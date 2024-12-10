Our Sacred Duty to Protect Our Children, Faith, and Freedom from the Home Education Bill

When I read the details of the Home Education Bill and the debates surrounding it, I am gripped by haunting memories of the darkest chapters in our history.

I vividly recall the venomous antisemitic propaganda, the oppressive speeches, the cruel legislation, and the hate-filled newspaper articles that fuelled the horrors leading up to World War II.

The parallels are chilling. I see stark echoes of the totalitarian regimes of communist Russia, where children were mercilessly torn from their families, stripped of their heritage, and indoctrinated into cold, state-driven ideologies designed to erase their faith and identity. The shadows of those times hang over us once again.

This bill is not solely about education or the demand to teach subjects that contradict the Torah and the core principles of our faith - it establishes a dangerous precedent that undermines the very foundation of freedom in the United Kingdom. Today, it seeks to exert control over parents and the education of our children; tomorrow, it could reach into every sacred aspect of our private lives.

Our children are in grave danger of being swept away by the soul-crushing tide of secular assimilation. This bill represents a devastating decree, striking at the core of our faith, our cherished traditions, and the very foundation of our existence.

It seeks to dismantle the sacred bond between parents and their children, replacing it with a cold and impersonal state agenda. This decree is a direct assault on our faith, our heritage, and our most fundamental freedoms.

In these trying times, our only recourse is to pray to G-d with all our hearts, crying out to Him and beseeching that He does not forsake us. At the same time, we must stand united - resolute, unyielding, and uncompromising - in our fight against this edict, which seeks to turn our children away from Judaism by imposing teachings that contradict the core tenets of our faith.

We all recognise that Shema Yisroel is both the foundation and the pinnacle of our faith in the Al-mighty. Throughout history, Jews in every generation have willingly sacrificed their lives for this unwavering belief. The Bible explicitly commands us that, in such circumstances, we are obligated to sacrifice our lives, as it is written: ‘You shall sanctify My name among the children of Israel’ (Leviticus 22:32), and as codified by Maimonides: ‘We are commanded to sanctify G‑d’s Name’ (Sefer Hamitzvos, Mitzvah 9).

We must, therefore, resist this edict with every means at our disposal - for the sake of our children, for the sanctity of our faith, and for the eternal bond with the Almighty.

16 Cheshvan 5785 (17 November 2024)

Elyakim Schlesinger