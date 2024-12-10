27th November 2024

The Right Honourable Baroness Smith of Malvern

Minister of State (Minister for Skills)

Department for Education

Sanctuary Buildings

Great Smith Street

London, SW1P 3BT

by email: smithjq@parliament.uk; catherine.mckinnell.mp@parliament.uk; sec-of-state.ps@education.gov.uk

james.magill@education.gov.uk; mckinnell.ps@education.gov.uk; bridget.phillipson.mp@parliament.uk

Copied to:

The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education

Ms. Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State for School Standards

The Rt Hon Stephen Morgan MP, Minister for Early Education

Dear Baroness Smith,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing on behalf of the British Rabbinical Union to commend your commitment to ensuring the highest standards of education for all children in our nation, while also raising some concerns regarding the potential implications of the Home Education Register Bill. I wish to draw your attention to a letter from the Rt Hon Stephen Morgan MP, which underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring children receive a safe and suitable education. I have copied Mr. Morgan into this letter as it addresses related matters.

During the second reading of the Bill in the House of Lords on 15 November 2024, you graciously acknowledged receiving my correspondence. I greatly appreciated your assurance that the Bill would not grant additional powers to local authorities over home education content. However, this assurance, contingent upon the education provided being deemed ‘suitable,’ raises a point requiring clarification. The vague and nebulous definition of ‘suitable’ renders it susceptible to biased interpretation, potentially leading to unwarranted interventions and unintended consequences.

Without clear parameters, this proviso risks misapplication, potentially leading to intrusive enforcement by local officers who may lack the understanding or respect for the nuances of different lifestyles and beliefs. This could result in officers demanding entry into private homes to evaluate the education being provided. By relying on subjective criteria to judge whether the education aligns with their interpretation of what is ‘suitable,’ the Bill risks shaping young minds to conform to state-mandated beliefs and values, potentially influenced by an officer’s personal views.

As stated during evidence to the House of Commons Education Committee, “there is no evidence that home education produces worse outcomes than other forms of education”. This underscores the need to clearly define ‘suitable’ education in a way that respects diverse approaches.

The definition of ‘suitable’ education is central to this Bill. Without clarity, it’s like building on quicksand, failing to provide a solid foundation for a robust educational framework.

While literacy, numeracy, and adherence to traditional British values are undeniably important, true education extends beyond these fundamentals. It shapes character, fosters resilience, and nurtures analytical thinking and practical skills - qualities essential for children to thrive as well-rounded members of society.

Given its significance, any definition of ‘suitable’ education must respect the diverse educational approaches that have successfully served communities in this nation for generations. Imposing untested ideologies or rigid standards on established systems risks undermining cultural heritage, curtailing liberties, and dismantling proven educational models that have stood the test of time.

For instance, certain provisions within the RSE and PSHE curriculum present significant challenges. These new ideologies not only lack robust, independent, and empirically derived evidence to address concerns about their potential immediate and long-term detrimental impacts, but they also risk undermining the foundations of a community’s way of life by contradicting its deeply rooted ethical principles and beliefs.

Moreover, it raises serious concerns that the imposition of such newly adopted ideologies erodes deeply rooted morals and cultural foundations that have underpinned civilisations for millennia, while suppressing traditional views through tactics that intimidate or ridicule. This raises serious questions: how can such an approach foster true diversity and respect in education?

I appeal to you to consider these concerns and engage with representatives of the families most affected by the proposed changes to develop an educational framework that respects diversity, upholds fundamental rights, and ensures the best possible outcomes for all children.

Thank you for taking the time to consider this vital matter. We would welcome the opportunity to further discuss these issues and contribute to shaping a vision for an inclusive and effective education system.

Yours sincerely,

Rabbi Asher Gratt

President, British Rabbinical Union

CC:

The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education

Ms. Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State for School Standards

The Rt Hon Stephen Morgan MP, Minister for Early Education