The Government has handed Ofsted sweeping new powers over Britain’s religious schools. Its own evidence for doing so rests on a policy paper that concedes it is largely anecdotal - and the figures that shocked ITV’s viewers prove far less than they appear. A story about one religious minority becomes a question about journalism itself.

The most alarming thing about ITV’s investigation into Britain’s “illegal schools” is not what it showed. It is what the Government’s own evidence quietly admits it cannot show.

On the evening of 17 July, millions watched an ITV News investigation into Britain’s so-called “illegal schools.” The programme showed neglected premises, children in unsuitable conditions, and adults working with them who, it alleged, had never been properly vetted. Few who watched could have failed to be disturbed.

Nor should they have been.

Let us begin, then, with the common ground, because it is real and it is wide. If children are being taught in dangerous conditions; if the adults around them have never been checked, then any such unlawful setting should be identified, closed and, where the criminal law has been broken, those responsible prosecuted. Nothing that follows is a defence of any such setting. The children in them are not protected by silence, nor are the families who do things properly and find themselves tarred by the failures of those who do not.

But acknowledging that principle does not settle the larger question the investigation raised. It sharpens it. How should responsible journalism distinguish between proven wrongdoing, lawful difference, and sweeping conclusions about an entire community - when the first is rare, the second is common, and the third is what an audience is quietly left to infer?

I should be plain about where I stand. I write as President of the British Rabbinical Union, speaking for thousands of Haredi parents, many of whose children’s education the programme had in its sights. That is precisely why what follows argues not from the community’s own assurances - which a sceptical reader is entitled to discount - but from the public record: the statute, the Government’s own documents, and the figures the report itself used. On that record, the story is not the one the broadcast implied. Begin where the Government began.

The evidence behind the alarm

Earlier this year Parliament passed the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, handing Ofsted far stronger powers to enter suspected unregistered schools, seize evidence and question witnesses. ITV presented those powers as an overdue response to a serious and growing problem. Whenever governments ask Parliament for stronger powers, they are expected to show why those powers are needed - and they do so in a published Impact Assessment, the official statement of the evidence behind a new law.

Here is the first surprise. At its critical point, the Government’s assessment does not rest on extensive official research. It rests on a policy paper written by Nahamu, a group that campaigns for tighter regulation of Haredi education.

There is nothing improper in citing a campaigner; governments should listen widely. What is striking is what the paper itself admits. It concedes that much of its evidence is anecdotal and that the true scale of the problem cannot be reliably measured.

“How can a problem be solved when much of the evidence is anecdotal?”

That admission does not make the concern imaginary. But it means the wider case - the powers, the alarm, the broadcast that followed - rests on a foundation its own authors accept they cannot measure. Anyone building on it carries a heavy duty to separate what is known from what is merely feared. The broadcast did not.

Consider the figures it used. Ofsted, it said, had carried out 1,839 investigations into suspected illegal schools over roughly a decade, secured nine prosecutions, and identified twenty settings believed to be operating unlawfully. It spoke of an estimated 6,500 children in illegal schools in England, and suggested the real number was higher.

At first hearing, the numbers are overwhelming. On inspection, they answer far less than they seem to. An investigation records suspicion, not guilt; an inquiry that never reaches prosecution may reflect insufficient evidence, lawful activity, or quiet compliance. One thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine investigations and nine prosecutions is not a register of 1,839 illegal schools. It is a measure of how often suspicion, once examined, came to nothing that could be proved.

The 6,500 is weaker still. ITV called it conservative and implied the truth was worse. Yet no method was given - no account of how lawful home education was distinguished from unlawful provision, or how double-counting was avoided. A number’s authority comes not from its size but from the transparency of the method behind it. This one showed none; and the campaigning source the Government leaned on could offer nothing firmer than a local estimate a decade old.

