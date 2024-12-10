BRITISH RABBINICAL UNION

Principal Rabbinic Authority for

DEFENDING TRADITIONAL EDUCATION

Advancing the right to authentic Torah education for over 10,000 children

Baroness Barran MBE

Minister for the School System and Student Finance

Department for Education

Sanctuary Buildings

Great Smith Street

London, SW1P 3BT

8th January 2024

Ref: 2023-0020754DBPO

Elective Home Education Guidance Review – Submission to Consultation

Dear Baroness Barran,

I am writing this letter concerning specific aspects of the Department for Education’s consultation on Elective Home Education Guidance on behalf of the British Rabbinical Union (referred to as ‘the Union’s Submission’). You can find more information about our activities in this press article:

The British Rabbinical Union (referred to as ‘the Union’) is the principal Rabbinical Authority in the UK for defending traditional education. It advocates for the collective perspective of thousands of parents within the Haredi community, who hold such Torah education dearly. The Union has asked me to write to you on its behalf. Please note that in most cases, ‘We’ generally refers to the Union, except within quoted texts.

We have submitted an online response to the above consultation, as required by the formal consultation process. Additionally, we are forwarding the Union’s Submission, which incorporates the text of our submission, directly to your office. This step is taken to emphasise the profound significance of this issue within our community and to underscore the importance of your response to our concerns. Furthermore, we intend to make this letter available to the public, given the substantial public interest in the topics under discussion. We believe that this approach is the most suitable means of ensuring its accessibility to a broader audience.

The Union’s Submission focuses specifically on the challenges associated with local authority officials and other agents evaluating the suitability of education provided by religious home educators. We are concerned that the Draft Guidance put forward by your Department may result in excessive and overly intrusive regulation, carried out by local authority officials who may lack adequate preparation and training.

It should be noted that some aspects of this letter are based on my personal experience. I have served as a school governor at Satmar Talmud Torah, the largest Haredi boys’ school in the UK, and have raised my own children to be responsible adults. Additionally, they are informed by numerous discussions the Union has had with hundreds of parents, as well as community leaders from other faiths.

The Union also sought legal advice from specialist counsel regarding the interpretation of the relevant statutory framework including the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.

I set out below the Department’s textual questions and the Union’s Submission.

Section 1.4.1 – Comments in relation to the Tone or general content of the guidance, including consideration of protected characteristic.

Concerns About the Draft and Haredi Community Rights

At the outset, we wish to express our significant concerns regarding the Draft Guidance (hereafter referred to as ‘the Draft’, encompassing both the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities and the Draft Guidance for Parents, either individually or collectively). Our primary issue lies in the Draft’s apparent lack of adequate acknowledgment of parents’ fundamental rights to educate their children in accordance with their religious beliefs and values.

Faith-based home education is deeply rooted within the Haredi community. We believe that educating our children according to our tradition is not only a foundational aspect of our faith but also our right under English law.

This right is explicitly affirmed in Section 9 of the Education Act 1996, which establishes a ‘general principle’ that mandates both the Secretary of State and local authorities to adhere to the overarching principle: “pupils are to be educated in accordance with the wishes of their parents”.

It is quite disappointing to note that this section of the 1996 Act is not mentioned in either the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities or the Draft Guidance for Parents.

Our advocacy for the educational rights of parents and children in the British Haredi community, in accordance with its traditions and in full respect of the laws of the United Kingdom, is grounded in our firm belief that these traditions represent not only a responsibility and duty for parents but also bring immense benefits to children and society.

The Haredi educational framework equips our children to become well-educated and socially responsible individuals who uphold strong moral beliefs, remain devoted to their traditions, and contribute as law-abiding citizens to the country in which they live. We have a proven track record of our young people evolving into independent and responsible adults.

This is clearly summarised in the following referenced article, which focuses on the Orthodox Jewish Community of New York City:

Liel Leibovitz, ‘The Plot Against Jewish Education’ Tablet 08 September 2022, where he summarises the aims of the Jewish education as follows:

Above all, we want students invested in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We want them to become neighbours who care for the needy next door. We want them to become children who care for their parents as they age. We want them to become siblings who support each other through life. We want them to become spouses who treat their husbands and wives with respect, reverence, and love. We want them to become individuals who are self-confident, grateful to their Creator for all of His bounties, and mindful that true joy means balancing personal appetites with communal needs. We want them to be happy.

In our view, there is no conflict between the best interests of the children and the Haredi education system. This assertion is substantiated by the multifaceted success of the Haredi community, which is evident not only within our own circles but also in the broader context of British society. The Haredi community thrives, characterised by prosperity, tranquillity, and happiness. It stands as one of the fastest growing and safest communities in the United Kingdom, a fact that can be verified by police records. To label our educational system as failing or inferior to state-provided alternatives is fundamentally contrary to the truth.

The Effectiveness of Haredi Education

The Haredi community takes pride in several commendable attributes, including stable and enduring marriages, law-abiding households, positive family relationships, and very low levels of crime, violence, and drug addiction. Additionally, a significant proportion of community members are engaged in successful businesses or hold responsible jobs, contributing to their families’ well-being. Within our closely-knit communities, strong and effective relationships between parents and children foster an environment of support and care.

Our community has made remarkable contributions by establishing thriving businesses, synagogues, schools, charitable organisations, and even a non-profit volunteer ambulance service, which consistently achieves rapid response times, often responding within 2 minutes, and has already saved countless lives.

The post-Holocaust Haredi community in the UK, now in its fifth generation, sees more than 90% of its members continuing to choose the same educational practices they themselves received. This high rate of continuity is evidence of the overwhelming satisfaction and effectiveness of its educational model.

