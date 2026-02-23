There is a formulation that captures the legal problem at the heart of those amendments with a precision I have not found bettered. I want to place it at the beginning of this analysis rather than defer it to a conclusion: engagement becomes a legal obligation before the content of that engagement is known.

Lords Amendments 55 and 56 introduce pilot provisions requiring, in defined areas, a meeting between parents and the local authority before a child is withdrawn from school into home education. The Government presents them as safeguarding dialogue - modest, evidence-gathering, piloted rather than mandatory. That framing is not dishonest. But it does not answer the legal question the amendments raise: if a parent is required to attend a meeting, what will happen at that meeting? What standard will be applied? What follows if they do not attend? When will those things be decided?

Engagement becomes a legal obligation before the content of that engagement is known. That is not yet a rights-compliant safeguarding pilot. It is an obligation in search of a definition.

The answer, as the Bill stands, is that none of those things will be decided before the pilot begins. The meeting’s content has not been prescribed. The standard of suitable education against which provision will be assessed has no statutory definition. The escalation consequences of non-attendance have not been specified. The evaluation criteria against which the pilot will be judged have not been set. In every material respect, the obligation precedes its content — with legal consequences across section 7, Convention proportionality, the Public Sector Equality Duty, and the cumulative effect of the Bill’s provisions assessed together.

The Meeting That Has No Agenda

A parent attending this meeting will be assessed — however informally — against the local authority officer’s understanding of what constitutes suitable education. That phrase is the legal standard against which home education is measured throughout the Bill. It has no statutory definition. The Government confirmed in August 2025 that it does not intend to define it in this legislation. It is, on the Government’s own account, a matter for case-by-case evaluation by individual local authorities, applying whatever criteria they apply, with whatever training they have.

A parent attending cannot know in advance what standard is being applied. A parent who does not attend cannot know what consequence will follow. The obligation exists. Its content does not.

The Government will argue that the meeting carries no formal power of refusal. That is true in law.

It does not resolve the problem. A meeting used to gather information, recorded, and passed to a safeguarding team — which then uses it to assess whether a School Attendance Order is appropriate — is not informational in its effect, whatever its formal status. The obligation to attend has been created. What the meeting becomes in practice depends entirely on a framework that has not been defined.

Section 7, Proportionality, and the Equality Duty

Section 7 of the Education Act 1996 places the duty to secure suitable education on parents. It does not require prior notification to a local authority, a meeting, or approval. A requirement to attend a meeting before exercising that duty changes its practical and legal character. A parental duty that is unconditional under section 7 becomes, through the pre-withdrawal meeting requirement, conditional on completing an administrative process. That conditionality exists whether or not it is enforced in any particular case.

For a Haredi family in North London or Manchester, the conditionality is acute and documented. The barrier is not principally linguistic - it is structural. A pre-withdrawal meeting conducted without officers trained in the dual-delivery educational model, without procedural accommodation for a community whose educational arrangements are already the subject of contested regulatory attention, and without any prescribed standard against which the family's provision will be assessed, is not a neutral information exchange. It is an encounter in which a representative of the State forms a judgment about a family's educational plans against criteria that have not been defined and in a framework that has no mechanism for recognising the legitimacy of what that family describes. For many families in this community, non-attendance will not be a conscious legal choice. It will be the rational response of a family that has no way of knowing what the meeting is for, what standard it applies, or what follows if the officer is not satisfied.

The structural defect is not statistical. A right conditioned on completing a process — however infrequently enforced — has been materially altered for every family to whom it applies.

On proportionality: the European Court of Human Rights affords states a wide margin of appreciation in educational regulation and consistently recognises safeguarding as a legitimate aim. I do not argue that Strasbourg prohibits pre-withdrawal engagement mechanisms. I argue something more precise: that Strasbourg’s proportionality framework — applied consistently from Konrad v Germany and Kjeldsen through Valsamis and Folgerø — requires any such mechanism to be the minimum necessary to achieve the legitimate aim. Applying the four-stage test from Bank Mellat v Her Majesty’s Treasury, the real dispute is at Stage 3: minimum impairment. A less restrictive alternative is available and has been formally proposed — referral-triggered engagement using existing statutory safeguarding and attendance powers under the Children Act 1989 and Education Act 1996, without a blanket precondition applied to every withdrawing family.

The Government has not explained why that targeted approach is inadequate. In Papageorgiou v Greece, the Strasbourg Court confirmed that the availability of a less restrictive pathway is itself a factor in proportionality assessment. The absence of any exemption arrangement for families for whom attendance is structurally inaccessible creates a serious proportionality concern.

On the equality duty: section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 requires the Secretary of State to have due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination and advance equality of opportunity. Religion is a protected characteristic. The duty requires rigorous, specific analysis of actual impact on the actual group, carried out before the decision is made.

The differential impact on the Haredi community has three distinct dimensions: a) the dual-delivery model means families do not generally withdraw children from mainstream schooling in the way the pilot assumes; b) the undefined suitable education standard creates a structural risk of indirect discrimination, since without statutory definition or required training, local authority officers will assess provision against the ambient norms of general education; and c) the Government’s own contested factual premise — that Haredi home education is nominal rather than substantive — will be applied to individual families in a meeting whose standard has not been prescribed.

