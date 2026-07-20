Built on Anecdote
How Whitehall’s case against Britain’s “illegal schools” rests on evidence it cannot measure
The Government has handed Ofsted sweeping new powers over Britain’s religious schools. Its own evidence for doing so rests on a policy paper that concedes it is largely anecdotal - and the figures that shocked ITV’s viewers prove far less than they appear. A story about one religious minority becomes a question about journalism itself.
The most alarming thing about ITV’s investigation into Britain’s “illegal schools” is not what it showed. It is what the Government’s own evidence quietly admits it cannot show.
On the evening of 17 July, millions watched an ITV News investigation into Britain’s so-called “illegal schools.” The programme showed neglected premises, children in unsuitable conditions, and adults working with them who, it alleged, had never been properly vetted. Few who watched could have failed to be disturbed.
Nor should they have been.
Let us begin, then, with the common ground, because it is real and it is wide. If children are being taught in dangerous conditions; if the adults around them have never been checked, then any such unlawful setting should be identified, closed and, where the criminal law has been broken, those responsible prosecuted. Nothing that follows is a defence of any such setting. The children in them are not protected by silence, nor are the families who do things properly and find themselves tarred by the failures of those who do not.
But acknowledging that principle does not settle the larger question the investigation raised. It sharpens it. How should responsible journalism distinguish between proven wrongdoing, lawful difference, and sweeping conclusions about an entire community - when the first is rare, the second is common, and the third is what an audience is quietly left to infer?
I should be plain about where I stand. I write as President of the British Rabbinical Union, speaking for thousands of Haredi parents, many of whose children’s education the programme had in its sights. That is precisely why what follows argues not from the community’s own assurances - which a sceptical reader is entitled to discount - but from the public record: the statute, the Government’s own documents, and the figures the report itself used. On that record, the story is not the one the broadcast implied. Begin where the Government began.
The evidence behind the alarm
Earlier this year Parliament passed the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, handing Ofsted far stronger powers to enter suspected unregistered schools, seize evidence and question witnesses. ITV presented those powers as an overdue response to a serious and growing problem. Whenever governments ask Parliament for stronger powers, they are expected to show why those powers are needed - and they do so in a published Impact Assessment, the official statement of the evidence behind a new law.
Here is the first surprise. At its critical point, the Government’s assessment does not rest on extensive official research. It rests on a policy paper written by Nahamu, a group that campaigns for tighter regulation of Haredi education.
There is nothing improper in citing a campaigner; governments should listen widely. What is striking is what the paper itself admits. It concedes that much of its evidence is anecdotal and that the true scale of the problem cannot be reliably measured.
“How can a problem be solved when much of the evidence is anecdotal?”
That admission does not make the concern imaginary. But it means the wider case - the powers, the alarm, the broadcast that followed - rests on a foundation its own authors accept they cannot measure. Anyone building on it carries a heavy duty to separate what is known from what is merely feared. The broadcast did not.
Consider the figures it used. Ofsted, it said, had carried out 1,839 investigations into suspected illegal schools over roughly a decade, secured nine prosecutions, and identified twenty settings believed to be operating unlawfully. It spoke of an estimated 6,500 children in illegal schools in England, and suggested the real number was higher.
At first hearing, the numbers are overwhelming. On inspection, they answer far less than they seem to. An investigation records suspicion, not guilt; an inquiry that never reaches prosecution may reflect insufficient evidence, lawful activity, or quiet compliance. One thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine investigations and nine prosecutions is not a register of 1,839 illegal schools. It is a measure of how often suspicion, once examined, came to nothing that could be proved.
The 6,500 is weaker still. ITV called it conservative and implied the truth was worse. Yet no method was given - no account of how lawful home education was distinguished from unlawful provision, or how double-counting was avoided. A number’s authority comes not from its size but from the transparency of the method behind it. This one showed none; and the campaigning source the Government leaned on could offer nothing firmer than a local estimate a decade old.
The language did similar work. Throughout the programme, “unregistered,” “illegal” and “unsafe” reinforced one another as though they were the same thing. They are not. Under the Education and Skills Act 2008 a setting is unlawful only if it meets a precise statutory definition - broadly, providing full-time education to five or more children of compulsory school age without registering. Part-time religious classes, supplementary lessons and lawful home education fall outside it. Those are not loopholes; they are the boundaries Parliament drew. And “full-time” is not the bright line viewers might assume: the Act deliberately fixes no simple hourly figure, leaving it to be judged in context. On that distinction, some of the settings a viewer would instinctively file under “illegal schools” - perhaps a good many - may be nothing of the kind.
