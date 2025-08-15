The Rt Hon the Baroness Smith of Basildon

I refer to the correspondence of 1 August 2025 from Mr Alan Jarvis, Senior Policy Adviser, Elective Home Education, regarding earlier communications I had addressed to you — copies of which are herewith attached for ease of reference.

Given that the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill touches upon matters fundamental to democratic accountability, parental authority, and the constitutional limits of state intervention in family life and religious education — and mindful of the British Rabbinical Union’s responsibility to advocate for over 10,000 children nationwide whose families are committed to preserving authentic Torah education — we deem it both timely and appropriate to address this reply to you personally, while also sharing it with those whose responsibilities or interests are directly engaged by the matters it addresses.

We trust that the observations set out below will be received in the constructive and solution-oriented spirit in which they are offered.

Regrettably, however, the response provided by Mr Jarvis fails to engage with several substantive and pressing concerns regarding both the underlying deficiencies of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill and the discriminatory manner in which it introduces legal uncertainty and unwarranted overreach into the established framework governing the education of children—concerns which are set out in detail in the sections that follow.

1A- DfE Position: In response to his assertion that “every parent in this country has an existing legal responsibility, as per Section 7 of the Education Act 1996, to secure their child an efficient, full-time education that is suitable to the child’s age, ability, aptitude” and “we are confident that the measures are compatible with the Convention rights, and we have published an ECHR memorandum”:

1B – Response: While I acknowledge that the statutory wording of Section 7 remains unchanged, the Government has yet to acknowledge that the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill substantively alters its legal effect. The introduction of mandatory registration, consent-based conditions, and expanded School Attendance Order (SAO) powers reconfigures Section 7’s long-standing parental duty into a state-regulated function—placing families under presumptive, continuous oversight even in the absence of any wrongdoing.

This structural change empowers local authorities to investigate, monitor, and override parental decisions based on non-statutory and ideologically fluid notions of “suitability.” Failure to sufficiently define ‘suitable education’ or introduce specific considerations for faith-based education to the Bill invites arbitrary enforcement and disproportionately burdens families with religious or philosophical convictions whose educational approaches may not align with state preferences. This is of particular concern for minority groups whose education systems are integral to preserving and sustaining their very identity, and which this Bill places under direct threat.

To interfere with parents’ rights to educate their children in a manner consistent with their faith, by replacing parental discretion with official control, is inconsistent with the meaning and intent of Section 7. Moreover, it raises serious compatibility issues under Articles 9 and A2P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Appendix 1: ECHR & Parental Rights).

2A- DfE Position: With regard to his observation that “while it is true that ‘suitable education’ does not have a legal definition, the Department’s Elective Home Education guidance details eight components that local authorities should consider when determining whether a child is receiving a suitable education, such as enabling the child to participate fully in life in the UK”:

2B – Response: Given that the Bill proposes the imposition of significant and onerous new regulatory requirements on home educators and faith-based education providers, reliance on non-binding, ideologically open-ended criteria would seem to fail the standard of legal certainty and foreseeability. In the absence of a statutory definition, delegating such broad discretion to local authorities invites inconsistent, subjective, and potentially discriminatory enforcement—particularly against faith-based or minority educational models (Appendix 2: Legal Certainty Risks).

3A- DfE Position: Addressing his comments to the effect that “the measures contain powers to create secondary legislation and statutory guidance, which are intended to be used following passage of the Bill… to provide opportunity for minor future amendments to be made” and that “we will not be using the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to provide a legal definition for ‘suitable education’, and that “we have not proposed in this Bill that ‘suitable education’ will be more strictly defined or limited to particular styles, models or content, nor does the Bill contain any powers for the Secretary of State to define the meaning or scope of ‘suitable education’, nor monitor or prescribe the content or philosophy, of any child’s education, through secondary legislation.” :

3B – Response: Respectfully, for the Government to invite legal uncertainty through such an approach is dangerously unsound. Where fundamental rights are at stake, legal standards must be set by clear and accessible legislation—not by informal guidance or discretionary interpretation. Delegating core definitions to local authorities opens the door to inconsistency, ideological bias, and indirect discrimination, particularly against minority or faith-based educational models such as Haredi education. Furthermore, reliance on undefined criteria such as “participation in life in the UK” enables arbitrary enforcement and undermines legal certainty, rendering the regime incompatible with established human rights.

