BRITISH RABBINICAL UNION SUBMITS SIGNIFICANT RESPONSE TO THE CHILDREN’S WELLBEING AND SCHOOLS BILL

The British Rabbinical Union has today submitted a detailed response to the Public Bill Committee, addressing the far-reaching implications of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill 2025. The submission, authored by Rabbi Asher Gratt, President of the British Rabbinical Union, and endorsed by Chief Rabbi David Weis, underscores the community’s resolute commitment to safeguarding its educational autonomy and resisting any government interference in the principles of Haredi education.

The letter firmly opposes the Bill’s intrusive provisions, which threaten to undermine the community’s religious rights. However, recognising the constraints imposed by the legislative process, the British Rabbinical Union has proposed a framework that protects the integrity of Haredi education while meeting oversight requirements in a manner consistent with the community’s values.

Key proposals include:

· Outcomes-Based Education: A clear definition of “suitable education” that aligns with the outcomes-driven approach of Haredi education. Unlike conventional curricula that focus on specific subjects, the Haredi system equips pupils with a broad base of knowledge, deep thinking skills, and analytical abilities. These inherent qualities enable students to excel and adapt to a wide range of challenges when required, proving the system’s enduring efficacy. · Dedicated Inspectorate: The creation of an independent Haredi educational inspectorate to oversee adherence to the agreed educational framework without interference in religious content or methodology. The inspectorate’s remit would include oversight of practical matters such as fire safety, sanitary conditions, and health and safety, ensuring transparency and accountability while respecting the community’s autonomy. · Temporary Exemptions: A phased approach to registration, ensuring that no Haredi institutions are subject to oversight until the inspectorate and the definition of suitable education are agreed and fully operational.

“This submission makes one thing unequivocally clear: we are not in a position to compromise on the religious principles and unique framework of Haredi education,” said Rabbi Gratt. “The proposals we have put forward aim to preserve the integrity of our longstanding educational practices, while ensuring compliance with external requirements in a manner that respects our community’s unique needs and values, and provides the government with essential oversight capabilities.”

The submission highlights the longstanding success of Haredi education in producing generations of morally grounded and productive individuals. The proposed framework ensures that oversight is guided by pre-agreed definitions and remains non-intrusive, maintaining the autonomy of the community.

The British Rabbinical Union urges the government to adopt these proposals, which uphold the rights of faith communities while addressing its safeguarding objectives.