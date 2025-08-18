Safeguarding is a value our community has upheld with the utmost seriousness for generations — but the Department for Education’s current Out-of-School Settings (OOSS) proposals go far beyond protecting children. They represent a dangerous expansion of state power into private, religious and family spheres under the banner of “safeguarding”.

Below are my formal answers to ten key consultation questions, published here in full for the public record.

Online Survey

What safeguarding measures should reasonably apply across all Out-of-School Settings?

Genuinely effective safeguarding is best delivered through proportionate, community-based practices which protect children without needlessly intruding on private or religious life.

Long-standing internal arrangements within our community have consistently safeguarded children’s welfare, allowing families to meet their parental and religious duties with confidence and peace of mind.

Safeguarding expectations for OOSS should therefore adopt a voluntary, light-touch and risk-based approach, building on models that already work successfully across diverse communities — rather than imposing school-style regulation on settings that are fundamentally different.

Practically, this means upholding parents’ primary responsibility through informed consent, ensuring appropriate supervision, applying reasonable safer-recruitment protocols where non-family adults assist, and maintaining basic health and safety standards such as first-aid readiness and emergency contacts.

At the same time, we are increasingly concerned that, under the banners of safeguarding, extremism prevention and integration, ideologically driven agendas are being advanced that push secular and liberal viewpoints at odds with the deeply-held religious convictions of many parents.

These initiatives risk exposing children to ideas and lifestyles fundamentally incompatible with their faith — not for genuine educational necessity, but in ways that diminish traditional religious identity.

Our community already provides outstanding safeguarding and moral education, producing young people widely respected for their discipline, academic standards and responsible citizenship.

It is therefore essential that safeguarding policy remains focused on protecting children from harm — and is not repurposed as a mechanism for social engineering at the expense of religious freedom and parental rights.

It is essential that any regulation respects cultural and religious autonomy, safeguarding children without requiring religious institutions to deviate from their core beliefs or educational practices.

Frameworks that make registration or compliance conditional upon secular standards risk unsettling cohesive communal life and undermining faith-based education.

These community-developed systems deliver lawful, effective safeguarding without eroding family life or religious liberty — a fact borne out by the virtually non-existent violent crime across our community, which is verifiable by statutory authorities. This reflects a unique culture of responsibility, accountability, and effective self-regulation.

Conversely, heavy-handed regulation risks conflating safeguarding with curriculum control — a move that would be both unnecessary and counterproductive. As the Bible states, “You shall diligently safeguard your lives” (Deuteronomy 4:15): protecting children is a sacred duty that our community has honoured faithfully and successfully for generations.

Could guidance or resources for OOSS providers, parents and carers be improved — and how?

To be effective and trusted, safeguarding guidance and resources must be genuinely neutral, evidence-based, and framed to support parents and providers — not to pursue a predetermined regulatory outcome.

Materials should recognise that long-established, community-driven safeguarding systems — including those in independent and faith-based settings — already deliver safe and reliable outcomes, with minimal risk.

The most constructive way to achieve safeguarding in out-of-school settings is through voluntary, community-based engagement that builds on these proven systems, rather than through imposition of uniform regulatory models.

Safeguarding policy should draw a clear distinction between:

(A) primary safeguarding (the responsibility of parents),

(B) secondary safeguarding (voluntary support mechanisms), and

(C) tertiary safeguarding (compulsory state intervention).

Only the latter justifies coercive powers and, in law, requires a high statutory threshold of significant harm.

Absent this clarity, the term “safeguarding” becomes conceptually blurred — risking the inappropriate application of coercive measures in situations where support or guidance would be more lawful and effective.

Guidance should therefore reinforce voluntary, proportionate support for families, reserving compulsory intervention strictly for cases where there is credible evidence that a child faces serious harm and no less intrusive alternative is available.

Such an approach respects existing community oversight, promotes cooperation and trust, and ensures safeguarding measures are properly targeted towards genuine welfare concerns.

This preserves confidence, upholds diversity, protects parental primacy and lawful religious practice, and maintains compatibility with our pluralistic democratic values and legal framework.

