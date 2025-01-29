APPENDIX A UCL - LONDON’S GLOBAL UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF HEBREW AND JEWISH STUDIES

29 January 2025

UCL Department of Hebrew & Jewish Studies statement on the importance of the Haredi educational system for the maintenance and preservation of endangered languages

As linguists specialising in minority and endangered Jewish languages with an emphasis on Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew, and Aramaic, we feel that it is important to highlight the invaluable role that Haredi educational establishments in Stamford Hill and elsewhere in the UK play in the maintenance and continued transmission of these languages from generation to generation. In the following statement we will elaborate on the centrality of Haredi educational systems. These include home schooling, girls’ primary and secondary schools, boys’ cheyder (primary schools), and yeshivas (boys’ secondary schools and university equivalents). The maintenance of these languages provided by the Haredi educational system is of vital importance not only to the preservation of traditional Jewish culture, but also for the unique insights that they can provide to linguists and other scholars and for the contribution that they make to the diversity of human language, which is under threat around the world owing to linguistic oppression, homogenization, and globalization.

Yiddish

Yiddish has been the traditional everyday language of Ashkenazic (Central and Eastern European) Jewry for approximately the past millennium. It is a Germanic language that is written in the Hebrew alphabet and contains significant Semitic (Hebrew and Aramaic) and Slavic (Polish, Russian, Ukrainian) lexical components and contact features. Yiddish was the main language of most Ashkenazic Jews until the mid-20th century, having had over ten million speakers on the eve of World War II.

Traditionally Yiddish had several dialects corresponding to the main geographical areas of its population base (roughly equating to parts of present-day Lithuania/Belarus, Poland/Hungary, and Ukraine/Romania). In the 1920s and 1930s a standard variety of Yiddish termed Standard Yiddish or YIVO Yiddish, largely based on the Lithuanian dialect, was developed. However, most Yiddish speakers continued to use their geographical dialects despite the spread of Standard Yiddish in certain educational contexts.

The world’s Yiddish-speaking population was decimated in the Holocaust, as most of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis were Yiddish speakers. In the post-War period, Yiddish became a highly endangered language outside of Haredi communities, where it continued to flourish. While Standard Yiddish now primarily exists within academic settings (e.g. taught in universities, further education colleges, and summer courses), Haredi Yiddish remains the main daily language of up to 750,000 speakers worldwide (Biale et al. 2018), with relatively large centers in the USA (the New York area), Israel (mainly in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak), the UK (London’s Stamford Hill, Manchester, and Gateshead), Canada (in Montreal, Quebec) and Belgium (Antwerp).

While Yiddish is passed down orally within the home in many Haredi families, the role of Haredi educational system in maintaining and preserving the language in both its written and spoken forms is crucial to its continued survival. Minoritised and endangered languages are highly vulnerable to decreased speaker transmission and ultimately death, yet Haredi Yiddish continues to thrive because the Haredi educational system acts as a lynchpin for the language’s formal instruction at all levels. Indeed, the Haredi educational system is a unique example of a highly successful grassroots language maintenance programme that ensures continued spoken fluency and literacy. This achievement is all the more remarkable given the lack of dedicated strategic support for Yiddish at the national level. The fact that Haredi families, plus both boys’ and girls’ schools in UK Haredi communities provide extensive Yiddish-medium education, in addition to dedicated grammatical and stylistic instruction in the language in a growing number of cases, means that the Haredi educational system is educating the next generation of highly skilled Yiddish speakers. There is an extremely high degree of continuity from one generation to the next within the Haredi educational system, ensuring a stable base not only of fluent Yiddish speakers, but also of individuals with an excellent command of literary Yiddish and the ability to contribute to the thriving Haredi Yiddish publishing industry, which includes a rich array of non-fiction, novels, children’s books, and Jewish educational materials. The Haredi Yiddish publishing industry is the only forum in the world where new Yiddish written materials are regularly produced, thereby reinforcing the language’s vitality to a considerable degree.

Without such continuity in place, Yiddish would be in an extremely precarious position and would likely succumb to the same fate as many other minoritized languages lacking institutional support. It is well known among linguists specializing in endangered languages that more than half of the world’s 6,000 languages are in danger of dying out by the end of the current century. If Yiddish were to suffer this fate, it would be a devastating loss for Jewish culture (since, as mentioned above, Yiddish is the heritage language of most Ashkenazic Jews), as well as for linguists working on areas such as minoritized languages, language contact, diaspora languages, Germanic linguistics, and the intersection of language and religion.

