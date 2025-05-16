Rabbi’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ron's avatar
ron
25m

As no one else has pointed this out for whatever reason the leaving out of this information at all stages can only be described as ANTISEMETIC.

"Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rabbi Asher Gratt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture