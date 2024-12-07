Collectively, these deficiencies render the Bill disproportionate and incompatible with fundamental rights protections. Its provisions fail to meet the required standards of necessity, proportionality, and evidential support, instead imposing undue burdens on families and minority communities without justification.

Judicial Principles:

The proportionality test requires legislative measures to address a pressing social need while carefully balancing the impact on individual rights against the intended benefits (Bank Mellat v HM Treasury (No. 2) [2013] UKSC 39; Sunday Times v UK (1979-80) 2 EHRR 245). Legislation impacting fundamental rights must meet strict criteria, including necessity, proportionality, and evidence of a pressing social need. The Home Education Register Bill fails to meet these benchmarks.

Unlike security laws, which address clear and imminent risks to public safety, such as airport screening protecting against terrorism, this Bill targets parents engaged in lawful and conscientious education practices without evidence of systemic harm. Furthermore, compulsory education laws already exist, providing a framework that balances parental autonomy with the state’s role in ensuring children receive an education.

The Bill introduces an unnecessary extra layer of regulation, assuming—without evidence—that home-educated children are inherently at risk. Local authorities already have mechanisms to intervene under the Education Act 1996 when safeguarding concerns arise. This Bill does not enhance safety but instead imposes unwarranted burdens on families, shifting the balance from protecting individual rights toward intrusive state control.

The proportionality test also requires that laws interfering with fundamental rights pursue a legitimate aim, be necessary, and have a rational connection to that aim. This Bill fails to meet these criteria, as it lacks justification, necessity, and evidence-based support, rendering it disproportionate and incompatible with ECHR-protected rights and freedoms.