Arbitrary Enforcement in Home Education Policy

The provisions of the Bill, particularly the undefined term “suitable education” and the expanded powers granted to local authorities, lack empirical justification, risk overreach into fundamental rights, and fail to include safeguards against arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.

Lack of Evidence and Justification:

Unlike legislation grounded in objective standards that addresses measurable risks, this Bill targets home education without evidence of comparable harm. Such a framework disproportionately affects specific communities without justification, inviting arbitrariness and undermining public confidence.

Risks from Vagueness:

Unlike other laws requiring compliance that address clear, immediate risks with measurable outcomes, the Bill relies on undefined and vague terms like “suitable education.” This creates a discriminatory framework that disproportionately affects certain communities, allowing for arbitrary and inconsistent enforcement.

Impact on Rule of Law and Public Confidence:

This lack of clarity undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence. The Bill’s provisions fail to meet the necessary standards of clarity, objectivity, and proportionality, rendering it incompatible with human rights obligations.