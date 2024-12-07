Section 4 of the HRA 1998 empowers courts to declare primary legislation incompatible with ECHR rights where necessary.

Relevant Articles of the ECHR include:

Article 8 : Right to respect for private and family life, requiring that interference be lawful, necessary, and proportionate.

Article 9 : Freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, protecting the practice of beliefs in public and private life. Imposing state-mandated content without accommodations for religious or philosophical beliefs creates undue pressure on minority communities and lacks proportionate safeguards.

Article 2 of Protocol 1: Right to education, obligating the state to respect parents’ religious and philosophical convictions.

The Bill’s provisions allowing local authorities to assess educational suitability grant broad and intrusive powers, threatening family privacy without demonstrable necessity or proportionality, particularly given the absence of evidence of a pressing need to interfere. The proportionality test requires that any interference with rights be the least restrictive means to achieve a legitimate aim. Even “gentle” intrusions must be demonstrably necessary and proportionate. This Bill is not supported by clear evidence of harm or measurable benefits and lacks empirical evidence of widespread issues in home education. The vague provisions amplify the risk of arbitrary enforcement, failing to balance public interest with individual freedoms effectively. Furthermore, the Bill risks setting a dangerous precedent of state overreach into private family life, a sphere explicitly protected under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Existing legislation, such as the Education Act 1996, already provides mechanisms for targeted interventions where safeguarding concerns exist, rendering these additional measures unnecessary and disproportionate.

Interference with Article 8 must meet strict criteria: it must be lawful, pursue a legitimate aim, and be proportionate to that aim (R (T) v Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police [2014] UKSC 35). The Bill fails this test by granting broad and unchecked discretion to local authorities without providing sufficient safeguards to prevent overreach or arbitrary application.

The European Court of Human Rights recognises the importance of protecting religious diversity in education (Kokkinakis v Greece (1993) 17 EHRR 397). The Bill’s omission of exemptions or accommodations for religious practices undermines this principle. The proposed changes would lead to significant variations in what is deemed culturally appropriate, yet the Bill provides no reassurances to address these disparities, potentially forcing families to conform to standards incompatible with their beliefs and practices.

Article 2 of Protocol 1 enshrines parental rights to shape their children’s education in line with their religious and philosophical convictions. The Bill undermines this right by imposing vague and potentially coercive state and Local Authority standards, which could compromise children’s futures and conflict with community norms. The imposition of additional content deemed “valuable” by the state, without clear safeguards, constitutes a form of coercion. Courts have consistently required legislative measures to respect parental autonomy and avoid undue burdens that conflict with such convictions. The Bill’s provisions create a chilling effect on educational choice by enforcing undefined and potentially incompatible standards.