committee’s Conclusion

Taken cumulatively, the Committee concludes that, insofar as the Bill affects CNIS-regulated settings and certain forms of minority educational provision, a substantial proportion of matters of principle have been delegated to secondary legislation.

As a result, Parliament is being asked to approve a regulatory framework whose practical meaning and legal consequences cannot be fully assessed without sight of the regulations and guidance that will give it substance.

Closing Statement: A Framework, Not a Finished Law

The Committee’s final characterisation is the most consequential finding in its report.

In substance, the Committee concludes that, for those affected by the CNIS provisions, the Bill does not operate as a settled legislative scheme. Instead, it amounts to a framework for future executive policy‑making, the content and practical effect of which will only be determined after Parliament has completed its scrutiny.

That conclusion goes beyond technical drafting criticism. It identifies a constitutional concern: Parliament is being asked to confer regulatory authority without being able to see, assess, or amend the legal rules that will ultimately govern those subject to the regime.

Whether one supports or opposes the policy objectives of the Bill, this is the point that underpins the Lords’ warning. A framework whose operative meaning is deferred to future regulations and guidance is not the same thing as law settled by Parliament.

This article does not ask readers to agree with the Committee. It highlights the Committee’s own assessment - that the Bill, in this area, legislates for a future policy space rather than enacting a complete and knowable legal scheme today.