Without clear legal safeguards in place, discretionary enforcement risks indirect discrimination and breaches the principle of legal certainty under Article 9 and A2P1 of the ECHR.

Assurances of non-interference are insufficient unless enforceable protections are codified in primary legislation in order to protect from misinterpretations by those assessing faith-based education through secular lenses.

Further, conflating education with safeguarding reflects a serious conceptual error. It promotes a false narrative that home-educated children are inherently at risk and require routine monitoring. This undermines the presumption of lawful parental conduct, intrudes into protected parental and religious freedoms and misuses education policy as a proxy for social intervention. Existing statutory powers under the Children Act 1989 already equip local authorities to act in cases of genuine risk.

Unless restructured to preserve the primacy of the family and anchor oversight in narrowly defined legal triggers, these provisions remain incompatible with established human rights norms—and will be vulnerable to legal challenge (Appendix 3: Statutory Safeguards).

4A- DfE Position: This brings me to his statement that “local authorities have an existing duty under section 436A of the Education Act 1996 to make arrangements to enable them to establish every child in their area is receiving a suitable education”:

4B – Response: I do not dispute that Section 436A already imposes a reactive duty where concern arises, however my concern is that the Bill’s proposed CNIS register and compliance mechanisms recast that duty into a proactive surveillance model—triggering assessments and data collection in the absence of cause. This shift erodes the presumption of lawful parental conduct and amounts to disproportionate interference under Articles 8, 9, and A2P1 ECHR, particularly given the Bill’s aforementioned lack of statutory thresholds, evidentiary safeguards, or independent oversight.

The register raises serious concerns regarding privacy, autonomy, and the potential misuse of data. For communities with a history of being targeted through state-imposed tracking and registration, such measures can evoke genuine fear. Without clear safeguards and transparency, these provisions risk eroding trust and disproportionately impacting minority communities. These are not supportive tools—they are uninvited intervention in the family unit and a drastic redefinition of family–state boundaries (Appendix 4: Privacy & CNIS Concerns).

5A- DfE Position: Concerning his comment that “the Bill also requires more full-time educational settings to be subject to the regulatory regime which already applies to independent schools” and his assertion that “This measure in no way prevents children receiving a faith-based education”:

5B – Response: Such an assertion is, respectfully, untenable and dismisses valid concerns and demonstrates an incomplete understanding of the very real threat this Bill poses to traditional, faith-based education. By the Government’s own admission, “some settings may need to change their provision,” yet for immersive religious institutions—such as traditional yeshivas—such changes would mean surrendering their core identity and conscience. Whilst the Independent School Standards may be compatible with the faith-based provision of some communities, for many within the Haredi community its requirements are fundamentally irreconcilable with their religious framework. Extending independent school regulation to such institutions, without faith-based exemptions, places them under threat of closure unless they conform to secular standards that are inherently incompatible with their ethos and operation. This is not regulatory adjustment but coercion—compelling religious transformation under threat of criminal sanction.

The Bill introduces sweeping legal changes, including an amendment to Section 92 of the Education and Skills Act 2008 that would fundamentally reclassify long-recognised religious learning centres which, by consistent regulatory practice, have until now operated outside the statutory school registration regime. This long-standing position has created a legitimate expectation, protected under public law, that such treatment would continue unless displaced by clear and lawful justification. Instead, the Bill imposes criminal penalties for non-registration, forces compliance with a secular framework, and does so while openly acknowledging in its own Impact Assessment that the Haredi community would be specifically and disproportionately adversely affected (Appendix 5a: Impact on Faith Communities).

