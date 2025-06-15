We do not come to the gates of power seeking favours.

We come because a line is being crossed.

A quiet line—drawn not in ink, but in conscience.

A line that says:

Parents raise children. The state does not.

Today, that line is under threat.

Not by violence, but by legislation.

Not with noise, but with bureaucracy.

And so, from living rooms and classrooms, playgrounds and dinner tables—we rise.

Not in rebellion—but in remembrance.

Not to disrupt democracy—but to remind it of its foundation.

We say:

No law should touch the rights of parents, the fabric of family life, or the freedom of belief—without independent scrutiny, rooted in justice and human rights.

We say:

Governance is not a licence for intrusion.

We say:

You cannot legislate conscience with a checklist.

This is not a political battle.

This is a moral reckoning.

A reckoning with what it means to be a parent,

what it means to be free,

and what it means to say to a child:

You are mine—not because I control you, but because I love you and care for you.

I am responsible—not to the state, but to what is right, to the future, and to you.

We are not asking for new freedoms.

We are defending the oldest ones.

And we say this gently but firmly:

If the state forgets that it is not the parent, it forgets what it means to serve.

Let this be the moment when silence ends—and truth is heard.

Let this be the moment when untested ideologies meet rightful scrutiny.

Let this be the moment when ordinary families draw the line—and stand by it.

LET PARENTS PARENT.

Let Parliament Listen.

Let Liberty Prevail.

Make your voice heard—before the line is crossed.

Sign Here:

Require Independent Scrutiny Before Passing Education Laws Affecting Rights