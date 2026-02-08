After exhaustive engagement, Parliament has chosen to confer coercive powers without settling their lawful limits. The courts will now be asked to do so.

There comes a moment - quiet, unmistakable - when continued engagement ceases to be constitutionally sufficient, and duty requires something firmer than dialogue.

For twelve months, the British Rabbinical Union has worked in good faith with Government and Parliament on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. Amendments were proposed. Evidence was supplied. Alternative regulatory frameworks—rights-compliant, safeguarding-preserving, and workable - were placed on the table, not as acts of resistance but as means of lawful compliance.

That chapter is now closing. Not in bitterness, not in haste - but in resolve. The next chapter will be written elsewhere, and under sterner rules.

I. The Question Parliament Will Not Answer

There is a question which this Bill persistently avoids - a question upon which everything else depends:

What counts as lawful education for a child being raised in a centuries-old religious tradition that bears no resemblance to the secular mainstream?

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill creates sweeping powers to monitor, regulate, and enforce attendance and educational standards across England. But it does not define-anywhere in statute-how those powers apply to religious education systems structured around Talmudic study, immersive language acquisition, and pedagogical traditions older than the English state itself.

Instead, the Bill says: we’ll work it out later.

Through guidance. Through consultation. Through discretionary interpretation.

After the powers come into force.

That is not how law is supposed to work in this country.

“A power whose scope is undefined in law, but whose sanctions are immediate and coercive, is not a power awaiting clarification. It is a power awaiting correction.”

II. What the Government Was Offered-And Rejected

Let us be forensically clear about what happened.

The British Rabbinical Union did not ask to be left alone. It did not seek exemption from safeguarding law. It did not claim immunity from oversight.

It proposed the Ethos-Aligned Education and Safeguarding Inspectorate (EESI)-a concrete, rights-compliant regulatory mechanism that would:

• Preserve every safeguarding duty without dilution

• Preserve ministerial discretion and accountability

• Preserve the statutory test of suitable education under s.7 Education Act 1996

• Require only that inspection be carried out by those competent to understand the systems being inspected

That proposal was not adopted. Nor were equivalent statutory safeguards inserted in its place.

III. The Predictable Cascade of Misclassification

When law does not define boundaries, administrators fill the void with assumptions.

Where those assumptions are drawn from unfamiliar cultural and pedagogical norms, lawful provision will be systematically misclassified as deficient. Where misclassification occurs, enforcement follows-

not because harm has been found, but because form has been misunderstood.

Pedagogical methods that prioritise classical language immersion, oral transmission, or religiously structured study may be misclassified as deficient-not because they fail the statutory test, but because the statute provides no lawful framework for understanding them.

The Government’s own Equality Impact Assessment acknowledges this Bill will have uniquely severe impact on the Orthodox Jewish community. Yet no statutory mitigation has been provided.

IV. Rights Cannot Be Deferred Until Later

The European Convention on Human Rights is not an aspirational document. It is binding law.

Article 2, Protocol 1: The right of parents to secure education in conformity with their religious convictions.

Article 9: The right to manifest religion in practice, teaching, and observance.

Public Sector Equality Duty (Equality Act 2010, s.149): The requirement to address disproportionate impact on protected groups in the design of legislation itself.

Where Parliament is on notice that a Bill will have uniquely severe impact on a protected religious minority, the accommodation must be secured in law.

Guidance is not law. Consultation is not cure. Rights postponed are rights denied - and powers exercised before definition invite error, not order.

A statute that defers resolution of rights-critical questions until after enforcement has begun is not merely incomplete.

It is vulnerable.

V. What Happens Next

Accordingly, the British Rabbinical Union has instructed a senior human-rights legal team to act the moment this Bill becomes law - not as a gesture of defiance, but as an act of constitutional responsibility.

This challenge will not concern administrative mishap or bureaucratic overreach. It will concern the law itself.

The grounds:

1. Incompatibility with ECHR Articles 9 and A2P1 - The Bill interferes with protected rights without providing statutory clarity on how religious education will be assessed, creating disproportionate and unlawful interference.

2. Breach of the Public Sector Equality Duty - Despite acknowledging severe disproportionate impact in the Government’s own assessment, no adequate mitigation has been incorporated into the statute.

3. Unlawful delegation of legislative power - Parliament has conferred coercive enforcement powers without defining their lawful scope, delegating that essential function to secondary guidance.

4. Failure of legal certainty - Families are subject to sanctions without being able to know, with precision, what the law requires of them.

This is not litigation as a substitute for legislation. It is litigation because legislation has failed.

VI. What This Means for Families

A substantial number of families across a protected religious minority are now in legal limbo.

They are compelled to comply with a law whose terms have not been settled. They face enforcement action for conduct the statute does not define as unlawful. They must submit to inspection by authorities who may lack competence to assess the very pedagogy Parliament purports to regulate.

And they must do all of this while the Government promises that ‘guidance will be issued in due course.’

That is not the rule of law. It is the rule of discretion - and discretion, unbounded by law, has never been a safe guardian of liberty in this country.

VII. A Closing Word

Safeguarding is not the enemy of religious education. Oversight is not the enemy of pluralism.

But power exercised without definition, and enforcement undertaken before the law is settled, places families in an intolerable position: compelled to submit to coercion without knowing the legal standard to which they are held.

That has never been acceptable in this country. It will not become acceptable now.

This moment will pass, as all moments do. But the record will remain. It will show whether Parliament chose clarity over convenience, law over discretion, and liberty secured in statute over rights deferred to guidance.

When this Bill receives Royal Assent, the argument will not end - it will merely change its forum. And in that forum, the question will be a simple one: whether the ancient liberties of families may be narrowed by modern power without clear authority of law.

On that question, we are content to stand - calmly, firmly, and in the open.

