Rabbi Asher Gratt
Dec 9

Thank you, Sheena — you’ve put your finger on something very deep.

You’re right: this isn’t just about policy, it’s about the quiet pull of the class system. We rebranded polytechnics as universities to remove the stigma around practical education, and yet the hierarchy simply rebuilt itself in new form. Labels changed; the old assumptions stayed.

That’s precisely why this moment matters. Not because one sentence from a Prime Minister will fix all that, but because it cracks the story open. If we match those words with real “earn to learn” routes, genuine respect for skilled work and a broader idea of what a successful life looks like, we may finally begin to live up to what parents and children have known all along.

A modern country cannot be built on a single ladder.

Britain must honour multiple pathways — and the children who thrive through them.

Sheena
Dec 8

Your wisdom is evident. This is such a crucial topic.

Alas it has been on and off the political agenda for at least 40 years.

The heart of the problem is deeper than politics - it is, sadly, the class system. We turned polytechnics into universities to try and upend the stigma of a practical education; from it the Russell Group of unis became the only ones ‘worth’ going to in the eyes of the ruling classes.

I agree wholeheartedly with you and the PM but it’s not so easy. It could be, however, that the very high cost of university will finally be the deciding factor here - if we can make apprenticeships attractive on the basis of ‘earn to learn’ and the message crosses the class divide we might have a chance. I truly hope so.