These measures are compounded by broad “Henry VIII” powers enabling the Secretary of State to redefine “regulated settings” at will, heightening legal uncertainty and enabling the arbitrary expansion of state control. The inclusion of such powers—widely criticised by numerous parliamentarians—leave religious institutions vulnerable to being subject to future rule changes without meaningful democratic scrutiny, rendering hollow the Government’s reassurances in the absence of clear, legal safeguards (Appendix 5b: “Henry VIII” Powers).

The above examples of the Government’s failure to properly and fairly take into account the views and unique circumstances of faith-based educators are, regrettably, compounded by its apparent reliance on material from advocacy groups ideologically opposed to traditional faith education. These are not impartial policy bodies but active campaigners against faith-based autonomy. Their influence, combined with the Bill’s disproportionate impact on religious minorities, raises serious concerns of proportionality and equality under the Equality Act 2010 and may amount to indirect discrimination contrary to Articles 9 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Appendix 5c: Advocacy Group Influence).

6A- DfE Position: On the specific point he raised that “children have a fundamental right to an education that enables them to achieve and thrive.”:

6B – Response: This formulation, while rhetorically appealing, cannot lawfully substitute for the rigorous evidentiary and proportionality requirements demanded where fundamental rights are at stake. The Government has presented no data, no quantifiable harm, and no analysis demonstrating that existing legal safeguarding mechanisms are inadequate. Abstract policy aims—however well-intentioned—do not justify intrusive interference with family life, religious freedom, and educational autonomy under Articles 8, 9 and A2P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights. In the absence of clear necessity, defined harm, and consideration of less restrictive alternatives, the proposed regime lacks the constitutional and legal foundation required for rights-compliant legislation (Appendix 6: Necessity & Proportionality).

7A- DfE Position: With reference to his assurance that “the Children Not in School provisions in the Bill will be thoroughly debated and the appropriate level of parliamentary scrutiny given to those proposals.”:

7B – Response: This assurance is, with respect, not borne out by the legislative record. The absence of pre-legislative scrutiny, delayed publication of the Impact Assessment, and constrained committee proceedings meant that core liberty-affecting elements of the Bill—especially those involving religious and parental rights—have not received the rigorous, transparent, and constitutionally robust scrutiny required. Democratic legitimacy and oversight requires more than merely procedural formality. It demands open deliberation, evidence-based justification, and engagement with those most affected. This Bill does not meet these standards (Appendix 7: Parliamentary Scrutiny Gaps).

8A- DfE Position: Finally, in respect of his assertion that “we also must disagree with your points about the legislation being vague and consequences or interventions being unpredictable” and that “it might require some full-time educational settings to change the provision they offer if they wish to continue operating full-time.”:

8B – Response: Respectfully, this fails to engage with a core concern of our original correspondence, namely that the Bill omits any statutory definition of “full-time” and delegates unchecked authority to redefine key terms via secondary legislation or guidance. Indeed, there is already evidence of shifting thresholds under Section 92 of the Education and Skills Act 2008, which originally defined a full-time setting as one operating between 12.5 and 15 hours per week. Recent, non-statutory guidance expanded this without democratic oversight to 18 hours, and the Bill now omits any fixed criterion entirely, granting open-ended authority to the Secretary of State and local authorities to manipulate the threshold as they like. This creates legal uncertainty, enables arbitrary reclassification, and invites regulatory overreach—leaving community and faith-based providers exposed to coercive change absent parliamentary scrutiny or legal safeguards (Appendix 8: Defining “Full-Time” Education).

Many of the concerns outlined above could, in part, be mitigated through the adoption of a proposal advanced by the British Rabbinical Union to embed specific protections for faith-based education within the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The mechanisms for implementing these safeguards were set out in the BRU’s written submission to the Bill’s initial call for evidence, to which no official response has yet been received (Appendix 9: BRU Legislative Proposal).

In light of the profound implications of the Bill in its current form, which would directly undermine the ability of thousands of strictly Orthodox Jewish families to sustain their way of life and safeguard their future, we would welcome the opportunity to meet with you at your earliest convenience to consider how these essential protections might be incorporated before the Bill completes its passage through the Lords, and to explore how the Government might work with us to ensure that their rights and concerns are fully recognised and robustly protected.