Are there gaps or concerns in current support and guidance for keeping OOSS safe and secure?

Our home-based setting maintains proportionate and practical safety measures at all times — including emergency contacts, first-aid access, secure premises and communication capability.

In public venues, we fully comply with on-site procedures and implement sensible incident planning, while in third-party environments parents make responsible assessments of venue arrangements and take appropriate action where needed.

Should any new duties arise under “Martyn’s Law”, they must be applied on a proportionate, risk-based scale and not imposed indiscriminately on family homes or small, community-based settings.

For safeguarding policy to remain lawful, effective and respectful of diversity, it must be framed upon clear national standards rather than delegated to subjective, discretionary decision-making at local level.

Terms such as “radicalisation” or “extremism” therefore require precise legal definition: vague or open-ended wording risks inappropriate misinterpretation of lawful religious practice — particularly within Haredi Torah-based settings — as a safeguarding concern. Such outcomes would be incompatible with Articles 8, 9 and A2P1 of the ECHR, risk indirect discrimination, and must be expressly avoided in any future framework.

Do you have observations on the Government’s registration and regulatory approach to OOSS safeguarding reform?

I do not support the introduction of compulsory registration or regulation for OOSS. Safeguarding measures should be deployed only where there is clear, credible evidence of serious harm or systemic risk – not on the basis of generalised assumptions about law-abiding families.

The existing legal framework – including common-law duties and the statutory powers available to local authorities under the Children Act 1989 – already allows intervention wherever such evidence is present.

Expanding regulation to small-scale, family-based or faith-led provision risks diverting limited safeguarding capacity away from children in mainstream settings who are demonstrably at risk, towards unnecessary scrutiny of low-risk minority environments.

Blanket registration systems of this nature disproportionately affect faith communities, invite ideological bias in application (particularly where key terms such as “suitability” lack statutory definition), and undermine the presumption of lawful parental conduct protected under Articles 8, 9 and A2P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Any safeguarding reform should therefore remain voluntary, supportive, and strictly evidence-based, with formal intervention reserved only for those situations where credible indicators of serious harm are present.

If an engagement-based approach were adopted, which elements would be most appropriate?

Close collaboration with informed representatives of strictly Orthodox Jewish parents would be welcomed — provided such engagement is voluntary, respectful, and genuinely intended to support parents rather than to regulate them or expand school-style oversight into Torah-based educational settings.

Safeguarding must remain focused on protecting children from actual abuse or neglect, not on monitoring values, beliefs or forms of religious education.

Constructive engagement should therefore empower parents with practical, user-friendly tools — such as plain-language checklists, safety prompts and clear signposting — while remaining strictly outside curricular or theological matters.

It is essential that any such guidance comes with explicit assurances that it will never be used as a pathway to registration, inspection or data capture.

Out-of-school settings are fundamentally different from schools and must not be treated as such. School-based tools such as the KCSIE curriculum are ill-suited to low-risk, family-centred faith provision, which already operates long-standing internal safeguards and demonstrates exceptionally low rates of risk and offending when compared with mainstream environments.

Safeguarding must preserve parental primacy: when engagement begins to resemble compulsion, participation drops and safe provision disappears from view — defeating the very objective of protection.

Accordingly, genuine engagement must be undertaken with those who authentically reflect the strictly Orthodox parent body, rather than with bodies that may be subject to external pressures or political incentives to compromise on traditional Torah-based values.

Only through such authentic representation can engagement be both effective and trustworthy.

Any further thoughts on the proposed engagement-based safeguarding model for OOSS?

Engagement is only effective when it is genuinely voluntary, culturally respectful, and grounded in authentic partnership — rather than perceived as regulation by another name.

A constructive engagement model must therefore involve faith-literate guidance developed collaboratively with strictly Orthodox representatives who are embedded in community norms and access to named local authority contacts who are available to assist upon request, rather than to inspect or enforce.

