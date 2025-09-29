From the Lords to No. 10: 16,000 Parents Demand Limits on State Power

(Editorial image - freely available for publication and reuse)

More than 16,000 parents have signed formal declarations asserting their right—and duty—to direct their children’s education.

Those declarations were delivered to 10 Downing Street.

🎥 Watch (28 sec): Parents’ Rights brushed aside.

The concern is straightforward: parts of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill would hand sweeping powers to the state at the expense of parents.

In the House of Lords, this clash was laid bare:

Lord Carter: “The Bill would impede the right of parents to ensure an education for their children which accords with their own religious and philosophical convictions.”

Baroness Smith: “I can assure the noble Lord that, as we have declared, the provisions within the Bill are compatible with the convention rights.”

That exchange says it all: a profound warning from the crossbenches, met with a blanket assurance.

The Goverment’s ECHR Memorandum fails to engage with their practical implications for parental authority and community-based education.



The Bill risks extending state powers beyond what is necessary or proportionate under Articles 8, 9 and A2P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

As the Bill moves toward its Report Stage in the Lords, the need for balance could not be more urgent.

Anything less than firm safeguards for parental authority and freedom of conscience would mark a serious departure from this country’s proud tradition of educational and religious liberty.