The language did similar work. Throughout the programme, “unregistered,” “illegal” and “unsafe” reinforced one another as though they were the same thing. They are not. Under the Education and Skills Act 2008 a setting is unlawful only if it meets a precise statutory definition - broadly, providing full-time education to five or more children of compulsory school age without registering. Part-time religious classes, supplementary lessons and lawful home education fall outside it. Those are not loopholes; they are the boundaries Parliament drew. And “full-time” is not the bright line viewers might assume: the Act deliberately fixes no simple hourly figure, leaving it to be judged in context. On that distinction, some of the settings a viewer would instinctively file under “illegal schools” - perhaps a good many - may be nothing of the kind.

Piece these together and the effect becomes plain. Individual testimony, unresolved investigations, disputed legal classifications, an unexplained estimate and a general unease were woven, across a single hour, into one impression. By the end they had merged - and a viewer could reasonably come away believing that extensive criminal wrongdoing across Haredi education had been established, when the evidence shown established nothing of the sort. The law does not mistake suspicion for proof; nor should journalism. Once that boundary blurs, an investigation meant to expose wrongdoing begins to do something else - it invites the public to convict a tradition the evidence has not.

What the record shows

There remains the gravest charge: that children leave these schools unable to read, write or count. It deserves a direct answer rather than a defensive one. Haredi education does teach literacy, language and reasoning - but it teaches them differently, built on years of close textual study and the sustained analysis of demanding texts rather than a conventional subject timetable. The intellectual discipline it prizes is real. The honest question, then, is not whether the teaching resembles the national curriculum, but what its graduates can actually do in adult life - and that is a question of outcomes, which, remarkably, no one has independently measured.

Which cuts in an uncomfortable direction for the community, too - mine included. It cannot answer the charge by assertion. Our confidence that our schools produce capable, self-supporting adults may well be justified; many professionals and entrepreneurs point to exactly that upbringing. But confidence is not data, and anecdote cannot defeat anecdote. If critics allege widespread failure, the reply is not indignation but independent measurement - of literacy, of employment, of how graduates fare. A community secure in its results should be the first to want them counted. The proper test, it should be said, is economic participation, civic responsibility and obedience to the law - not cultural assimilation, which the State has no business compelling.

Two things must be conceded without flinching. Some of the settings the programme showed may indeed have been unlawful; if so, they should be closed, and saying so is the precondition of everything else. Former pupils who describe real unhappiness or failure deserve to be heard, investigated, and, where necessary, acted upon. But a single account, however compelling, cannot describe an entire tradition, and the existence of some unlawful settings cannot justify conclusions about institutions that have never been shown to be unlawful. The question responsible reporting must ask - how representative is the evidence? - was never put.

There is a further fact the broadcast omitted, and here I speak directly on behalf of the thousands of Haredi parents I represent. Far from seeking to escape scrutiny, we have repeatedly proposed inspection against the same statutory safeguarding standards that apply everywhere else. We have never sought exemption from safeguarding law. Our proposal is simply that safeguarding should be assessed by inspectors with the expertise to understand the educational settings they are inspecting, rather than using safeguarding as a vehicle for judging religious ethos or educational philosophy. We have never asked to be left alone.

A community with something to hide does not volunteer for oversight. One may judge our proposals insufficient; they are harder to reconcile with the picture of a community determined to place itself beyond every check. If there is wrongdoing, let it be proved and acted upon. What a free society cannot do is convict a tradition on suspicion.

And the questions reach well beyond one minority. How should a free society regulate educational difference while respecting parental responsibility and religious freedom? And how should journalists report on minority communities without letting unfamiliarity itself become the evidence?

These questions have no easy answers. But they demand one discipline above all: the difference between what has been proved, what is reasonably suspected, and what remains unknown. When that discipline holds, bad settings are found and closed and children are protected. When it slips, suspicion takes on the appearance of fact, an estimate hardens into a measurement, and an entire tradition is judged not by demonstrated wrongdoing but by the disquiet it provokes.

The remedy for an unlawful school is simple: identify it, investigate it, close it. The remedy for thin evidence is not a louder headline. It is better evidence - a duty that falls equally on the Government, on the community, and on the journalists who report them both.

The principle at stake is older than this investigation and larger than this debate. It is one of the foundations on which every free society rests: those who make serious allegations must prove them. That principle protects every citizen, because it shields the innocent before it condemns the guilty.

The purpose of an investigation is to discover the truth, not to assume it.