Before that deadline, the British Rabbinical Union has set out its position — measured in tone, but precise in substance.

It supports safeguarding without reservation. But it warns that the Government’s proposed revisions to Keeping Children Safe in Education risk weakening the very clarity on which safeguarding depends.

This is not a cultural objection. It is a legal and operational one.

Safeguarding Has One Job

Safeguarding guidance exists for a single purpose: the prevention of harm to children.

It is not a forum for wider social policy.

It is not a vehicle for shaping attitudes.

It is a working instrument. It must enable practitioners to act — and to act quickly.

identify risk

record it

escalate it

refer it

The British Rabbinical Union states its position plainly: its commitment to those duties is “unconditional and admits of no exception” .

The issue is not commitment.

The issue is clarity.

A Document Under Strain

The Union’s concern is direct.

The guidance has expanded beyond its protective core. It is longer, more complex, and harder to use in practice .

That matters because safeguarding decisions are not made in theory. They are made in real time — often under pressure — by practitioners who must decide what to do, and when.

Where a document mixes:

mandatory safeguarding duties

with

broader thematic or social content

the line between what must be done and what may be considered becomes less clear.

Safeguarding does not fail in principle. It fails in moments of uncertainty.

Where Safeguarding Succeeds — and Where It Fails

Safeguarding turns on a single point: the moment of decision.

A practitioner must determine:

whether to monitor

whether to record

whether to escalate

whether to refer

These are threshold judgments.

Published serious case reviews and safeguarding practice consistently identify a recurring pattern: failures do not arise from a lack of guidance in general, but from failures to recognise when concerns should have been escalated to formal safeguarding action.

In other words, the breakdown occurs at the threshold.

Where guidance is unclear, decision-making slows.

Where decision-making slows, escalation is delayed.

And when escalation is delayed, protection is lost.

The Legal Test — and Why It Matters

Where safeguarding guidance extends into areas touching family life, belief, or education, it engages established legal rights — including those protected under Articles 8 and 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and the right of parents to direct education under Article 2 of Protocol 1.

That is settled law.

The aim — protecting children — is not in dispute.

The question is how that aim is pursued.

The current approach embeds a wide range of material within a single document of increasing length and complexity. In practice, that structure requires practitioners to navigate both mandatory safeguarding duties and broader material within the same operational space — at the point where decisions must be made quickly.

A structured alternative is available: a defined core of safeguarding duties — identification, recording, escalation and referral — with additional material set out separately.

That approach achieves the same protective aim. It does so with greater clarity, and without requiring practitioners to resolve competing layers of guidance at the point of action.

In those circumstances, it is the more proportionate course.

Drawing the Boundary Properly

Safeguarding guidance is strongest when it is tied to identifiable harm — harm recognised in practice and capable of triggering assessment or referral under existing statutory duties.

Where that connection is clear, inclusion is justified.

Where it is not, it belongs elsewhere — not in a statutory instrument grounded in the prevention of harm.

This is not exclusion. It is discipline.

What the Guidance Gets Right

The Union’s response is not oppositional. Where the guidance is properly grounded, it is supported without hesitation.

Serious violence is rightly treated as a safeguarding issue

Disrupted attendance is recognised as an early indicator of exploitation

Information sharing is supported where it is necessary and proportionate

In each case, the principle is consistent: there is a clear, evidenced link to harm.

That is what justifies inclusion.

A Practical Way Forward

The solution proposed is straightforward.

Separate the guidance into:

a mandatory core , focused on safeguarding duties

and modular material, addressing wider themes, which is non-mandatory and engaged with as relevant to the setting

This preserves clarity. It maintains flexibility. And it ensures that those responsible for safeguarding can act without hesitation, without being required to navigate material that does not bear directly on risk.

Safeguarding guidance should be judged not by how much it contains, but by how clearly it directs action.

The Standard That Matters

In the end, safeguarding is not measured by the breadth of its language, but by the certainty of its outcomes.

Are concerns identified early?

Are they recorded accurately?

Are they escalated and referred without delay?

That is the test.

It is the standard the British Rabbinical Union says it meets — and the standard by which it invites scrutiny .

The Bottom Line

Safeguarding guidance derives its strength from clarity.

Where clarity fails, protection fails.