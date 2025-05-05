Rabbi’s Substack
THE LITMUS TEST FOR BRITISH DEMOCRACY
A Historic Reckoning: Is Britain Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Democracy?
12 hrs ago
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Lords Revolt Against Controversial Schools Bill: Peers Slam State Overreach in Fiery Second Reading Showdown
Peers Warn of ‘State Surveillance’ and Constitutional Overreach as Government Faces Growing Rebellion in the Upper House
May 1
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
April 2025
Historic Legal Bombshell: Leading KC Warns Schools Bill Violates Britain’s Fundamental Constitutional Principles
Constitutional Integrity, Parental Rights, and Religious Freedom at Breaking Point as Communities Across Britain Mobilise
Apr 29
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Top Legal Expert: Schools Bill Risks Serious Constitutional and Human Rights Crisis
Aidan O’Neill KC warns that it is disproportionate, unnecessary, and could unleash a wave of legal battles between families and the state. Parliament…
Apr 28
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Historic Rebellion: 10,000 British Parents Refuse Compliance with Controversial Schools Bill
Parents Stand United in Historic Defence of Freedom, Family, and Faith Against Unprecedented State Overreach
Apr 28
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Defending Britain’s Families: A Declaration of Parental Rights and Educational Freedom
As Parliament advances the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, citizens rise to protect the sacred right of parents to educate their children…
Apr 28
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
They Broke Britain’s Constitution - Remove This Government Now
Historic Challenge: Petition Calls for Withdrawal of Government’s Right to Govern
Apr 27
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
March 2025
The Schools Bill and the Age of AI
Why Britain Can’t Afford to Abandon Human Wisdom
Mar 31
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
The Schools Bill: A Chilling Echo of Totalitarian Control
When Government Oversight Becomes Indoctrination: Lessons from History
Mar 20
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Britain’s Quiet Coup Against Educational Freedom
How the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill Threatens Parental Rights, Faith-Based Education, and the Future of Pluralism
Mar 19
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
Faith Under Siege: A Historic Stand for Religious Education and Parental Rights
A Declaration to the UK Government: We Have Surrendered Our Lives for Our Faith—We Will Not Surrender Our Children's Education
Mar 17
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
THE SCHOOLS BILL IS A STATE-SPONSORED CHILD SNATCHING AGENDA!
UK GOVERNMENT HAS DECLARED WAR ON FAMILY LIFE!
Mar 16
•
Rabbi Asher Gratt