Another particularly noteworthy statistic emphasises the disparity in incarceration rates between the general UK population and the devout Haredi community. While the UK prison system has an incarceration rate of nearly 16 prisoners per 10,000 individuals from the general population, the Haredi community records just over 1 prisoner per 10,000. This substantial difference, supported by publicly available data and information from authoritative prison chaplains, underscores the remarkably low incidence of crime within the Haredi community compared to the general UK population.

Regrettably, the Draft Guidance seems to express distrust towards religious and home education, aligning with a concerning pattern of criticism from members of the Department for Education and Parliament. These criticisms have portrayed the Haredi educational system as a threat to children, yet without any credible evidence.

In response to these concerns, we seek to provide detailed responses to foster a deeper understanding of Haredi education, dispel misconceptions, and demonstrate the tangible benefits it offers to our children and society. We aim to move beyond prejudice and work collaboratively with the government to ensure that the rights and values of our education are respected and upheld.

Concerns Regarding the Draft's Impact on Home and Haredi Education

Furthermore, we believe that the Draft should not be considered in isolation but within a broader context, as evidenced by the following written questions and answers regarding Home Education, tabled on 19 December 2023:

The Lord Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham asked, “further to the remarks by Baroness Barran on 19 December 2023, what consideration they have given to expediting the introduction of a statutory register of children schooled at home and online, given the rise in those numbers, in order to identify children (1) who are at risk, or (2) who have unmet needs.”

This was answered on the 2 January by Baroness Barran, as follows: “The government is committed to a statutory system of registration for children not in school and intends to legislate for that at the next suitable opportunity. My honourable Friend, the Member for Meon Valley introduced a Private Member’s Bill on 11 December with the aim of creating legal duties on local authorities to maintain such registers. The department welcomes her long and ongoing support for those measures, which the department had previously introduced as part of the Schools Bill.”

Such statements leave no room for doubt regarding the establishment of ‘LA registers,’ although these are referred to as ‘voluntary registers’ within the Draft. These registers seem to function as a mechanism to exert unjustified control over parents’ educational choices. The Draft appears to grant Local Authorities novel and, in our view, unlawful powers to monitor and regulate home education, despite the existing legislative framework providing no such authority. Essentially, the Draft overlooks the established legal right of parents to home educate their children.

This detailed and comprehensive approach extends beyond a mere suitability assessment and appears to be a concerted effort to negatively impact religious beliefs and practices within the Haredi community. This approach aligns with the advocacy of lobbying groups such as Humanists UK.

Risks and Misunderstandings in the Draft for Home Education

We believe that the Draft poses a real risk of local authorities misunderstanding their role and initiating a process of harassment against traditional families who choose home education, whether they belong to the Haredi community or other communities. The Draft implicitly invites Local Authority agents to make substantive moral and ethical determinations on what is or is not a ‘suitable’ education. This is a fundamental misunderstanding of their powers under the law. The Draft does not direct Local Authorities to their appropriate role, which is to provide a ‘safety net’ rather than a complete regulatory framework.

Some of those with the protected characteristic of religion will undoubtedly be open to discrimination and harassment from poorly trained Local Authority officers under this new guidance. We are aware that home educators frequently express their concern and unease at the prospect of having to contend with overbearing Local Authority officers who may not understand or approve of their religious beliefs.

We are aware for example of letters by Hackney Council which – under the present, less restrictive Guidance – has distorted its role and demanded that parents open their houses to unspecified and untrained inspection teams with the following words:

‘Reasons for leaving this school were given as electively home educating. If this is the case the EHE team needs to carry out an assessment at your home. Please can you contact us to arrange a suitable date for this in person assessment to be completed?’

The Council here misconstrued its role. A Local Authority has no right to intrude into a family’s private residence in order to ‘inspect’ the education being provided to a child at home. Parents have a right to home educate their children. A Local Authority is authorised to conduct informal inquiries only when there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a specific child is in danger of significant harm or if there is a finding of fact that challenges the presumption that parental rights are being exercised sufficiently well. However, this power does not extend to interfering with the education provided by the parents. The Local Authority has no such power. Parents have every right to refuse to open their homes to the Council’s unspecified - and nameless - inspection teams.

But if a large Council such as Hackney misunderstands its powers under the current Guidance, it is certain that the problem will become much worse with the Draft, which more or less directs Local Authorities to consider all religious home education as probably ‘unsuitable’.

Along with much anecdotal evidence, some notable and more easily referable examples of disruptive and unreasonable interference by overbearing Local Authorities include the following:

1) Where the Local Authority and Social Care Ombudsman agreed that the Local Authority had dealt with a home educator unjustly. 2) The Scottish Home Education Case Study and; 3) Those referenced by Cambridge Homeschool Online, where the author explains: ‘Sadly it has become apparent to me from reading many accounts of home visits over 25 years, that some LAs use visits to justify decisions already made. Reports are sometimes singularly biased and intended to bully parents into returning their children to school.’

In order to ensure a fair and balanced approach in the implementation of the Draft, we propose several integrated amendments. Firstly, the Draft should include a clear and evidence-based definition of ‘suitable education’ that acknowledges and respects the diversity of educational methods, particularly those rooted in religious beliefs, while avoiding the imposition of mainstream educational standards. It is also essential to provide detailed guidelines for local authorities, specifying that inquiries into home education are only appropriate under specific circumstances, such as when there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a specific child is in danger of significant harm.