Parents possess a fundamental legal and human right to educate their children in accordance with their religious convictions (Article 9 ECHR; A2P1), and safeguarding initiatives must safeguard that autonomy by operating on the presumption of lawful conduct — supporting voluntary collaboration rather than imposing permission-based oversight on everyday religious education.

Engagement frameworks that operate in practice as forms of registration, monitoring, or assessment are unlikely to be trusted or used.

Once participation begins to feel compulsory — or is perceived as a pathway to curriculum oversight, theological regulation, registration or inspection — smaller voluntary providers tend to withdraw, which reduces transparency and may inadvertently weaken long-standing, safe provision.

To strengthen genuine safeguarding, engagement must therefore focus on building trust, reinforcing existing successful practices, and maintaining a clear distinction between voluntary partnership and regulatory control.

If an information-based approach were taken, what measures would be most suitable?

If an information-based approach is adopted, it should be explicitly designed to support and empower parents — not to monitor, regulate, or collect data about them.

In the Haredi community, safeguarding is most effectively upheld through strong parental vigilance, close-knit communal structures, and practical advice that is culturally appropriate, respectful, and rooted in real-world experience.

The most valuable resources would therefore be clear, plain-language materials that help parents identify genuine risks to a child’s physical or emotional wellbeing — entirely free from ideological content — alongside optional “red-flag” prompts and checklists to assist families in making informed choices about out-of-school activities.

Above all, any such initiative must not serve as a de facto registration or inspection tool. Its purpose must be to inform and assist while preserving parental primacy under Articles 8, 9 and A2P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Only such an approach is likely to be effective, trusted, and compatible with safeguarding within a diverse democratic society.

Any other comments on the information-based approach to safeguarding OOSS?

An information-based approach should be straightforward, accessible and focused on empowering parents — not regulating them. In practice, parents benefit most from short, practical tools such as concise safety checklists, clear “red flag” indicators and simple guidance on when and how to escalate genuine concerns.

This kind of voluntary, parent-centred support best reflects the principle of parental primacy and is therefore the most appropriate model for strengthening safeguarding within out-of-school settings.

Are there particular types of OOSS which should be prioritised in any future safeguarding reforms?

Safeguarding reform should be directed only where there is credible, evidence-based risk of harm and should not be extended indiscriminately to low-risk, faith-based environments where long-standing internal systems already safeguard children effectively.

Oversight should therefore continue to rest with independent bodies, given that local authorities and the police already possess clear statutory powers to intervene wherever credible evidence of harm or risk arises.

Why those settings — and on what basis is that view informed?

Parents are the primary and most effective guardians of their children’s safety. In my family and community, small home-based learning groups have operated safely, transparently and with strong parental involvement for many decades.

These environments are characterised by open-door study arrangements, multiple adults present, and exceptionally high levels of communal oversight — all of which prevent isolation and promote child visibility.

The Haredi community has a demonstrable record of safety and responsibility: attendance is consistent, truancy is almost unheard of, and children’s welfare is continuously monitored through close-knit family and communal structures.

Existing legislation — including the Children Act, criminal law and emergency powers available to local authorities, courts and police — already provides ample scope to intervene wherever there is credible evidence of harm, ensuring effective protection when required.

Extending school-style regulatory systems to small, voluntary faith settings would not improve safeguarding outcomes. Rather, it risks driving legitimate provision out of public view and diminish transparency.

Safeguarding policy must remain focused on preventing demonstrable harm, with intervention only where credible evidence exists and no less intrusive alternative is available — not on regulating religious belief or imposing constraints on lawful parental choice.

Poorly defined, belief-based regimes risk indirect discrimination and may infringe fundamental rights under the ECHR.

The more effective strategy is to promote existing voluntary guidance, ensuring any reforms remain proportionate, evidence-led and risk-based — allowing local authorities to prioritise mainstream children in genuine danger rather than engaging in broad surveillance of low-risk, family-centred or faith-based activities.

The consistently strong outcomes achieved by children educated within our settings — who grow into responsible, productive and law-abiding citizens — demonstrate the effectiveness and compatibility of this approach with both safeguarding requirements and pluralistic democratic values.