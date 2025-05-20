“Nothing is going to stop this Labour government from delivering educational excellence for every child,” a Labour source told The Independent, brushing off growing parental concerns.

But let’s be honest. This isn’t just political spin — it’s a staggering case of deflection from reality.

Let’s Talk Numbers — And They Don’t Lie

Mainstream public schools in England are in crisis. Not a quiet one — a loud, violent, and deeply tragic one.

Knife Crime and Violence: According to Office for National Statistics data, knife crime in schools has surged. In London alone, knife incidents among school-age children rose by over 50% in recent years. Young people are being stabbed on the way to school. School staff are threatened. Classrooms have, in many cases, ceased to be sanctuaries of safety.

Mental Health and Suicide: NHS figures reveal an explosion in child and adolescent mental health disorders. Referrals to mental health services for school-aged children have doubled since 2017 , and the UK has seen a concerning rise in teen suicide , particularly among students facing relentless exam stress, bullying, and neglect within overburdened schools.

Abuse and Neglect: A 2023 report from the IICSA found that abuse within educational institutions — including mainstream schools — is “far more widespread than previously thought.” Safeguarding failures are systemic, and institutional accountability is sorely lacking.

Despite all this, politicians fixate on the phantom threat of home education — a sector notably absent from the systemic failures plaguing the state system.

Where’s the Evidence? Spoiler: There Isn’t Any

The push for draconian registration schemes, invasive monitoring, and curriculum control over home education and alternative educational settings continues — with zero empirical justification.

Recall the 2019 Elective Home Education guidance from the Department for Education (DfE), which boldly claimed “considerable evidence” of unsuitability among home-educated children. Yet, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request exposed the truth: the DfE could not produce a shred of actual evidence. The claim was baseless — bureaucratic bluster masquerading as policy.

Then there was The Daily Telegraph’s false accusation that “most” home-educated children receive an inferior education. After investigation, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) ruled against them, forcing a retraction. Why? Again — no evidence.

If “educational excellence” is the goal, why is the government targeting the very communities not responsible for the crisis?

A Warped Sense of Priorities

This is not about child welfare or educational standards. It’s about control. About pushing a one-size-fits-all state ideology while masking the glaring failures of the very system they champion.

In reality:

Home education offers customisation, care, and moral grounding — qualities sorely lacking in overcrowded, underfunded state schools.

Religious educational settings foster discipline, purpose, community, and personal development — values the state system is increasingly unable to impart.

Yet, instead of respecting educational diversity, the government chases uniformity. Instead of investing in what works, it clamps down on what it doesn’t understand. This is ideological policymaking — not evidence-based reform.

Dangerous Ignorance: The Schools Bill Misfire

The insane Schools Bill attempted to broaden state oversight without meaningful evaluation. There was no rigorous testing, no structured experimentation — only an assumption that the state knows best.

But education is not an experiment to be conducted on our children. It is a sacred trust — one that must respect tradition, culture, faith, and, above all, results.

If this government is serious about safeguarding children and delivering true educational excellence, it must first clean its own house. It must confront the real dangers festering within the system it controls — before scapegoating the communities that are quietly succeeding.

Are We Really This Gullible?

The real question we must ask is: Are we dumb?

Are we to accept policy built on fear, not facts? Will we allow our government to turn a blind eye to mounting failures in mainstream education while punishing those who choose differently — and successfully?

This is not just about home education. It is about parental rights, religious freedoms, and the survival of educational integrity in a system spiraling toward collapse.

Enough with the theatre. It’s time to face the facts.