Furthermore, it is of utmost importance that Local Authority officers undergo thorough training to ensure their awareness of their duty to prevent any discrimination or harassment directed towards families engaged in home education. In situations where intervention by the Local Authority is necessary, the process should facilitate communication with a parent-designated representative. This representative should hold a principal position in any panel assembled by the Local Authority, ensuring that the family’s interests and views are adequately represented in all discussions and decision-making processes.

Moreover, the introduction of accountability measures is imperative to prevent overreach or misuse of power by Local Authorities. This encompasses the creation of transparent protocols that enable families to challenge actions they deem unfair through an impartial entity. Additionally, an evidence-based approach should guide the actions of Local Authorities, particularly in the context of religious home education, to avoid decisions based on assumptions or biases.

Lastly, establishing a mechanism for regular review and feedback that incorporates insights from home-educating families is vital for the continuous refinement and improvement of the guidelines. This process should aim to preserve parental and religious rights while accommodating diverse educational choices.

Local Authority Overreach in Home Education Considerations

If the Draft continues in its present form, we harbour serious concerns about the potential for Local Authorities to extend their reach excessively. This could lead to more frequent and overbearing monitoring, and possibly, more invasive actions such as covert home investigations, infringing upon the privacy of our families.

The Draft’s assumption that Local Authority officers can effectively judge the suitability of home education, especially in contexts involving religious and moral beliefs, is problematic. For instance, the protection and nurturing of children's innocence, a core belief in many home-educating families, might be at risk from officers who do not share or understand these values, raising the spectre of religious discrimination.

The Draft currently offers no safeguards against such biases. These beliefs, protected by law, should not be grounds for allegations of ‘educational neglect,’ a term the Draft introduces without clear definition. It is crucial to note that our children are receiving an education that we deem not only suitable but also excellent.

Additionally, the Draft’s guidance for Local Authority officers leans heavily on subjective judgment to assess education, including decisions related to ‘educational neglect,’ which remains a vague and undefined term. This issue extends beyond the concept of educational neglect, highlighting a fundamental conflict between the values inherent in state education systems and those in frameworks like the Haredi education system. In their assessments of educational ‘suitability,’ Local Authority officers often overlook traditional perspectives on moral, intimate, and ethical matters, which form an integral part of our educational approach.

Section 3.4.1 – Comments in relation to the manner in which ‘suitable education’ is outlined in the Guidance.

Recognition of Religion’s Role in Defining ‘Suitable Education’

In its current form, the Draft correctly acknowledges the absence of a legal definition for ‘suitable education’.

However, it does not address the significant role of religion in defining what may be considered a ‘suitable’ education, particularly for children raised within a faith community (see Draft Guidance for Local Authorities, paras. 3.5-3.9; Draft Guidance for Parents, paras. 2.12-2.14).

Moreover, the Draft does not mention religion as a relevant factor in determining what constitutes suitable education for a child. It appears to assume that all children come from predominantly secular communities, which is a significant oversight that contravenes the Department’s clear obligations to religious minorities under the Equality Act 2010.

Furthermore, it is imperative to emphasise that the Draft falls short in adequately conveying the significance of Local Authorities recognising and valuing the invaluable contributions of Haredi education to each child. It is crucial for them to grasp the fundamental truth that their understanding is inherently limited. Indeed, it is an undeniable fact that only a member of the Haredi community can truly comprehend the meaningful impact Haredi education has in shaping and preparing a child for a very successful, joyous, and fulfilling life.

As an example, the Department for Education’s interpretation of ‘suitable’ education is fundamentally incompatible with Orthodox Judaism, as per the Shulchan Aruch, a foundational Jewish legal code. This incompatibility arises from the expectation to teach subjects, some of which conflict with the moral principles upheld by the Torah and Jewish traditions. This undermines our core beliefs and poses a threat to the very foundations of our community and our way of life.

It is therefore imperative that the Draft be amended to encompass a broader and more inclusive understanding of ‘suitable education’. This should involve explicitly recognising the role of religious beliefs and values in shaping a child’s education and ensuring that the educational standards set by the state do not inadvertently marginalise or conflict with the educational approaches of religious communities. By doing so, the Draft can truly fulfil its purpose of guiding Local Authorities and parents in ensuring that every child receives an education that is not only academically sound but also respectful and accommodating of their cultural and religious heritage.

Defining ‘Suitable Education’ in Respect to Religious and Ethical Choices

Our religion intricately weaves into every facet of our lives, guiding our thoughts, speech, and actions. It is not a mere belief practiced at convenience; it is a fundamental part of our existence. Our educational ethos, deeply rooted in our religious lifestyle, transcends beyond a hobby or a part-time engagement. It is a continuous journey of observance and awareness, integral to our community’s existence.

The experience of a child raised in a strictly orthodox Jewish community might be challenging to comprehend for those outside our faith. For these children, their faith isn’t just a part of their life; it is a vibrant, integral component of their daily existence, filling them with enthusiasm, purpose, and fulfilment. Take, for example, the Sabbath - it is not just a day of rest but a profound spiritual experience, evoking deep feelings of nostalgia, belonging, and home. Each commandment in the Torah is not a mere directive but a source of joy and security, enriching their lives in significant ways.

Acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by previous generations to uphold our Torah education system is crucial. This dedication has been a cornerstone in preserving our religious and educational legacy, a legacy we are committed to continuing.

Thus, what constitutes ‘suitable’ education should be reflective of the religious or ethical choices of a family, as implied in s.9 of the 1996 Act. If a family opts for a religious education, then that should be the benchmark for suitability. The Draft must be amended so as to recognise that an education alienating a child from their family’s religious beliefs would be inherently unsuitable.

