There is a temptation, when legislation is politically charged, to reduce disagreement to outcomes. Are the intentions good? Is safeguarding necessary? Does the State have responsibilities toward children?

Those questions matter—but they are not the questions that concern me here. The more consequential question is whether Parliament still insists on defining the limits of power before granting it.

There are moments in the life of a legislature when the substance of a Bill matters less than the principle by which it advances. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill represents one such moment.

The deeper issue is not what the State seeks to do, but how it proposes to do it. More specifically, it concerns an emerging constitutional practice: the suggestion that fundamental questions about state authority, parental rights, and religious freedom can safely be resolved after legislation is enacted, through guidance, consultation, or what officials describe as ‘future arrangements.’

That approach inverts the proper order of lawmaking. Its practical effect is to grant power first, while deferring deliberation on its limits until after enactment.

When process is mistaken for reassurance

In correspondence last year, the Department stated that while certain proposed amendments could not be accommodated on the face of the Bill, ‘there are elements… that we could take forward via non-legislative changes that address your concerns.’ Stakeholders, it was suggested, would have opportunities to feed into future arrangements once the statutory framework was in place.

With respect, this approach is troubling not because of motive, but because of principle.

What it proposes—whether intentionally or not—is that questions going to the heart of constitutional norms and democratic accountability should be set aside now, on the understanding that they may be resolved later through informal or discretionary mechanisms.

This departs from the settled operation of our constitutional system, and from the principles by which it has historically been governed.

Why foundational questions cannot be deferred

Where legislation seeks to expand executive authority over education—particularly in ways that may intrude into family life, ethos-aligned educational practice, and long-established community institutions—Parliament’s duty extends beyond assessing whether the policy aim is laudable.

Parliament must ask whether the scope, limits, and safeguards of that authority are defined with sufficient clarity before it is granted.

Once primary legislation is enacted, the constitutional baseline shifts. What was previously a right becomes a permission. What once required justification becomes a matter of administrative discretion.

Ministerial assurances, however sincerely offered, bind no successor. They create no enforceable entitlement. They offer no remedy if departed from.

This is not conjecture. This is the settled logic of our constitutional order.

Consider a framework in which Parliament authorises new oversight powers, but leaves unanswered in statute how lawful educational provision is to be distinguished from non-compliance, or how specialist systems are to be assessed. Once enacted, those questions are no longer resolved by Parliament, but by guidance, inspection practice, and internal policy decisions. At that point, the scope of the law is not discovered—it is constructed, case by case, by those charged with enforcing it.

Consultation cannot replace protection

It is often said that concerns can be addressed through consultation after the fact. But consultation, important though it is, is not a constitutional safeguard.

Consultation imposes a duty of fairness in process. It does not impose an obligation to accept substance. It cannot compel outcomes, and it cannot constrain power where statute is silent.

Where Parliament leaves fundamental questions unanswered on the face of legislation, those questions do not remain open. They are resolved by default in favour of the executive.

Guidance may soften how power is exercised, but it cannot limit the power itself in law. Nor can it prevent future reinterpretation by those with different priorities, different political pressures, or different understandings of what the public interest requires.

To suggest otherwise is to mistake process for protection.

Trust is not a legal standard

There is a deeper danger here, one that extends beyond any single Bill.

To proceed on the basis that constitutional concerns can be managed later through goodwill or administrative restraint is to ask citizens to rely on trust rather than law. That is not how a system governed by the rule of law is meant to function.

Our constitutional architecture exists precisely because trust—however well placed in the moment—is not a substitute for legal certainty. The purpose of statute is not to assume bad faith. It is to prevent arbitrariness by ensuring that authority is exercised within defined and knowable limits.

Power, once conferred, tends to expand unless clearly bounded. That is not an accusation. It is an observation borne out by centuries of practice. It is why we have statutes at all.

Why the precedent matters

If Parliament accepts that legislation may be passed with vague definitions or contested insertions, on the understanding that their consequences will be ‘worked out later,’ this approach will not remain confined to one Bill or the affected communities.

It establishes a precedent that statutory clarity is optional. That citizens must look to informal policy processes, rather than to the law itself, for the protection of their rights. That the boundaries of state authority can be drawn retrospectively, by those who exercise it.

That is a troubling direction for any democratic system to take.

History bears this out. Where Parliament has enacted frameworks containing undefined or elastic concepts, assurances that scope would later be clarified by guidance have too often proved illusory. Over time, interpretation has followed enforcement convenience rather than legislative intent, requiring later judicial or legislative correction that could have been avoided by clarity at the outset.

The rule of law demands that laws be accessible, intelligible, and predictable. It demands that citizens be able to know, in advance, the legal framework governing their conduct—not discover it piecemeal through guidance, pilot schemes, or evolving administrative practice.

Parliament’s responsibility at this moment

Parliament still has an opportunity, even at this late stage, to insist that clarity precede coercion and that safeguards be embedded before power is exercised.

This is not obstruction. It is not resistance to safeguarding. It is the minimum demanded by constitutional principle.

Where the State claims new authority over family life, educational choice, and religious practice, the extent and limits of that authority must be defined clearly, transparently, and in law—now, while the Bill is live, not later when the framework is already set.

Why this moment matters

The question, then, is not whether safeguarding matters. It does. The question is whether Parliament will grant power now and negotiate its boundaries later—whether clarity can safely follow enactment rather than precede it, and whether trust in officials is an adequate substitute for limits defined in law.

History suggests it is not. Once this threshold is crossed—once Parliament accepts that it may legislate first and deliberate on constitutional boundaries later—it is rarely revisited. The power granted remains. The boundaries promised fade.

That is why this moment matters. Not because one community seeks special treatment, and not because safeguarding is unimportant, but because the principle at stake—that state power must be defined before it is exercised—is the foundation upon which all our other rights depend.

What Parliament decides here will echo far beyond this Bill.