Piece these together and the effect becomes plain. Individual testimony, unresolved investigations, disputed legal classifications, an unexplained estimate and a general unease were woven, across a single hour, into one impression. By the end they had merged - and a viewer could reasonably come away believing that extensive criminal wrongdoing across Haredi education had been established, when the evidence shown established nothing of the sort. The law does not mistake suspicion for proof; nor should journalism. Once that boundary blurs, an investigation meant to expose wrongdoing begins to do something else - it invites the public to convict a tradition the evidence has not.
What the record shows
There remains the gravest charge: that children leave these schools unable to read, write or count. It deserves a direct answer rather than a defensive one. Haredi education does teach literacy, language and reasoning - but it teaches them differently, built on years of close textual study and the sustained analysis of demanding texts rather than a conventional subject timetable. The intellectual discipline it prizes is real. The honest question, then, is not whether the teaching resembles the national curriculum, but what its graduates can actually do in adult life - and that is a question of outcomes, which, remarkably, no one has independently measured.
Which cuts in an uncomfortable direction for the community, too - mine included. It cannot answer the charge by assertion. Our confidence that our schools produce capable, self-supporting adults may well be justified; many professionals and entrepreneurs point to exactly that upbringing. But confidence is not data, and anecdote cannot defeat anecdote. If critics allege widespread failure, the reply is not indignation but independent measurement - of literacy, of employment, of how graduates fare. A community secure in its results should be the first to want them counted. The proper test, it should be said, is economic participation, civic responsibility and obedience to the law - not cultural assimilation, which the State has no business compelling.
Two things must be conceded without flinching. Some of the settings the programme showed may indeed have been unlawful; if so, they should be closed, and saying so is the precondition of everything else. Former pupils who describe real unhappiness or failure deserve to be heard, investigated, and, where necessary, acted upon. But a single account, however compelling, cannot describe an entire tradition, and the existence of some unlawful settings cannot justify conclusions about institutions that have never been shown to be unlawful. The question responsible reporting must ask - how representative is the evidence? - was never put.
There is a further fact the broadcast omitted, and here I speak directly on behalf of the thousands of Haredi parents I represent. Far from seeking to escape scrutiny, we have repeatedly proposed inspection against the same statutory safeguarding standards that apply everywhere else. We have never sought exemption from safeguarding law. Our proposal is simply that safeguarding should be assessed by inspectors with the expertise to understand the educational settings they are inspecting, rather than using safeguarding as a vehicle for judging religious ethos or educational philosophy. We have never asked to be left alone.
A community with something to hide does not volunteer for oversight. One may judge our proposals insufficient; they are harder to reconcile with the picture of a community determined to place itself beyond every check. If there is wrongdoing, let it be proved and acted upon. What a free society cannot do is convict a tradition on suspicion.
And the questions reach well beyond one minority. How should a free society regulate educational difference while respecting parental responsibility and religious freedom? And how should journalists report on minority communities without letting unfamiliarity itself become the evidence?
These questions have no easy answers. But they demand one discipline above all: the difference between what has been proved, what is reasonably suspected, and what remains unknown. When that discipline holds, bad settings are found and closed and children are protected. When it slips, suspicion takes on the appearance of fact, an estimate hardens into a measurement, and an entire tradition is judged not by demonstrated wrongdoing but by the disquiet it provokes.
The remedy for an unlawful school is simple: identify it, investigate it, close it. The remedy for thin evidence is not a louder headline. It is better evidence - a duty that falls equally on the Government, on the community, and on the journalists who report them both.
The principle at stake is older than this investigation and larger than this debate. It is one of the foundations on which every free society rests: those who make serious allegations must prove them. That principle protects every citizen, because it shields the innocent before it condemns the guilty.
The purpose of an investigation is to discover the truth, not to assume it.
There are some more barriers to challenging this narrative too. In 6 years of campaigning for a growing community now 120 thousand registered children with possibly 50 thousand more unregistered in England and Wales, I have learnt a lot about our government.