Education for Haredi families that immerses their children in their faith should be protected from inappropriate external interference, in harmony with the unadulterated traditions and religious teachings of the community. Precisely this principle was endorsed by the High Court under sections 71 and 77 of the Education Act 1944, in the case R v Secretary of State for Education and Science ex p. Talmud Torah Machzikei Haddass School Trust, [1985] 1 WLUK 778 Times, April 12, 1985, [1985] C.L.Y. 1110, where Woolf J, as he then was, is reported to have said:

“Where a school caters to the special traditions and characteristics of a minority sect within the community, it is suitable within Education Act 1944 s.71 and s.76 if it primarily equips children for a place in the community within which they live, rather than the way of life of the country as a whole, so long as it leaves the children an option to adopt some other way of life in the future if they wish to do so.”

This established legal principle must be reflected in the Draft. However, the Draft is implicitly in conflict with this legal principle by failing to give adequate weight to the religious beliefs of a child and those of their parents.

The Draft Guidance for LAs opens by stating that it does not wish to provide a formal ‘definition’ of ‘suitable’ education (at par. 3.7). Nevertheless, it goes on to list relevant considerations, that do not include religion.

It states, for example, that a ‘suitable’ education must include ‘sufficient secular education’ and especially literacy in English and numeracy. It also stresses that a child should be ‘capable of living on an autonomous basis so far as the individual chooses to do so’.

Such a narrow emphasis on secular education is evidently intended to estrange children from their parents, which conflicts with fundamental Human Rights principles. Education should enable a child to feel that they fully belong to and are part of their parents’ community. For instance, it would violate the criterion of being “capable of living on an autonomous basis” if a child were not taught in their parents’ language or received an education conflicting with the moral principles of their religion and traditions. This could potentially prevent them from remaining a full member of their community. Being ‘autonomous’ does not mean being alone. A child educated in a way that undermines the values of their community is destined to become estranged from their family or their faith community.

When a child lacks a clear understanding of their own culture and faith, they would struggle to remain part of their community. For those raised within a faith community, a ‘suitable education’ must mean maintaining full commitment to their faith.

The Draft needs to be amended to respect and uphold the values and traditions of religious communities.

Ethos and Outcomes of Haredi Education

Haredi education offers a holistic approach that nurtures both intellectual and personal growth within a framework that values traditional teachings alongside the development of character and learning skills. This education goes beyond mere academic knowledge, deeply integrating character development, ethics, and the acquisition of life-enhancing skills.

Our children, through their education, learn to embrace positive traits and overcome negative ones like laziness, arrogance, and anger. This process enables them to lead lives filled with purpose and enjoyment. They are taught the importance of a strong work ethic, continuous self-improvement, and the nurturing of both spiritual and physical well-being. This journey fosters self-discipline, effective time management, emotional intelligence, and the transformation of negative behaviours into positive habits. They learn the value of meaningful work and how it strengthens inner happiness, aligning life with values such as compassion and community contribution.

The graduates of our educational system are individuals of perseverance, motivation, confidence, and good citizenship. They acquire knowledge and intellectual skills through deep textual analysis, analytical thinking, and the development of original ideas. This approach results in an engaging and effective learning environment, shaping well-rounded individuals.

Our children’s education is broad and practical, encompassing various disciplines, including ethics, law, history, geography, architecture, and science, all interwoven within the framework of religious studies. Consequently, this comprehensive educational approach equips them with essential skills for success in diverse fields, fostering versatility and a broad-based aptitude.

Recognising the importance of a supportive community, our educational system is bolstered by extended family networks, contributing to the holistic development and well-being of our children. Education is personalised, meeting the unique needs of each child, and blending religious teachings with practical skills, ensuring they grow into responsible, ethical members of society.

The knowledge and linguistic skills our children acquire not only equips them with advanced proficiency in multiple languages and a deep understanding of their religious laws and traditions but also sharpens their analytical thinking through meticulous study of religious subjects and the acquisition of languages primarily Yiddish, Classical Hebrew and Aramaic, which are essential to attain general knowledge. This comprehensive foundation of skills at an early age positions them exceptionally well to rapidly gain proficiency in other languages and skills when the need arises, making them adept learners and adaptable individuals.

Public speaking is an integral part of our education, where boys deliver insightful speeches, usually from memory, in multiple languages during their Bar Mitzvah celebrations, showcasing their intellectual prowess and multilingual capabilities.

The successful outcomes of our education speak for themselves. Our children emerge from this educational model with confidence, well-equipped to face the challenges of the ever-evolving industries and careers that define our society’s future. Our education is driven by assessment and outcomes, ensuring that they adapt at an early age.

Our educational model produces confident individuals who are ready to face the challenges of present-day industries and careers. Driven by assessment and outcomes, it ensures early adaptability and preparedness for the future, embodying a balance of traditional values and current competencies. This approach underscores our commitment to providing an education that is deeply rooted in our traditions, while also equipping our children to thrive in a diverse and evolving world.

Recognition of the Role of Religion in Education: Proposed Draft Amendments

The DfE and Local Authorities must recognise their responsibility to respect and value Haredi education, as failing to do so can be deeply disrespectful and offensive to the very core of the Jewish Orthodox community’s essence.

The current Draft, however, appears one-sided, lacking recognition of the pivotal role religion plays in shaping the identity and self-respect of children within faith communities. This oversight suggests a failure to fully comply with Article 2 of Protocol 1 of the ECHR and might also be seen as a violation of the Department’s Public Sector Equality Duty under s.149(1) of the Equality Act of 2010, by not addressing the need to eliminate religious discrimination and to foster ‘equality of opportunity’ and good relations among those sharing a relevant protected characteristic.