Ashkenazic Hebrew

Like Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew is a unique language variety with a thousand-year history of written use among Central and Eastern European Jews. Hebrew has been the central Jewish language since the biblical period, but between ca. 200 CE and 1880 CE it was not used for everyday speech. Rather, it served as the main medium of written communication in Jewish communities throughout the world. Because it was used in so many different geographical locations, it developed in different ways over the centuries. Ashkenazic Hebrew thus has very distinct phonological and grammatical features in comparison to e.g. Biblical Hebrew, Rabbinic Hebrew, or the Hebrew used by Sephardi Jews in the medieval period and later. Historically, Ashkenazic Hebrew was primarily attested in texts composed by Jews living in Central and Eastern Europe prior to the 20th century. It is commonly believed (both by the general public and by linguists) to have been replaced by Israeli Hebrew in the 20th century and to have fallen completely out of use. However, like its spoken counterpart Yiddish, Ashkenazic Hebrew actually continues to thrive as a written language in contemporary Diaspora Haredi communities, with a large concentration in the UK (in Stamford Hill as well as in Manchester and Gateshead). This fascinating and completely understudied form of Hebrew is used widely and productively in the composition of a rich variety of original documents for a Haredi audience. Today’s Ashkenazic Hebrew preserves not only the pronunciation of earlier Eastern European Hebrew, but also a long list of linguistic features which distinguish it significantly from Israeli Hebrew and indicate that it is a distinct variety of Diaspora Hebrew worthy of recognition in its own right.

It is no exaggeration to state that the Haredi educational system is entirely responsible for the continued existence of Ashkenazic Hebrew. It is acquired largely within the home, the cheyder and yeshiva context, and is taught so effectively that even though it is not a spoken language, graduates of the yeshiva system are able to compose highly complex written pieces in it, ranging from letters and community announcements to book-length works. In contrast to Yiddish, which is also taught in university and other settings outside of the Haredi world (though, as mentioned above, to a much lesser degree), contemporary Ashkenazic Hebrew is not taught or studied anywhere in the world apart from the Haredi educational context. This means that the Haredi educational system is solely responsible for the continued transmission and use of Ashkenazic Hebrew. As such, its role in the preservation of this language cannot be overstated. As in the case of Yiddish, the maintenance of Ashkenazic Hebrew is of inestimable importance from several perspectives. First, it is a unique witness to a millennium of Ashkenazic history and an invaluable component of Jewish linguistic culture. Second, it is of great interest to linguists specialising in the history of the Hebrew language, the development of Semitic languages more broadly, the acquisition of unspoken languages, and the theoretical concept of diglossia, i.e. the use of two languages by the same community (in this case Yiddish and Ashkenazic Hebrew; broadly comparable to the use of Latin vs English in medieval Britain).

Aramaic

Aramaic is a Semitic language related to Hebrew and, more distantly, to Arabic. It has been used in Jewish communities both in speech and writing since biblical times and was a lingua franca in the ancient Near East between for approximately a thousand years (ca. 700 BCE to 700 CE). When Jews stopped speaking Hebrew around 200 CE, they switched primarily to Aramaic and went on to compose a number of key Jewish texts in the language, most prominently the Jerusalem and Babylonian Talmuds, which serve as an essential source for interpreting the Bible and Jewish law and remain the central texts of study in the advanced levels of a traditional Jewish education (i.e. yeshiva).

As in the case of Yiddish and Ashkenazic Hebrew, the Haredi educational system plays a central role in the preservation of the Aramaic language through intensive study of the Talmud in the home and in yeshiva settings. Haredi students read and engage with the Talmud in the original Aramaic, interpreting it orally in Yiddish in pairs under the supervision of a specialised teacher. As such, graduates of the yeshiva system emerge with advanced knowledge of the Aramaic language as well as highly developed analytical and critical skills needed for understanding the Talmud’s particular stylistic register and complex contents. Such specialist training in Aramaic is unparalleled outside of Orthodox contexts, and Haredi yeshivas offer some of the most prestigious education in this respect. Therefore, as in the case of Yiddish and Ashkenazic Hebrew, the Haredi educational bodies play a vital role in the continued transmission of this millennia-old language, which is again a major Jewish cultural treasure as well as a fruitful subject of research for linguists specialising in Jewish and Semitic languages, historians, and scholars of religious studies.

Professor Lily Kahn, Head of Department, Hebrew & Jewish Studies, UCL

Dr Sonya Yampolskaya, Researcher in Jewish Languages, Freie Universität Berlin and UCL