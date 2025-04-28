In an unprecedented act of collective conscience, over 10,000 members of the Orthodox Jewish community have signed a powerful Declaration of Parental Rights and Educational Freedom, warning Parliament and His Majesty’s Government that they cannot and will not comply with the proposed Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill if it becomes law in its current form.

This is believed to be the largest collective assertion of parental rights in modern British history.

At the heart of the Declaration is a grave and principled warning:

“I therefore declare my principled and respectful opposition to this Bill in its current form. It is with a heavy heart that I say: if this Bill becomes law as drafted, I do not see how, in good conscience, I could comply with its demands”.

This call to action is echoed by a separate grassroots initiative within the mainstream UK population, where a similar declaration - though on a smaller scale - is being circulated through a public petition platform.

Supporters explain:

"We do not seek confrontation. We seek only to protect what every free society must hold sacred: the right of parents to guide the upbringing of their own children."

The Declaration further states:

“As currently drafted, it undermines the long-established principle in British constitutional and common law that parents - not the state - bear primary responsibility for the moral and educational upbringing of their children. No democratic legislature can enact measures that violate this foundational tenet without risking serious conflict with the principles of proportionality, legitimate aim, and respect for private and family life, upon which its legal authority is contingent.”

⚖️ A Nation at a Crossroads: Defend British Freedoms Now

Through clauses 30–42 of the Schools Bill, the Government seeks to grant sweeping powers to local authorities, enabling them to monitor, regulate, and potentially override parental rights without any clear evidence of harm.

The Declaration warns that the Bill:

🚨 Violates the Human Rights Act 1998 — particularly Article 8 (right to private and family life) and Article 9 (freedom of religion and belief), as well as Article 2 of Protocol 1 (parental rights in education).

🚨 Undermines the proportionality, restraint, and sanctity of private family life that underpin Britain's constitutional traditions.

🚨 Authorises unjustified state intrusion into religious and cultural communities.

🚨 Sets a dangerous precedent that threatens every family in the United Kingdom.

Supporters of the declaration claim:

“No law can compel conscience, and no government should seek to.”

They call upon every Parliamentarian, and every citizen who values freedom, to recognise the serious constitutional dangers at stake.

History teaches that freedoms, once surrendered, are rarely reclaimed without great cost. It is easier to defend liberty today than to recover it tomorrow.

Just as British citizens once stood against government overreach to protect fundamental liberties, today a new generation stands to defend the freedom to raise and educate their children without intrusion.

📜 A Growing Movement Across Britain

The Orthodox Jewish community, standing together with parents of all backgrounds who cherish freedom of belief and family life, calls upon all people of goodwill across Britain to rise and defend the constitutional freedoms that have safeguarded this country for centuries.

The message is clear: when constitutional principles are at stake, silence is not an option.

📣 Contact:

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Rabbi Asher Gratt

Email: asher@gratt.co.uk

Phone: 020 4610 0939

⚡ Freedom, Family, Conscience — Defend Them All. ⚡