The Draft Guidance to Local Authorities mentions the rights of parents to educate their children in their own religion in par. 3.6 merely to dismiss them, when it concludes “it does not mean that parents are the sole arbiters of what constitutes a ‘suitable’ education”.

In our view paragraph 3.6 of the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities is incorrect and should be redrafted. This assertion aligns with the ECHR and the Equality Act 2010, which provides that Local Authorities must be sensitive to a child’s belonging in a faith community. For certain children, a suitable education involves deep engagement with their family’s religious beliefs and practices.

Paragraph 3.9(c) should be revised to acknowledge that many parents, especially within the Haredi community, opt for different methods and paces when teaching literacy in English and numeracy compared to the state school system. This is primarily because Haredi children acquire advanced proficiency in multiple languages and sharp analytical thinking skills through their unique upbringing style. As a result, they can quickly attain proficiency in English and numeracy when the need arises, thanks to their development of robust practical mathematical skills. They prioritise subjects that are relevant and useful for everyday life over areas like Trigonometry or Calculus, which are considered irrelevant for their daily needs.

In summary, the Draft should reflect the significant role of religion in the education of children, particularly in the Haredi community. This includes modifying paragraph 2.12 (Draft for Parents) and paragraph 3.9 (Draft for Local Authorities) to appropriately acknowledge and respect the unique educational methods and priorities of the Haredi community. Such amendments would ensure that the Draft is more inclusive, respectful, and accommodating of the diverse educational landscapes within our society.

We believe the following sentences should be added there, as follows:

[existing text: An education which is entirely religious without any secular element is highly unlikely to be considered suitable; [proposed new text immediately following the above: However, when it comes to a predominantly religious education, each case depends on the specific context. If a child is growing up within a traditional community of faith, for example the Haredi community, it will be expected that matters of religion and faith will be the most important elements in his or her education, in accordance with that community’s traditions and the wishes of the parents]. [existing text:] Education may be deemed unsuitable if it leads to a child being isolated from their peers, and therefore hinders their social development;

To be replaced with:

[proposed new text: Education may be deemed unsuitable if it leads to a child being isolated from their family and their peers and thereby fails to provide to a child the means of belonging to the faith community of his or her parents as an equal member of that community;

Recognition of Parental Rights in Education: Draft Amendments Proposal

Furthermore, the DfE’s acknowledgment of parents’ choice for alternative education, including home education, which is protected as a right both by the Education Act of 1996 and the European Convention on Human Rights, underscores the fundamental significance of parental discretion. This recognition stems from the fact that parents are uniquely positioned to make decisions about their children’s education. Their deep knowledge of their child’s needs, values, and potential, coupled with their innate parental affection and unwavering commitment to their child’s well-being, makes them the most suitable decision-makers. Home educating parents generally provide stability in child-rearing, tailor education to address individual strengths and weaknesses, and maintain a forward-looking approach to their child’s future achievement. This underscores the importance of respecting these considerations and upholding the diversity of family values and beliefs, including the right to determine what is deemed a ‘suitable education’ for their children.

The proposed specification in the Draft that defines ‘suitable’ education as one that must be strictly secular, is not in accordance with the law or with the most appropriate interpretation of conventional ‘British values’, which is invoked in par. 2.12 of the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities.

Conventional British values respect religious traditions and practices. The exclusive focus on secular education as the only system for ‘suitable’ education undermines, therefore, conventional British Values and raises serious concerns about the possibility of unlawful state indoctrination. This would be the imposition of a single majority worldview on a child. Such state indoctrination is unlawful under English and human rights law. The state has no right to indoctrinate our children.

It appears that through the Draft the Department is seeking to apply in effect and by subterfuge the Independent School Standards to the very different field of Home Education. There is, however, no legal basis for regulating home education, as it is not regulated by the current statutory framework.

Moreover, for the sake of completeness, we should add that the introduction of new standardised curricula in subjects such as RSE, PSHE, and Spiritual, Moral, Social, and Cultural developments for independent schools is, in our considered view, a regrettable violation. Interfering with parents’ rights to provide education to their children according to their religion within a school context is not only offensive but also contravenes the right to religious belief protected by the Human Rights Act.

These new subjects lack rigorous efficacy testing to demonstrate their wisdom and, therefore, their safety. They are potentially detrimental to children, regardless of their background. Some families have chosen to home educate their children specifically to protect them from potentially harmful instruction on intimate matters that, within their tradition, are deemed immodest, inappropriate, and, in the case of Haredi Jewish people, contrary to the Code of Jewish Law.

If the Department sought to impose this radical secular teaching onto home educating families, it would be denying the very point and meaning of the parental right to home educate one’s children.

In addition, the Draft’s reliance on test-and exam-based metrics to define ‘suitable’ education lacks any solid foundations in empirical evidence or in law. The efficacy of such metrics is open to question. We firmly endorse an outcome-based educational concept that prioritises real-world success and the acquisition of practical life skills over assessment solely reliant on standardised tests and exams.

Changes to the existing education system must also consider their impact on legal rights and community values to ensure they are preserved and respected.

Section 4.4.1. – Comments regarding what the Guidance says about preliminary notices and School Attendance Orders.