1. They do not like independent research, they don't even like it from the office of national statistics anymore! Instead we've seen references to government 'think tanks' and radical religious groups like the humanist UK society. Both referred to in government debates over the children's wellbeing and schools act.
2. The media are an extension of policy creation and a tool for creating drama and hate amongst society. My study of 6 months for data in 2024 using the key words RSS feed shows 850 mentions of home education or home schooling across the words, written in English. Of those nearly half were generated just by the UK! Despite our community being so terribly tiny in contrast to countries like America. I thought that by reviewing each article I would be able to show a trend of negativity towards a minority group in how they wrote, however the tactics were very sneaky. The BBC particularly showed that they would only publish in areas where numbers of the community had increased, and not in areas where numbers had decreased. So that it would not be seen as one sided, they would add in one sentence from the opposition ie education otherwise to balance the narrative. So most of the article would be opinionated against the community with one sentence as caveat. In addition we saw the newspapers deliberately filter out parents who were philosophical, established or experienced. Instead we experienced a plethora of adverts and in some cases the reporter would sneek into Facebook groups of closed exclusive communities in order to fish for inexperienced parents who had often deregistered recently, didn't know their rights and responsibilities yet, hadnt been mentored into the correct terminology etc and who often deregistered for minor sen disagreements with school. This allowed the interviewee to be manipulated to fit the narrative of the journalist.
3. Central government has no power, no clout, no accountability and no way of punishing unruly civil servants or public bodies. I'm currently concluding my latest research. The DfE sent out a letter on the 30th April 2026. They sent it by email, to every LAs EHE department in England, 153 LAs. 43% (67) of those LAs followed the instructions to forward the letter to the addressees on the database , the letter was addressed clearly to parents, within 15 days of the 30th April. 9 more councils completed within 5 more days. 35 still haven't either due to the 20 who can't find the letter and won't go and find it or because they are so overwhelmed that they haven't responded to an foi in 78 days. The way in which LAs interpreted 'forward to parents' varried enormously. With some councils being creative in hiding the attachment in other correspondence like Oxfordshire and Staffordshire who attached it to regular emails that were considered spam, trying not to draw any attention to the letter. Many LAs publish the letter on their 'website' and then didn't tell anyone about where to find it, lost in the pages and pages of advice about how to deregister from school. The majority of LAs have chosen to simply email their database with some rather unsurprising consequences. Plymouth leaked their entire database of 500 emails by placing them as CC not BCC, showing that over 300 parents registered with them had no email recorded with them and would never receive the letter. This trend of missing a portion of home educators on the register was seen in the 9 other surveyed LAs communities where parents with existing email contact were angered over not recieving the letter. Some LAs chose to post the letters out this too proved catastrophic with LAs addressing them to children rather than parents. Several parents contacted me saying that they had received another child's letter with sensitive data on the letter including dob, name and school previously attended.
In a minority of cases LAs said that they published the letter, emailed those they had emails for, posted for those they didn't and contacted their local Facebook community admins to ask it is published there.
3 councils disclosed in their FOIr that they have had a change of staff or are understaffed.
This is the state of our country and it's leadership aka government. They are being led by statistics created by Ian Duncan Smith's think tank called centre for social justice and by doing so no one can FOI the survey data to scrutinise the statistics being produced. That is then creating uninformed stereotyping and rhetoric that seeks to chastise minority groups who have no say in the matter, as they are never heard. Bridget Phillipson has yet to meet with representatives of the community, and when asked in parliament if she would it was treated as a joke. Central government has very little control over the extensions of local governance because they are designed to be the argumentative, teenagers of the world, refusing to comply unless they have to. Many LAs told me that I needed to "show them the duty to forward this letter." Which despite sending them the DfE email and copies of the letter resulted in some cases in a business toned cat fight. At one stage I said that "either 152 LAs and DfE are liers or they did in fact receive this letter and chose not to act on it" , and on multiple occasions I found myself stating that if the letter is addressed to parents then it's not a correct response to say n/a to a question which asks for when it was forward to parents or the method of forwarding they chose to use.
My recent research just confirmed what every parent already knew... LAs are a law unto themselves and the government just loosened the purse strings so they can use more resources and taxpayers money to act irresponsibly with no accountability.