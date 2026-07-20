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GingerSnapsHomeEdFacts
Jul 20

There are some more barriers to challenging this narrative too. In 6 years of campaigning for a growing community now 120 thousand registered children with possibly 50 thousand more unregistered in England and Wales, I have learnt a lot about our government.

1. They do not like independent research, they don't even like it from the office of national statistics anymore! Instead we've seen references to government 'think tanks' and radical religious groups like the humanist UK society. Both referred to in government debates over the children's wellbeing and schools act.

2. The media are an extension of policy creation and a tool for creating drama and hate amongst society. My study of 6 months for data in 2024 using the key words RSS feed shows 850 mentions of home education or home schooling across the words, written in English. Of those nearly half were generated just by the UK! Despite our community being so terribly tiny in contrast to countries like America. I thought that by reviewing each article I would be able to show a trend of negativity towards a minority group in how they wrote, however the tactics were very sneaky. The BBC particularly showed that they would only publish in areas where numbers of the community had increased, and not in areas where numbers had decreased. So that it would not be seen as one sided, they would add in one sentence from the opposition ie education otherwise to balance the narrative. So most of the article would be opinionated against the community with one sentence as caveat. In addition we saw the newspapers deliberately filter out parents who were philosophical, established or experienced. Instead we experienced a plethora of adverts and in some cases the reporter would sneek into Facebook groups of closed exclusive communities in order to fish for inexperienced parents who had often deregistered recently, didn't know their rights and responsibilities yet, hadnt been mentored into the correct terminology etc and who often deregistered for minor sen disagreements with school. This allowed the interviewee to be manipulated to fit the narrative of the journalist.

3. Central government has no power, no clout, no accountability and no way of punishing unruly civil servants or public bodies. I'm currently concluding my latest research. The DfE sent out a letter on the 30th April 2026. They sent it by email, to every LAs EHE department in England, 153 LAs. 43% (67) of those LAs followed the instructions to forward the letter to the addressees on the database , the letter was addressed clearly to parents, within 15 days of the 30th April. 9 more councils completed within 5 more days. 35 still haven't either due to the 20 who can't find the letter and won't go and find it or because they are so overwhelmed that they haven't responded to an foi in 78 days. The way in which LAs interpreted 'forward to parents' varried enormously. With some councils being creative in hiding the attachment in other correspondence like Oxfordshire and Staffordshire who attached it to regular emails that were considered spam, trying not to draw any attention to the letter. Many LAs publish the letter on their 'website' and then didn't tell anyone about where to find it, lost in the pages and pages of advice about how to deregister from school. The majority of LAs have chosen to simply email their database with some rather unsurprising consequences. Plymouth leaked their entire database of 500 emails by placing them as CC not BCC, showing that over 300 parents registered with them had no email recorded with them and would never receive the letter. This trend of missing a portion of home educators on the register was seen in the 9 other surveyed LAs communities where parents with existing email contact were angered over not recieving the letter. Some LAs chose to post the letters out this too proved catastrophic with LAs addressing them to children rather than parents. Several parents contacted me saying that they had received another child's letter with sensitive data on the letter including dob, name and school previously attended.

In a minority of cases LAs said that they published the letter, emailed those they had emails for, posted for those they didn't and contacted their local Facebook community admins to ask it is published there.

3 councils disclosed in their FOIr that they have had a change of staff or are understaffed.

This is the state of our country and it's leadership aka government. They are being led by statistics created by Ian Duncan Smith's think tank called centre for social justice and by doing so no one can FOI the survey data to scrutinise the statistics being produced. That is then creating uninformed stereotyping and rhetoric that seeks to chastise minority groups who have no say in the matter, as they are never heard. Bridget Phillipson has yet to meet with representatives of the community, and when asked in parliament if she would it was treated as a joke. Central government has very little control over the extensions of local governance because they are designed to be the argumentative, teenagers of the world, refusing to comply unless they have to. Many LAs told me that I needed to "show them the duty to forward this letter." Which despite sending them the DfE email and copies of the letter resulted in some cases in a business toned cat fight. At one stage I said that "either 152 LAs and DfE are liers or they did in fact receive this letter and chose not to act on it" , and on multiple occasions I found myself stating that if the letter is addressed to parents then it's not a correct response to say n/a to a question which asks for when it was forward to parents or the method of forwarding they chose to use.

My recent research just confirmed what every parent already knew... LAs are a law unto themselves and the government just loosened the purse strings so they can use more resources and taxpayers money to act irresponsibly with no accountability.

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