Proposal to Change the Draft’s Approach to Home Education Supervision

The Draft introduces an excessively onerous process of supervision. The Draft fails to recognise the rights of families to choose and provide the appropriate education for their children. Consequently, the proposal is to impose supervision on families as a matter of course. This is reprehensible to many families, especially those from the Haredi community, who regard any such intrusion as entirely unacceptable, other than in situations where the authorities have reason to believe that a specific child “is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm.” (Children Act, section 47(1)b).

The Draft Guidance is clearly directing Local Authorities to be even more aggressive and overbearing in their relations with parents. We believe this is a serious violation.

The education of a child depends on four elements under English law. This was set out by Lord Bingham in the case of Ali v Lord Grey School [2006] UKHL 14, par. 16, as follows:

“This fourfold foundation has endured over a long period because it has, I think, certain inherent strengths. First, it recognises that the party with the keenest personal interest in securing the best available education for a child ordinarily is, or ought to be, the parent of the child. Depending on age, maturity and family background, the child may or may not share that interest. But the parent has a statutory duty. Secondly, the regime recognises that for any child attending school it is that school through which the education provided by the state is in practice delivered. The relationship between school and pupil is close and personal: hence the restrictions on its interruption or termination. It is a relationship resembling, but for the want of consideration, a contractual relationship. But, thirdly, the regime recognises the need for a safety net or longstop to ensure that the education is not neglected of those who for any reason (whether ‘illness, exclusion from school or otherwise’) are not being educated at school in the ordinary way. It is plainly intended that every child of compulsory school age should receive appropriate education in one way if not another, and that responsibility rests in the last resort with the LEA”.

Lord Bingham correctly describes the role of the local authority as a ‘safety net’. It is not that of a regulator.

The Draft amends the 2019 Guidance significantly in order to move from the idea of a ‘safety net’ to the idea of a comprehensive quasi-regulator. It creates a novel process that requires local authorities to take positive action each year to regulate the provision of home education by parents in a number of procedural steps. We believe that there is no basis in law for such a framework. Although the local authority has certain powers to intervene where there is reason to believe that a specific child is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm, it does not have the power to arbitrarily interfere in the educational program selected by the parents. The Draft stretches the limits of what is permitted under the current law, going beyond what is permitted.

It is important to note here that the basis of the power of Local Authorities is s. 436A of the Education Act 1996, which was introduced by virtue of s. 4 of the Education and Inspections Act 2006. It is relevant to add here that the legislative record shows that the then government had no intention of introducing any kind of regulatory system for home education. The then government explicitly rejected an amendment in the House of Lords (by Baroness Walmsley) according to which a local authority would have a ‘duty to secure the child’s right to an education’. The government rejected it.

Lord Adonis, referring also to the ruling of Ali v Lord Grey School, said the following:

Furthermore, an effect of placing a duty on local authorities to secure the right of every child to suitable education in the way proposed here could, we are advised, be used as a legal argument to cut across parental choice and the right of children to be educated either at home or at an independent school.

It follows that s.436a should not be used as a possible legal basis for an alleged power of a Local Authority to regulate home education. The text does not allow it. The history of English law does not allow it. The clear legislative intent behind s. 436A was clearly and explicitly against it.

Protection of Parents’ Right to Home Education and Legal Obligations

The 2019 guidelines stated the correct position in this part of the Draft. It noted at par. 3.2 as follows: ‘Parents have a right to educate their children at home’. Astonishingly, even though the underlying statutory framework has not changed, the 2023 Draft Guidance on Local Authorities has chosen to remove this sentence from the sections concerning process. Instead, the statement that parents have a right to educate their children at home survives only in the ‘Introduction’, giving it less weight in relation to the Local Authority’s process of fact finding, as it were a general direction and not an established legal right.

This is a clear indication of the direction government policy is heading, but it presents a manifest conflict with the law. As clearly stated in the Education Act 1996 s7, parents have the legal right in English law to home educate their children. This right is clear and leads to specific duties on the part of public bodies, including the Secretary of State and Local Authorities. If the Government wishes to change this position it must persuade Parliament to amend the Education Act 1996 and the relevant statutory framework.

The right of parents to home educate their children entails that home education is not to be treated as achieving the same results as school education. Otherwise, home education would not provide a genuine alternative, but would be an empty promise.

These proposed measures could potentially raise concerns regarding compliance with certain human rights provisions, particularly in relation to the Haredi community: a) Article 8 of the ECHR, as they restrict families from choosing what ideas, principles, and traditions are passed down from parents to children, and interfere with families’ ability to spend their private time as they see fit; b) Article 9 of the ECHR, as they hinder the religious instruction of young people and obstruct faith-based practices within families from faith-based communities; c) Article 14 of the ECHR, when considered alongside Article 2 of Protocol 1, as they impede young Jewish people from receiving an education in line with their faith, in a way that children of other faiths would not be similarly affected.

The Local Authorities supervisory powers over home educating parents must be exercised only when there are reasons to believe a child is in danger of significant harm. The Draft Guidance for LAs however misinterprets that legal position at 4.1 as follows:

“If a local authority is aware that a child of compulsory school age is not attending a state or registered independent school full time and it is unclear how that child’s education is being provided, the local authority has a duty to try to establish whether the child is receiving suitable education otherwise’.

There is no legal duty on parents to inform the Local Authority that home education is being provided (Draft for LAs 5.2 & for Parents 4.1). There is also no legal duty for the local authority to intervene without the parents’ consent in a child’s education unless there are reasons to believe a child is in danger of significant harm. Likewise, LA’s should refrain from questioning any statements made by parents and should not require them to provide annual reports or regular updates about the education provided.

Such active and intrusive oversight would be unlawful, given the governments admission that home education works for the most part very well.