The Equality Concern: No published group-specific equality analysis specifically addressing the interaction of the meeting mechanism with the dual-delivery model, the undefined suitable education standard, and the language and cultural access barriers has been published. In R (Bracking) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2013] EWCA Civ 1345, the Court of Appeal confirmed that where impact on a group is known and severe, the duty to consider mitigation is heightened, not deferred. That duty has not been discharged.

The Pilot That Cannot Fail

Pilots are a legitimate instrument of evidence-based policy. They are also, unless carefully structured, instruments through which a predetermined outcome is given empirical clothing. A pilot without adequate design safeguards is not gathering evidence. It risks generating post-hoc justification rather than genuine evidence.

The pilot does not specify what it is measuring. Without a control group — areas where the meeting requirement does not apply — it cannot generate evidence that meetings cause any particular outcome. It can demonstrate only that meetings occur.

There is a specific mechanism by which a poorly designed pilot generates a predetermined result: the consultation will draw responses from the full range of home-educating families, the majority of whom have no structural incompatibility with a pre-withdrawal meeting. A result of ‘most families found the meeting helpful’ is not evidence the meeting was appropriate for all families. The minority communities most adversely affected will be statistically submerged unless evaluation criteria specifically require their experience to be disaggregated. Those criteria have not been specified.

A pilot whose evaluation criteria are determined after the pilot runs is not gathering evidence. The compliance-before-content problem applies to the pilot itself: Parliament is asked to approve an evidence-gathering exercise before the terms of evidence have been set.

History suggests that pre-withdrawal engagement pilots become permanent requirements — not through bad faith but through the structural logic of a pilot designed around a meeting requirement generating evidence that a meeting requirement produces engagement. A pilot without a defined sunset, without pre-established decision criteria, and without a commitment to act on the evidence whatever it shows, is creating the conditions for a permanent requirement through administrative accumulation rather than parliamentary decision.

The Cumulative Architecture

Lords Amendments 55 and 56 should not be assessed in isolation. The combined architecture of the registration requirements in Clauses 24 to 26, the expanded definition of independent educational institutions in Clause 30, and the pre-withdrawal engagement pilots in Amendments 55 and 56 places the dual-delivery model — Torah study in the yeshiva, general education delivered by parents at home — under severe and cumulative structural strain. Each individual provision may appear modest.

Convention proportionality requires the cumulative assessment. A framework that individually passes each proportionality stage but whose aggregate effect creates serious structural tension with an established educational model does not satisfy the Convention.

What Proportionate Engagement Looks Like

I support constructive, voluntary, two-directional engagement between families and local authorities. I support local authorities making available meetings, information, and support for families who choose to home educate. None of that is in dispute. What I do not support is the conversion of that principle into a statutory obligation whose content has not been defined. The distinction between offered engagement and required engagement is not rhetorical — it is the difference between a service and a gatekeeping mechanism, irrespective of whether that mechanism formally carries a power of refusal.

Five conditions would allow the pilot to proceed on a rights-compliant basis. None of them undermines the safeguarding objective. They clarify it.

The five conditions: (1) Genuine voluntariness — non-attendance must carry no consequence, stated explicitly in primary legislation. (2) Restricted content — the meeting must provide information and identify support needs; it must not assess whether the parental decision to home educate is appropriate. (3) Culturally and linguistically appropriate provision — interpreter services required; officers must receive training in faith-based educational models. (4) Pre-specified evaluation criteria — published before the pilot begins, disaggregated by religion, ethnicity, and first language, with comparison control areas. (5) Defined sunset — a stated end-date, pre-established decision criteria, and a commitment to act on the evidence whatever it shows.

These are not obstacles to the pilot. They are the conditions under which a pilot can legitimately proceed. Each addresses a specific legal failure: voluntariness resolves the section 7 conditionality problem; content restriction prevents the meeting becoming the first enforcement point for the undefined suitable education standard; cultural provision addresses the equality duty failure; pre-specified criteria prevent the dilution mechanism producing a predetermined result; and the sunset condition maintains genuine parliamentary control.

The Question That Remains Open

The animating principle connecting every question this article raises is the one with which it began. Engagement becomes a legal obligation before the content of that engagement is known. The meeting’s content is undefined, the standard of assessment is undefined, and the escalation consequences of non-attendance have not been prescribed. The evaluation criteria have not been set. The consultation required before a mechanism of this character is imposed on the community most differently affected has not been conducted.

That inversion — obligation before definition — is not resolved by the good faith of the current Government, or by assurances that guidance will follow, or by the pilot framing that presents the requirement as temporary. It is resolved only by ensuring that the content of the obligation is defined before the obligation takes effect. The five conditions I have described are the means of ensuring that.

Whether Parliament will insist on those conditions — or approve the pilot on the understanding that its content will be worked out in due course — is the question that ping-pong must answer. The Government has not explained why the five conditions would be incompatible with the pilot’s stated purpose. It has not explained why voluntary, rights-protective, culturally appropriate engagement would undermine the safeguarding aims the pilot is said to serve. Its position is simply that those things can be determined later.

Parliament may legislate for engagement. But it must first define the terms upon which engagement is demanded — for in a free society, obligation follows law, and law must be known before it binds.