Considerations Regarding Home-Education Registration and Data Privacy

Most Haredi parents oppose the concept of a voluntary (or perhaps a compulsory, if new legislation were enacted) registration scheme for home-educated children, as provided in par. 4.9 of the Draft for LAs.

Our concerns arise from the prevailing narrative, as illustrated in a House of Lords debate on 5 July 2023. This was about “unregistered schools” during which views were expressed about the need for “Children not in school” registers and ensuring “suitable and safe education” were based on untrue assertions rather than evidence. These views do not accurately reflect the diversity and effectiveness of the educational practices within the Haredi community.

The Children’s Commissioner for England’s proposal to assign all children with a unique identifier to enable data collection and inter-agency sharing of that data, without the consent of parents, heightens fears of increased state surveillance, reminiscent of tactics used by authoritarian regimes for targeting specific groups. This raises further serious concerns about the misuse of such a register and its implications for family and personal privacy.

Such provisions would potentially also breach Data Protection laws as set out in Article 6 of the UK GDPR. The lack of clarity in the Draft opens the door for Local Authorities to misuse their powers to process the relevant data.

Advocating for Inclusive Home Education Policies and Parental Rights

We have significant concerns that the Department’s approach may inadvertently lead to disproportionate focus on the Haredi community, potentially exacerbating instances of discrimination. This fear was amplified by its publication of the Schools Bill’s Equalities Impact Assessment. In this the DfE acknowledged that “The settings which will become regulated will in very many cases be institutions which currently provide a very narrow, predominantly religious education to conservative faith communities, especially some Charedi Jewish communities concentrated in Manchester, Gateshead and (particularly) North London/Essex. The impact of this measure will significantly impact on these communities, those within the communities who operate and conduct these settings, and the children within them who attend these religious-education settings” and admitted that “… some possibly involving sending children abroad”.

It is imperative that the Government embraces a more inclusive stance towards home education, one that respects the varied educational preferences and distinct needs of diverse communities, including those grounded in faith.

When a parent is providing home education in accordance with an established religious tradition or aligned with their ethical convictions, we believe that there is no reason to doubt the parents’ ability to deliver it effectively. It should be assumed, as is the case with parenting in general, that the education provided by the parents will be suitable most of the time, based on the balance of probabilities.

There is no need to investigate a family, unless there is a separate finding of fact that challenges the presumption that the parental right is exercised sufficiently well. The local authority may make inquiries only if there is reason to believe that a specific child is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm. More onerous periodic processes of inspection or interview violate the right of parents to choose home education.

In cases requiring Local Authority intervention, communication should occur through a parent-designated representative. This representative should hold a key position within the Local Authority’s panel to ensure the family’s interests are well-represented and respected.

Proposed Amendments to Home Education Guidance

In particular we believe that the following amendments to the 2019 Guidance should not be made:

Par. 4.1, Draft Guidance for Local Authorities

The proposed new text is:

4.1 This will involve local authorities contacting parents to obtain information about the child’s education. Whilst parents do not have a legal duty to respond to such enquiries, providing information about the education provision is the easiest way to demonstrate to the local authority that a child is in receipt of suitable education.

This provision is disproportionate and intrusive and has no basis in law. Parents have no legal obligation to provide an account of their methods or their syllabus to the local authority.

Furthermore, considering the intricacies of the Haredi education, the local authority would not have the understanding and the expertise to assess it.

Par. 4.3 Draft Guidance for Local Authorities

The proposed new text is:

4.3. However, for education to be suitable, it should feature elements of literacy and numeracy, and the learning should be sufficient to equip the child for life in wider society

This provision assumes that all families in the United Kingdom require exclusively secular education. This is not true. In some religious contexts numeracy and literacy is provided in broader religious teaching. Local authorities are not in the position to understand and to scrutinise those methods, nor do they have the power to do so. It should also be noted that education needs to equip the child for life in their own society. The successful outcomes among our graduates in broader society attest to the effectiveness of our education.

Par. 4.9 Draft Guidance for Local Authorities

The proposed new text is:

4.9 [fourth bullet point] Contact parents at least an [sic] annual basis so [sic] the authority may reasonably inform itself of the current suitability of the education provided. It is possible that ... may be brief.

This provision is excessively onerous. There is no need to contact parents annually unless there is reason to believe that a specific child is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm. When a child is home educated, it must be assumed that home education is delivered in an appropriate manner, unless there is evidence to the contrary.

D) Par. 6.3 Draft Guidance for Local Authorities

The proposed new text is:

6.3... The Department is of the view that seeing the child can be an effective means to judge whether it appears that the child is not receiving suitable education. ... However, seeing the child in their educational setting can be very valuable as part of considering whether it appears that the child is not receiving suitable education.

This provision is entirely misguided and possibly unlawful. Neither the Local Authority nor the Department for Education may ask parents to meet with an officer from the Local Authority. This may well be an oppressive and traumatic experience for the family and for the children involved.

E) Retaining a reference

We believe that the following text, which appeared in the earlier version of the 2019 Guidance at par. 2.4 should not be removed and be retained in this section as it is vital to maintain the correct balance between the responsibilities of parents and those of LAs. It could be included as a stand-alone point or as part of par. 4.1 of the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities:

Approaches such as autonomous and self-directed learning, undertaken with a very flexible stance as to when education is taking place, should be judged by outcomes, not on the basis that a different way of educating children must be wrong. F) Par. 5.4 of the Draft Guidance for Parents.

The following text appears at par. 5.4 of the Draft Guidance for Parents:

5.4 To fulfil their duties, local authorities have the right to make informal enquiries of you to find out what education is being provided and whether it is suitable. The local authority should make informal enquiries if it becomes aware that you are educating a child at home. To aid a local authority’s judgment as to whether education appears suitable, this could include, for example, requests for face-to-face meetings (with or without your child), phone conversations, examples of work produced, or reports outlining educational process.

This is not true. Local Authorities do not have the right to make any inquiries unless they have reason to believe that a specific child is suffering or is likely to suffer significant harm.

In addition, the phrase ‘to aid a local authority’s judgment as to whether education appears suitable, this could include, for example, request for face-to-face meetings (with or without your child)’ is not grammatically correct. It is therefore ambiguous and potentially misleading (there is no subject, the sentence starts with ‘to aid’ – and not ‘in order to aid’ - and the word ‘this’ does not refer to anything at all). The true situation is as follows. The Local Authority has no right under any circumstances to demand face to face meetings. The issue must be examined on a case-by-case basis. It is certain, for example, that face-to-face meetings between Haredi children or families and representatives of the Council may be traumatic and distressing for them. The Draft should make it clear that is entirely within the rights of the parents to refuse such face-to-face meetings with the Local Authority without adverse consequences. The UK GDPR emphasises that obtaining high-quality consent requires ensuring that the consent is genuine and free from any fear of repercussions.

Section 6.3.1. - Comments regarding support to parents

Shift Towards Increased Control in Support for Home-Educating Parents

The pertinent section of the Draft Guidance for Local Authorities is found in paragraph 4.9, spanning pages 16-17. This section, which encompasses approximately two pages, primarily focuses on how Local Authorities may exercise control over parents. Notably, there is very little in the Draft concerning the provision of support from Local Authorities to home-educating parents.

There are only one or two sentences that may point to some help:

• provide parents with a named contact who is familiar with EHE policy and practice and understands a range of pedagogies. This officer should organise relevant training on the law and the diversity of EHE methods for all officers who have contact with home-educating families;

Even this ‘named contact’ is concerned with supervision and the law, not with helping families.

A further reference is even more vague and without any detail:

“At a minimum, we would expect local authorities to offer guidance to all known home-educating families in their area about their rights and obligations, and provide advice on good practice and available resources for parents who request it. Local authorities may also wish to consider hosting engagement events as a means to engage with, and listen to, local home educators.”

The only thing that appears to be of interest to the Department is how the Local Authority can supervise and control the parents. There is nothing concrete here as to how the Local Authority might practically assist parents. The whole exercise appears to be an attempt to discourage parents from home education or to impose unpleasant consequences on them if they do.

It is very disappointing that the Department takes the view that the relationship between the Local Authorities and home educating parents is one of mistrust and therefore seeking to supervise and control them.

Section 8.3.1.– Comments in relation to safeguarding.

Safeguarding Measures Utilised for the Purpose of Ideological Secularisation

While safeguarding children remains paramount, state interventions should be a last resort and based on solid evidence of harm. Safeguarding entails three distinct levels of responsibility. Primary safeguarding rests with parents, who bear the duty of protecting their children. Secondary safeguarding involves external support and services aimed at enhancing child safety. In contrast, third-level safeguarding, also known as child protection, refers to state intervention when parental responsibility falls short.

Legally, it is well-established that natural parents are best suited to raise a child. Acknowledging the significance of diverse parenting practices is crucial. The state should respect a broad spectrum of parenting approaches unless they constitute significant harm to the child.

There is no established correlation between home education and safeguarding risk. Human rights laws emphasise the paramount importance of evaluating alternatives and considering proportionality before resorting to compulsory state intervention.

It is vital to bear in mind that child safeguarding and education laws operate within different legal frameworks. Concerns in one area must not automatically imply transference to the other.

Greater legal safeguards should only be used in exceptional circumstances, and these interventions should be deployed sparingly as the severity of the situation escalates. Lastly, it is imperative not to employ misleading language to unjustifiably associate safeguarding concerns with home education.

Misusing the safeguarding principle to impose state ideologies on children is not only unlawful but also undermines parental authority and is counterproductive to children’s welfare.

Moreover, In the section ‘Further Information’ there is the following reference at paragraph 10.11.b. to ‘religious education’ in certain ‘minority communities’. The text states:

‘It is important to note that the Department does not consider the provision of solely religious education as meeting the relevant components [sic] to be considered [sic] a ‘suitable education’.

Apart from its stylistic and grammatical errors which may make the meaning of this sentence ambiguous, this sentence appears to be saying that ‘solely religious education’ is never ‘suitable education’. If so, the sentence exhibits unacceptable prejudice against Haredi education and against many faith communities.

Such a sentence would be unlawful in light of the Department’s obligations to communities of faith under the Equality Act 2010. As we showed above, for certain faith communities, religious education is objectively one element of a ‘suitable education’ for a child growing up in such a community. It is blatantly prejudiced and discriminatory to claim that an education aligned with the traditions of such a community is worthless or even harmful. The opposite is true: it would be unsuitable not to provide such education to a child of the community. This education is the only way possible for a child to become an equal and autonomous member of the community. To the extent that this Draft denies that fact, it is wrong and possibly unlawful.

The apparent disregard for religious values within the Draft, particularly those that disproportionately impact the Haredi community by attempting to erode the foundational tenets of their cherished beliefs and posing an existential threat to their way of life, raises significant concerns about the Draft, which regrettably prioritises ideological secularisation over our children’s bright futures.

Yours sincerely,

Rabbi Asher Gratt

President

British Rabbinical Union

Copied for Information:

The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister.